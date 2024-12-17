Skip to agency navigation
    The Pennsylvania State Police was created by an act of the legislation which was signed into law by Governor Samuel W. Pennypacker on May 2, 1905. It was the first uniformed police organization of its kind in the United States.

    President Theodore Roosevelt visiting with State Police personnel

    Today, the authorized complement of the Pennsylvania State Police is 4,841 sworn members. More than 1,850 civilians serve in a variety of roles throughout the department. Interested in a career in law enforcement? Visit our employment section.

    The Memorial Wall honors PSP personnel killed in the line of duty. Review State Police history at the Pennsylvania State Police Historical, Educational & Memorial Center (HEMC) site or view the Call of Honor and our Core Values.

