Securities Forms and Applications

Broker Dealer

BD Registration Packet - FINRA (PDF)

FINRA Members Only

BD Registration Packet - Non-FINRA (PDF)

Non-FINRA Members Only

Form BD

BD Instructions

Form BDW

BDW Instructions

Investment Advisor (IA)

ADV Form

Instructions and Forms

Investment Adviser Registration Packet​​​ (PDF)

Instructions and Filing Requirements

ADV-W

ADV- W Instructions

IARD State Registrant Entitlement Packet

Entitlement Instructions

IARD Firm's User Manual

Quick Reference Guide

IA Representative/Broker Dealer Agent

FINRA Registration Forms (Forms U4, U5, U6, BD and BR)

FINRA is responsible for the Central Registration Depository (CRD) program, which supports the licensing and registration filing requirements of the U.S. securities industry and its regulators. The Uniform Registration Forms are periodically revised to incorporate various changes to the forms. The most recent versions of the forms, instructions and other resources are available here. Enroll for an exam.

IA Notice Filers

Investment Adviser Notice Filing Packet (PDF)

Notice Filing Instructions

Form ADV

Instructions and Forms

Form ADV-W

ADV-W Instructions

IARD State Registrant Entitlement Packet - IA Notice Filers

Entitlement Instructions

IARD Firm's User Manual

Quick Reference Guide

Corporation Finance

Form 203-O (PDF)

Proxy Materials under Section 203o

Form 203-P (PDF)

Debt Securities of Nonprofits under Section 203p

Form 207-J (PDF)

Continuation of Section 205 Registration

Form 209 (PDF)

Report on use of proceeds

Form 210 (PDF)

Retroactive Registration of Securities

SEC Form D

Exemptions under Section 211b

Form E (PDF)

Exemptions under Sections 203d, 203t

Form R (PDF)

Securities Registration Form, supplement to Form U-1

Form U-1 (PDF)

Uniform Application to Register Securities

Form U-7 (PDF)

Small Company Offering Registration Form

Form NF (PDF)

Uniform Investment Company Notice Filing

Form RO (PDF)

Rescission Offer

SOI Form (PDF)

Solicitation of Interest

SOI Form Supplement (PDF)

Solicitation of Interest Supplement

Form TDL-1 (PDF)

Takeover Disclosure Law