Firearms Safety Videos

Firearms Safety: Introduction
An introduction to the Firearms Safety video series
Firearms Safety: Always Assume a Firearm is Loaded
The first rule of firearms safety is treat every firearm as if it were loaded.
Firearms Safety: Point the Muzzle in a Safe Direction
The second rule of firearms safety is keep the muzzle pointed in the safest direction.
Firearms Safety: Keep your Finger Off the Trigger
The third rule of firearms safety is keep your finger off the trigger and alongside the trigger guard until you're on the target and ready to fire.
Firearms Safety: Know Your Target and What's Beyond
The fourth rule of firearms safety is know your target and what is beyond it.
Firearms Safety: Protect Your Vision and Hearing
Every time you shoot, make sure you have proper eye and ear protection.
Firearms Safety: Properly Store and Secure Firearms
Safety does not end when the shooting stops.
Firearms Safety: Record Firearm Information
Owners must document every firearm they own.