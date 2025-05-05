Securities Registration Office

All financial advisory firms who either have custody or discretion for the entire year or a portion of the year that falls during the firm’s fiscal year end and have the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as their principal place of business.

For firms with discretion...

A balance sheet dated as of the year end of the firm evidencing $10,000 net worth, a signed true and accurate assertion statement and basic footnotes explaining how the elements of the balance sheet are valued and reported.



For firms with custody...

An audited balance sheet as of the fiscal year end evidencing $35,000 net worth complete with footnotes and a signed true and accurate assertion statement. A surprise examination needs to be conducted with 120 days of filing the audited financial statements with the Department. This report must state that an accountant has made an examination of the client funds and securities and describes the nature and extent of the examination.

For new applicants...

In addition to these items listed above, a bank statement will be requested which corroborates the cash reported on the initial balance sheet. If applicable, a copy of the Surety Bond in place clearly evidencing the amount of the Surety Bond and evidencing that it was in effect as of the date of the balance sheet. A copy of the continuation certificate issued by most underwriters is sufficient.