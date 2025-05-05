Office of Corporation Finance

Section 202 and Section 203 of the Pennsylvania Securities Act (“Act”) and Section 202 and Section 203 of the Pennsylvania Code (“Code”) govern most securities exemptions available to issuers.

Below is a list of frequently used exemptions. Please note this is not a complete list of all exemptions, and each exemption must be thoroughly researched by the issuer to ensure it is appropriate.

Self-Executing Exemptions – Self-executing exemptions do not require a form or document to be filed with the Department for the issuer to be legally entitled to rely on the exemption.

Exemptions That Require Filling with the Department

Below is a list of common exemptions that issuer can rely on but are not self-executing. The issuer must file certain documents with the Department and pay a filing fee, prescribed under PA Securities Act Section 602. The Corporation Finance Office will review the documents and must grant the issuer permission to sell securities under the exemption.

The issuer can submit the required documents and pay the filing fee electronically via the Department’s Portal or NASAA’s EFD system; or mail a hard copy and check payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to the Department’s offices listed below.

Corporation Finance Office

PA Department of Banking and Securities

17 North Second Street, Suite 1300

Harrisburg, PA 17101

Limited Offerings Exemption (203(d))

Below is a summary of the requirements when applying for Section 203(d) exemption, but it is not exhaustive. The issuer should read the applicable sections of the Pennsylvania Securities Act of 1972 and Title 10 of the Pennsylvania Code in their entirety.

Required Documents Form E Private Placement Memorandum Subscription Agreement Corporate Documents, i.e., Articles of Incorporation, Bylaws

Filing Fee Offering Less Than $1 million: $150 Offering $1 million or More: $400



Debt Securities of Nonprofit Organizations (203(p))

