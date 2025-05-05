Submit a Right-to-Know Request to the Department of Banking & Securities

1. Open Records Officer:



The Department has designated Mary Beth S. Stringent as its Agency Open Records Officer (“AORO”) to respond to RTKL requests. Her contact information is as follows:

Department of Banking and Securities

17 North Second Street, Suite 1500

Harrisburg, PA 17101-1925

Fax: 717-724-6912

Email: RA-RTKLBNKG@pa.gov

2. Form of the request:

The RTKL requires a written request to be submitted to the AORO. See 65 P.S. § 67.703. It is permissible to use the Standard Right-to-Know Law Request Form. If a requester chooses not to use the standard request form, the request should clearly indicate that it is seeking records under the RTKL. To allow the Department to locate requested records and determine whether those records are public, requests should be specific and concise and clearly identify as precisely as possible the records sought. See 65 P.S. § 67.703. Requesters should clearly indicate the preferred method of access – paper copies, electronic copies, or by inspection. Requesters should retain a copy of the request for their file, as a copy of the request is necessary, should a requester appeal the Department’s response.

Please be advised that the Department does not accept anonymous requests. ​​



3. Receipt of the request:

The Department is deemed to have received the request on the next business day that the AORO receives the request. See 65 P.S. § 67.901. The Department defines its business day to exclude Saturdays and Sundays and any weekday on which the Department is closed for business, with its regular business hours being from 8:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Any request that the Department receives after the close of regular business hours shall be deemed to have been received on the next business day.