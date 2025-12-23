Visit the department's calendar of events to find an event near you.



Harrisburg, PA – Investor Education and Consumer Outreach staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) will be participating in free presentations for groups of seniors and the general public throughout the month of January helping them avoid scams, understand signs of fraud, and avoid identity theft. January 2026 outreach events, in partnership with the listed organizations, will be held in-person and are open to the public unless otherwise noted.

To learn more about our free, non-commercial financial education programs or request a customized presentation, visit the DoBS Events Calendar or contact the team at 1-800-PA-BANKS or via email at informed@pa.gov. You can visit us at pa.gov/dobs, subscribe to the department newsletter, or follow us on Facebook, X, or LinkedIn.

Pennsylvanians are also encouraged to call 1-866-PACOMPLAINT, visit pa.gov/consumer, or email consumer@pa.gov to report scams, resolve financial and insurance issues, and access help from the Commonwealth.



GENERAL PUBLIC



Fraud BINGO: A fun and interactive presentation that teaches consumers how to protect themselves from investment fraud by playing a familiar game – BINGO!

Hosted by the Friends Memorial Public Library, Kane (McKean County) on Jan. 15 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM (VIRTUALLY). For additional information contact Patty Kunicki at 814-837-7010 or friendslibrarykanepa@gmail.com.



FOR OLDER ADULTS

Cybersecurity – Tips for Online Shopping: Online shopping has become very popular. Criminals know this and are primed and ready to take advantage of our generosity. They’ve honed and perfected their skills with ways to gather your personal information, steal your identity and your hard-earned money. This presentation will provide tips for protecting your personal information while shopping safely online!

Hosted by the Area Agency on Aging for Luzerne/Wyoming counties at the Charles T. Adams Active Adult Center, 5 East Market St., Wilkes-Barre (Luzerne County) on Jan. 5 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Maria Linso at 570-825-3484 or maria.linso@luzernecounty.org.

Cybersecurity – Keeping Yourself Safe Online: Whatever your age, understanding how to keep your information safe and secure online is vitally important for everyone. This presentation covers key topics like using secure websites, creating strong passwords, being aware of what you put on social media, and even tips for shopping online safely.

Hosted by Blair Senior Services, Inc. at the Southern Blair Senior Center, 15229 Dunnings Highway, East Freedom (Blair County) on Jan. 14 from 12:15 PM to 1:15 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Karen Kelley at 814-317-5181 or KKelley@blairsenior.org.

Fraud BINGO: A fun and interactive presentation that teaches consumers how to protect themselves from investment fraud by playing a familiar game – BINGO!

Hosted by the MJRSC – The Care Network-Area Agency on Aging at the McAlisterville Community Senior Center, 158 Lions Den Drive, McAlisterville (Juniata County) on Jan. 12 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Carrie Noss at 717-463-3588 or mcalistervillectr@mymjrsc.com.

from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Carrie Noss at 717-463-3588 or mcalistervillectr@mymjrsc.com. Middletown Senior Citizens Association, 2142 Trenton Road, Levittown (Bucks County) on Jan. 21 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. For additional information contact Elisabeth Ginder at 215-945-2920 or Dir.msca@gmail.com.

from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. For additional information contact Elisabeth Ginder at 215-945-2920 or Dir.msca@gmail.com. Coopersburg Senior Center, 538 Thomas St., Coopersburg (Lehigh County) on Jan. 22 from 10:15 AM to 11:15 AM. For additional information contact Nan Beitel-Vessels at 610-282-2330 or nancybv13@icloud.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joan Z. Nissley, jnissley@pa.gov

