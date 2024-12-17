Cybersecurity incident reporting for businesses

Report to PA CyberCom

We encourage all Pennsylvania businesses, government agencies, and those within critical infrastructure sectors to voluntarily report cyber incidents.

If you are a Pennsylvania business and need a state or federal law enforcement referral, contact PA CyberCom at 833-707-3843.

If you are a Pennsylvania business and experienced a cyberattack, such as:

Ransomware

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

Business Email Compromise (BEC)

please report such incidents to PA CyberCom to share indicators of compromise to help protect others. Report incidents to PACyberCom@pa.gov or by phone at 833-707-3843.

PA CyberCom does not release sensitive or proprietary information of reporting partners. All reported data is anonymized to ensure privacy. If you have any questions about how we keep reported data anonymous, please contact us.

Report to federal partners

Follow the appropriate links below to report incidents to federal agencies. Visit the CISA Critical Infrastructure Sector page for definitions.