The Commission

Notice of Public Meetings
Public meeting dates for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Banking and Securities Commission are scheduled to be held on the following dates (all at 1:00 PM):
- February 27, 2025
- May 29, 2025
- August 28, 2025
- November 20, 2025
These meeting dates have been publicized in The Patriot-News in accordance with the Pennsylvania's Sunshine Act (Open Meetings Law), 65 Pa.C.S. §§ 701-716.
Read the agenda for the November 20, 2025, meeting (PDF)
If you have any questions you can call (717) 787-1471 or email ra-bnsecuritiesscan@pa.gov.
Please note all meetings will be recorded, and that by participating in the meetings you are giving your consent to be recorded.
Meet the Commissioners
Wendy S. Spicher
Secretary of Banking and Securities
Wendy S. Spicher was unanimously confirmed on October 25, 2023, by the Pennsylvania Senate as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS). She was nominated for this cabinet-level position by Governor Josh Shapiro on July 7, 2023.
In her role, Secretary Spicher provides overall leadership to the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, which supervises more than 160 Pennsylvania state-chartered banks, credit unions and trust companies; licenses and registers more than 30,000 non-bank financial services licensees; licenses and regulates more than 275,000 investment firms and professionals doing business with Pennsylvania residents; and provides free help to anyone with a question, concern, or complaint about Pennsylvania financial institutions, products, or services.
Secretary Spicher has served the Department of Banking and Securities as Interim Acting Secretary; was DoBS’ Deputy Secretary for Depository Institutions since 2008, where she oversaw the chartering, regulation, supervision and examination of all Pennsylvania state-chartered banks, credit unions and non-depository trust companies; and as a Special Assistant to the DoBS Secretary from 2006-2008 in a role designed to increase Pennsylvania financial institutions’ participation in the state’s array of economic development programs to create and retain good paying jobs in the commonwealth.
She began her banking career as a commissioned bank examiner for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in the New York region. She made the transition to private sector when she joined Dauphin Deposit Bank. Ms. Spicher has served as vice president of Allfirst Bank, a subsidiary of Allied Irish Banks (now M&T Bank) and was a member of the bank's senior loan committee developing an extensive knowledge and expertise in corporate lending, credit administration, and general bank operations. She has also served as vice president of private wealth management at PNC Bank and Mellon Bank (now Mellon BNY) acquiring expertise in asset management and trust operations.
By virtue of her position as Secretary of Banking and Securities, Secretary Spicher serves as:
- Vice Chair, PA Banking and Securities Commission
- Board Member, Commonwealth Financing Authority
- Operational Committee Member, PA Community Development Bank
- Board Member, PA Economic Development Financing Authority
- Board Member, PA Energy Development Authority
- Board Chair, PA Housing Finance Agency
- Board Member, PA Industrial Development Authority
- Board Member, PA Minority Business Development Authority
- Board Member, Certified Real Estate Appraiser Board
- Board Member, Public School Employees’ Retirement Board
- Board Member, State Employees’ Retirement System Board
- Member, Governor’s Advisory Council on Veterans Affairs
- Board member, Commonwealth Cornerstone Group
- Member, PA Council for Inclusive Procurement
- Member, Flood Insurance Premium Assistance Task Force
Secretary Spicher is a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University where she earned a degree in business administration with a major in finance and an emphasis on economics. She also studied at the School of Business Administration (ESAN) in Lima, Peru, and graduated with highest honors from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association Advanced School of Banking.
James R. Biery
Commission Chair
James R. Biery retired from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association in November 2013 as President and CEO where he had served for 37 years, 22 of those as its chief executive officer.
Biery was first confirmed to serve as a member of the Banking and Securities Commission in April 2014 and served as Chairman beginning April 2015. He was re-appointed to the commission in July 2021.
Biery has chaired the State Association Division of the American Bankers Association and served on the boards of the Silver Spring Township Authority and the Cumberland Valley School District's Eagle Foundation. He also chaired the Corbett Administration's transition team for the Department of Banking.
He is a graduate of Lebanon Valley College and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Vincent J. Gastgeb
Commissioner
Vincent J. Gastgeb joined the Commission in 2012 and was reappointed in 2022. He is employed as the Senior Vice-President of Corporate and Government Relations for the Allegheny County Airport Authority which maintains and operates Pittsburgh International Airport as well as Allegheny County Airport.
Vince is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and has over 30+ years in both the private sector as a sales and marketing professional and the public sector within Public Affairs. He is a Board Member for the Pennsylvania State Aviation Council, Military Affairs Council of Western PA and an appointed member through the Secretary of Commerce for the U.S. Commercial Service Western PA District Export Council. He was elected to four consecutive terms to the Allegheny County Council serving as a Councilman and ranking member for 14 years on the County's Budget & Finance Committee. He also served as a member of the Southwest Planning Commission regarding transportation planning in the early 2000's. He has heard over 100 Securities cases as a Commissioner and helped with the transition into the Banking and Securities department in 2014.
Mr. Gastgeb earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Pittsburgh and is a member of the University of Pittsburgh's Alumni Club. Mr. Gastgeb was appointed by two different Governor's and confirmed by the PA State Senate on two occasions. He and his wife reside in Bethel Park PA and is the parent of 4 adult children.
William D. Luterman
Commissioner
Bill served as President and Chief Investment Officer of Forbes Family Trust and LGL Partners (multifamily office and investment advisors). He was a founding partner of LGL. Prior to LGL, he served as the CIO for the Brook J. Lenfest family office (Brooks Capital Group, a predecessor organization) and Foundation. He developed the family office's global investment management platform.
Previously, Bill was an Executive Director at Goldman, Sachs & Co. in New York and was head of German derivatives trading for Goldman Sachs International in London. At Goldman Sachs, he applied his expertise to develop and trade structured products and exotic options for the firm. Prior to Goldman, he was Vice President of Citibank Aktiengesellschaft in Frankfurt, Germany and a Senior Market Maker for Banque Nationale de Paris. He began his career at Timber Hill Incorporated in Chicago.
Bill earned a B.S. from the University of Vermont, concentrating in International Finance. In addition to serving on several non-profit boards, Bill served on the Pennsylvania Treasury Department's Financial Asset Management Commission as a direct advisor to the State Treasurer, and has been appointed by the Honorable Tom Wolf, Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, to be his designee on the Banking and Securities Commission.
Bill resides in the suburbs of Philadelphia with his wife and three children.
Mary Zenner
Commissioner
Mary Zenner most recently has served as executive director and board member of the Mercy Terrace Apartments in Erie.
She has enjoyed a lengthy and accomplished accounting career, having previously worked as an accountant for the Housing and Neighborhood Development Service, Patterson-Erie Corporation, and Erie Insurance. She has also been an auditor with Ernst & Young.
In addition to her role on the board of Mercy Terrace Apartments, Zenner has served as chairperson of the House of Mercy Advisory Board; liaison to the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Center for Women Board; and currently is a Mercy Associate. Additionally, she serves as a board member for St. Mary’s Home of Erie.
Zenner is a graduate of Gannon University with a B.S. in Accounting and Business Management.
Commission Public Meeting Minutes
All listed documents are in PDF format.
- February 27, 2025
- November 21, 2024
- November 14, 2024
- August 22, 2024
- May 23, 2024
- March 25, 2024
- February 22, 2024
- November 30, 2023
- August 31, 2023
- May 25, 2023
- February 16, 2023
- November 17, 2022
- August 11, 2022
- May 12, 2022
- February 10, 2022
- November 4, 2021
- August 19, 2021
- May 20, 2021
- February 25, 2021
- November 4, 2020
- August 19, 2020
- May 28, 2020
- January 30, 2020
- November 6, 2019
- August 21, 2019
- May 15, 2019
- May 1, 2019
- February 13, 2019
- November 7, 2018
- August 14, 2018
- May 2, 2018
- February 7, 2018
- November 8, 2017
- August 16, 2017