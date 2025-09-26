Skip to agency navigation
    Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS)

    The Department of Banking and Securities regulates financial services in Pennsylvania. 

    Mission

    The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities regulates financial services and works to ensure consumers and businesses are well-informed about the industry.

    Vision

    The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities is a forward-looking agency that effectively regulates, informs, and protects to ensure integrity in an ever-changing financial services industry.

     

    Our programs and presentations are FREE and non-commercial. Our Consumer Services Office helpline provides free help to anyone with a question, concern, or complaint about financial services, transactions, or products.

    Consumer Resources

    The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS), Consumers Services Office assists consumers who have issues or concerns with state-chartered and licensed banks and credit unions, investment firms and professionals, consumer lenders, and other financial services firms.

    DoBS Services