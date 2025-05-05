Request to Join a Virtual Banking and Securities Commission Meeting

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Banking and Securities Commission holds four public meetings per year. We publicize the dates of the public meetings each year in The Patriot-News.

The 2026 meetings dates are:

February 26, 2026

May 21, 2026

August 27, 2026

November 19, 2026

All meetings start at 1pm ET.

Please note that all meetings will be recorded. By participating in the meeting, you are giving your consent to be recorded.

You can request to attend the meeting virtually by emailing us at ra-bnsecuritiesscan@pa.gov or calling us at 717-787-1471.

DoBS Public Comment Policy (PDF)