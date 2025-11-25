Visit the department's calendar of events to find an event near you.



Harrisburg, PA – Investor Education and Consumer Outreach staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) will be participating in free presentations for groups of seniors, the general public, and others throughout the month of December helping them avoid scams, understand signs of fraud, and avoid identity theft. December outreach events, in partnership with the listed organizations, will be held in-person and are open to the public unless otherwise noted.

To learn more about our free, non-commercial financial education programs or request a customized presentation, visit the DoBS Events Calendar or contact the team at 1-800-PA-BANKS or via email at informed@pa.gov. You can visit us at pa.gov/dobs, subscribe to the department newsletter, or follow us on Facebook, X, or LinkedIn.

FOR OLDER ADULTS

Fraud BINGO: A fun and interactive presentation that teaches consumers how to protect themselves from investment fraud by playing a familiar game – BINGO!

Hosted by Del-Chester PARSE at Charlotte's Restaurant, 3207 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square (Delaware County) on Dec. 4 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact George Dillman at gdillman@pa.gov.

from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact George Dillman at gdillman@pa.gov. Hosted by Linda Kohut/Pittston Active Adult Center at the Pittston Active Adult Center, 441 N. Main St., Pittston (Luzerne County) on Dec. 5 from 10:45 AM to 11:45 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Jackie Boltz at 570-655-5561 ext. 6642 or Jacquelyn.Boltz@LuzerneCounty.org.

from 10:45 AM to 11:45 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Jackie Boltz at 570-655-5561 ext. 6642 or Jacquelyn.Boltz@LuzerneCounty.org. Hosted by the My MJRSC – The Care Network (Regional Services Area Agency on Aging), 158 Lions Den Drive, McAlisterville (Juniata County) on Dec. 15 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Carrie Noss at 717-463-3588 or mcalistervillectr@mymjrsc.com.



LEGISLATIVE EVENTS

Rep. Heather Boyd’s $camJam: Clifton Heights Borough Hall – Council Room, 30 S. Springfield Road, Clifton Heights (Delaware County) on Dec. 4 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania. For additional information contact Samantha Byles at 484-200-1563 or sbyles@pahouse.net.



EVENTS FOR LIMITED AUDIENCES

State Resources to Empower Financial Educators: A panel discussion featuring experts from multiple state agencies. This session will highlight essential resources and programs designed to help financial educators in the classroom. We'll explore practical tools like the "Save and Invest PA" program, "Insurance Basics," and other initiatives to help you build an engaging and effective curriculum. Learn how to access these free resources and empower your students with the knowledge they need for a secure financial future. State Resources to Empower Financial Educators conference, Hershey Lodge, Hershey (Dauphin County) on Dec. 9 from 11:00 AM to 12:05 PM. Open to conference attendees only.

Avoiding Identity Theft: This presentation looks at ways people’s identities are stolen or compromised, what you can do if you find you have had your identity stolen, and how to stop theft from occurring. PA Office of Administration, Bureau of Employee Benefits, Harrisburg (Dauphin County) on Dec. 9 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. This is a VIRTUAL presentation and open to Commonwealth employees only. For additional information contact Tim Pucino at 717-787-9872 or tpucino@pa.gov.



