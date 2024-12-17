Skip to agency navigation
    Firearms Safety Videos

    This video series highlights important rules for firearms handling and storage.

    Firearms Safety: Introduction

    An introduction to the Firearms Safety video series

    Firearms Safety: Always Assume a Firearm is Loaded

    The first rule of firearms safety is treat every firearm as if it were loaded.

    Firearms Safety: Point the Muzzle in a Safe Direction

    The second rule of firearms safety is keep the muzzle pointed in the safest direction.

    Firearms Safety: Keep your Finger Off the Trigger

    The third rule of firearms safety is keep your finger off the trigger and alongside the trigger guard until you're on the target and ready to fire.

    Firearms Safety: Know Your Target and What's Beyond

    The fourth rule of firearms safety is know your target and what is beyond it.

    Firearms Safety: Protect Your Vision and Hearing

    Every time you shoot, make sure you have proper eye and ear protection.

    Firearms Safety: Properly Store and Secure Firearms

    Safety does not end when the shooting stops.

    Firearms Safety: Record Firearm Information

    Owners must document every firearm they own.