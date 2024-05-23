Hill Impact Program

Overview

This program offers individuals interested in law enforcement a firsthand experience of the career. Applicants 15-18 can enroll in one of four regional Hill Impact Programs across the Commonwealth. The program is multi-phased, with each portion consisting of 14-week course that focuses on:

History of the PA State Police

Principals of law enforcement

Paramilitary disciplines

Physical fitness

The program begins in mid-January. Cadets meet one day a week in the evening.

Locations and contacts

Contact a Hill Impact coordinator below for more information.

Hershey, Dauphin County

PSP Academy

175 East Hershey Park Drive, Hershey, PA 17033

Trooper Clint R. Long

717-497-4577

clilong@pa.gov



Philadelphia

Southampton Readiness Center

2700 Southampton Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154

Trooper Kathleen Guadalupe

215-933-8909

kaguadalup@pa.gov

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County

Pennsylvania National Guard

109th Field Artillery Building

280 Market Street, Wilkes Barre, PA 18704

Trooper David L. Peters

570-459-3900 ext. 269

dapeters@pa.gov

Greensburg, Westmoreland County

Southwest Training Center

2900 Seminary Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601

Trooper Abby L. Blazavich

717-614-7971

ablazavich@pa.gov