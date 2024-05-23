PSP Cadet Testing Announcements

Overview

Applicants are required to submit a new application for each selection cycle. Please be advised that Cadet selection procedures and timeframes are subject to change at any time based on the needs of the Department.

Since applicants receive communications and updates by email, contact information must be kept up to date. To update contact information, please contact the PSP Human Resource Office, Testing, Promotions and Transfers Section with updated information at ra-spspentrylvlexam@pa.gov.



Questions regarding the Cadet selection process can be directed to the PSP HR Office, Officer Testing and Placement Section via email at ra-spcadetprocess@pa.gov.



If you are a veteran and are interested in learning more about claiming veteran's preference, visit Additional Information and FAQs then click on the box labeled "Veterans' Preference" in the center of the page. Please send your military documents to ra-cs-vetpreference@pa.gov for review. After applying, please submit your military documents to ra-cs-vetpreference@pa.gov​.

To speak with a recruiter, please visit patrooper.com.



The Commonwealth is an equal employment opportunity employer and is committed to a diverse workforce. The Commonwealth values inclusion as we seek to recruit, develop, and retain the most qualified people to serve the citizens of Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, union membership, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, AIDS or HIV status, disability, or any other categories protected by applicable federal or state law. All diverse candidates are encouraged to apply.

Selection Cycle 6023

Applications submitted August 27, 2024– November 27, 2024

The PSP began accepting applications for the 6023 Cadet selection cycle on August 27, 2024. Individuals wishing to participate in this selection cycle should complete an application at employment.pa.gov. The written examination will be open through December 4, 2024. When submitting your application, please carefully review your name and address provided to ensure it is identical to the form of identification you will present at the testing facility. Discrepancies in identifying information between your submitted application and your form of identification will result in denied admittance to the written examination. To request any changes to your personal information submitted on your application, please contact our office at ra-spspentrylvlexam@pa.gov.

Selection Cycle 6022

Applications submitted May 20, 2024 – August 20, 2024

The written examination concluded on August 27, 2024, for the 6022 selection cycle. Final results were emailed to candidates on September 24, 2024.

Appointments from this list will be made as early as June 2025.

Selection Cycle 6021



Applications submitted February 12, 2024 – April 30, 2024

The written examination concluded on May 7, 2024, for the 6021 selection cycle. Final results were emailed to candidates on May 24, 2024.

Appointments from this list will be made as early as February 2025.

Selection Cycle 6020



Applications submitted November 1, 2023 – January 31, 2024

The written examination concluded on February 7, 2024, for the 6020 selection cycle. Final results were emailed to candidates on February 28, 2024.

Appointments from this list will be made as early as November 2024.

Additional Information (PDF)



Cadet Medical Information

Cadet Essential Job Functions

Cadet Physical Readiness Testing

Cadet Personal Appearance

Cadet Training

Cadet Oral Interview Candidate Preparation Guide

PSP Cadet and LEOT Written Examination Prep Guide

PSP Formal Application for Employment

Pearson VUE PSP Candidate Handbook