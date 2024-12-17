Cybercrime reporting and resources for PA residents

Reporting cybercrime
If you are a Pennsylvania citizen who is the victim of a cybercrime, report the crime to your local law enforcement agency.
If you are a Pennsylvania citizen who is victim of a cybercrime and experienced monetary loss because of the crime, report the crime to:
- your local law enforcement agency, and
- the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3)
Contacts
Local law enforcement agency
Contact your local police agency to report a crime. If unsure, call 311 to find your local police district. Remember to request a case number for your records.Call 311
Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3)
IC3 is the federal government’s central hub for reporting cybercrime. It’s run by the FBI, and trained analysts review and research the reports before sharing them with law enforcement.Contact IC3
Email or social media hack
If you think your social media or email account has been hacked, use the below resources to secure your account.
Signs of a hacked account
Below are some common indicators of a hacked account.
- Your social media profile publishes posts or sends direct messages you didn’t create.
- Your email account sends spam to your contacts.
- You see logins from unexpected locations.
- Your account info or email settings were changed without your knowledge.
Secure your account
If you think your account was hacked, take immediate action to try to secure it.
- Change the account’s password. If you suspect that your account was hacked, immediately change your password if you are able.
- Let your contacts know your account was hacked. Let trusted friends and family know what you are going through so they can on the lookout for unusual messages or posts from your account.
- Contact people who can help you. If you suspect that your account was hacked and money was stolen, contact your bank and your local law enforcement agency. If you believe your work account was breached, let your IT department know.
- Inspect your security settings. Review the security settings within your account to determine if there are any unknown devices logged in. If there are, log them out and change your password.
Do not use the same password for different website applications. Some websites get breached and malicious actors will try to use those passwords for other services.
Account support links
If you believe your account was hacked, troubleshooting information for popular sites and applications can be found below.