Hill Impact Program

Overview
This program offers individuals interested in law enforcement a firsthand experience of the career. Applicants 15-18 can enroll in one of four regional Hill Impact Programs across the Commonwealth. The program is multi-phased, with each portion consisting of 14-week course that focuses on:
- History of the PA State Police
- Principals of law enforcement
- Paramilitary disciplines
- Physical fitness
The program begins in mid-January. Cadets meet one day a week in the evening.
Locations and contacts
Contact a Hill Impact coordinator below for more information.
Hershey, Dauphin County
PSP Academy
175 East Hershey Park Drive, Hershey, PA 17033
Trooper Clint R. Long
717-497-4577
clilong@pa.gov
Philadelphia
Southampton Readiness Center
2700 Southampton Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154
Trooper Kathleen Guadalupe
215-933-8909
kaguadalup@pa.gov
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County
Pennsylvania National Guard
109th Field Artillery Building
280 Market Street, Wilkes Barre, PA 18704
Trooper David L. Peters
570-459-3900 ext. 269
dapeters@pa.gov
Greensburg, Westmoreland County
Southwest Training Center
2900 Seminary Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601
Trooper Abby L. Blazavich
717-614-7971
ablazavich@pa.gov