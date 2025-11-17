Consumers may call 1-866-COMPLAINT or visit pa.gov/consumer to report financial, insurance and consumer concerns

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) and the Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) urge Pennsylvanians to remain on the lookout for attempted fraud and other deceptive business practices that could cause financial strain and hardship. Pennsylvania joins this week’s global observance of fraud awareness, as November 16-22 marks the 25th International Fraud Awareness Week.

“International Fraud Awareness Week is an important reminder to pause and reinforce vigilance about fraud. Fraudsters use urgency, confusion and emotional tactics to steal from and harm people. We want to ensure consumers know to be on the lookout for fraud and deceptive business practices.” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “Insurance fraud can cause real financial harm, but it’s preventable when you’re aware of what to look for and what to avoid, such as buying insurance over the phone from cold callers. Consumers should never feel pressured to make quick decisions or share personal information over the phone, through email or via text message.”

Protect Yourself from Insurance Scams

Insurance fraud can take many forms, including staged accidents, inflated claims, fake policies, and deceptive agents, and often spikes during open enrollment for health insurance coverage. Fake health insurance websites may pretend to be the official insurance marketplace so that bad actors can steal consumers’ personal and payment information.

Pennie, Pennsylvania’s official health marketplace, is the exclusive source for financial savings to lower monthly premium payments or out-of-pocket costs. Consumers are encouraged to visit pennie.com or call 1-844-844-8040 for questions regarding applications and enrollment.

Pennsylvanians can avoid fraudulent insurance sales scams by:

Being cautious of unexpected calls: If you didn’t call them first, the salesperson probably found your information on a mailing list;

If you didn’t call them first, the salesperson probably found your information on a mailing list; Not buying insurance over the phone from cold callers: The risk of fraud is greater if you buy insurance over the phone or online when you haven’t initiated such a purchase. Hang up on callers if something doesn’t sound or feel right;

The risk of fraud is greater if you buy insurance over the phone or online when you haven’t initiated such a purchase. Hang up on callers if something doesn’t sound or feel right; Watching for scam artists: Be wary of people who say they are from Medicare, Social Security or any government agency, including PID. Medicare and PID do not make sales calls.

Be wary of people who say they are from Medicare, Social Security or any government agency, including PID. Medicare and PID do not make sales calls. Keeping all documents and take notes: Request that policy and coverage information be emailed to you from the salesperson and review it prior to agreeing or giving any of your banking details. Keep any paperwork you get from an insurance company. Write down the names of people you talk to and details of conversations you have;

Request that policy and coverage information be emailed to you from the salesperson and review it prior to agreeing or giving any of your banking details. Keep any paperwork you get from an insurance company. Write down the names of people you talk to and details of conversations you have; Checking licenses: Ensure that the companies and individuals you are dealing with to purchase insurance are licensed by PID. You can confirm licensed companies and individuals online at pa.gov/insurance; and

Ensure that the companies and individuals you are dealing with to purchase insurance are licensed by PID. You can confirm licensed companies and individuals online at pa.gov/insurance; and Never being rushed: Be wary of offers for a “last-chance deal.” If someone calls, emails, or mails you such an offer, decline it. Next, look it up online to see if it’s true and the company is real.

Everyday Steps to Stay Secure

“Our experienced outreach staff travels the Commonwealth to educate consumers on how to avoid scams, spot the signs of fraud, and avoid identity theft, and they do it through engaging and informative presentations,” said DoBS Secretary Wendy Spicher. “As scams become more sophisticated and harder to identify, it’s critical to be informed and always stay alert. Fortunately, Fraud Awareness Week allows us to shine a spotlight on simple tips consumers can use every day to protect themselves.”

Use these additional tips to protect yourself:

Use passwords that combine numbers or letters and do not include obvious or sensitive information;

Shred or tear up any personal information before you put it in the trash, including receipts, bank statements, insurance information, expired credit cards and credit card offers;

Do not give out personal information over the phone unless you initiated the call. Even then, make sure you are dealing with a trustworthy company and you know how your information will be used and stored by the company;

Only carry the identification and credit cards you really need. Do not keep your Social Security card in your wallet or your passport in your purse;

Check your credit report periodically (at least annually) and question any suspicious activity. Also, consider “freezing” your credit to prevent new credit from being opened in your name; and

Make sure your home computer has virus protection software and that operating system patches are up to date.

Consumers who believe they have been targeted by a health insurance scam should contact the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's Health Care Section at 1-877-888-4877 or file a complaint online.

Pennsylvanians can also call 1-866-PACOMPLAINT, visit pa.gov/consumer, or email consumer@pa.gov to report financial, insurance, and consumer concerns.

Learn more about DoBS’ free, non-commercial programs and presentation available, or contact us to request a program tailored to your specific needs. You can also visit the DoBS calendar of events to find an event near you. Learn more about DoBS at www.pa.gov/dobs or follow us on Facebook, X, or LinkedIn.

Pennsylvanians can visit PID’s Learn About Insurance page for tools and resources to help understand the different types of insurance and to make informed decisions through every stage of life. Additionally, Pennsylvanians with questions about their insurance or who wish to file a complaint can contact PID's Consumer Services Bureau online.

