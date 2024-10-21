Pennsylvania State Police, Commonwealth University to Offer College Credits for Academy Training

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and Commonwealth University today announced an agreement that allows PSP Troopers to receive college credits for their successful completion of cadet basic training at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. Upon successful completion of their PSP training, Commonwealth University will grant academic credit towards an Associate or Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice.

“This agreement, coupled with the department’s suspension of the college credit requirement to become a Pennsylvania state trooper, expands opportunities for a rewarding career in law enforcement and public service,” said Colonel Christoper Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “The cost of a higher education is often a barrier to earning a degree, and we hope to reduce that barrier by assisting women and men who take the alternate route of completing college after starting their career.”

“As more working learners look for programs that will help them realize their career ambitions, we have an opportunity to steward that attainment,” said Hope Lineman, Executive Director of Workforce Development at Commonwealth University. “Commonwealth University is focused on improving equitable access, removing financial barriers and meeting learners where they are at, allowing them to step in and out of education as they need to. We are excited to enter into this agreement to allow for recognition of the State Police Academy training that places state troopers that much closer to degree attainment and upward career mobility.”

“The PSP Academy is one of the top law enforcement training programs in the nation,” noted Secretary of Administration Neil Weaver. “The opportunity to receive college credits recognizes the exceptional quality of this program and the caliber of individuals who graduate to become state troopers.”

At the direction of Governor Shapiro, PSP suspended its educational requirement of 60 college credits in August 2023.

The 2024-25 Commonwealth budget provides $16 million for four cadet classes during the current fiscal year.

Applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED certificate, a valid driver’s license from any state, and be at least 20 years old at the time of application. They must be at least 21 years old and cannot have reached age 40 upon entry into the training academy. At the time of graduation, cadets must be a Pennsylvania resident and possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license. No prior law enforcement experience is required. PSP announces cadet application periods on its website.

Academy training is approximately 28 weeks of rigorous physical activities and educational coursework in Pennsylvania’s crimes and vehicle codes, law enforcement principles and practices, firearms, and special equipment training. Upon graduation, cadets are promoted to trooper and receive an increase in salary, currently set at $66,911 annually.

