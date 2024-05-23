Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Hill Impact Program

    In this program, participants 15-18 experience a comprehensive introduction to various aspects of law enforcement training and education.

    A group of Hill Impact Cadets stand at attention in a gym

    Overview

    This program offers individuals interested in law enforcement a firsthand experience of the career. Applicants 15-18 can enroll in one of four regional Hill Impact Programs across the Commonwealth. The program is multi-phased, with each portion consisting of 14-week course that focuses on: 

    • History of the PA State Police
    • Principals of law enforcement
    • Paramilitary disciplines
    • Physical fitness

    The program begins in mid-January. Cadets meet one day a week in the evening.

    Locations and contacts

    Contact a Hill Impact coordinator below for more information.

    Hershey, Dauphin County

    PSP Academy
    175 East Hershey Park Drive, Hershey, PA 17033

    Trooper Clint R. Long
    717-497-4577
    clilong@pa.gov

    Philadelphia

    Southampton Readiness Center
    2700 Southampton Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154

    Trooper Kathleen Guadalupe
    215-933-8909
    kaguadalup@pa.gov         

    Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    109th Field Artillery Building
    280 Market Street, Wilkes Barre, PA 18704

    Trooper David L. Peters
    570-459-3900 ext. 269
    dapeters@pa.gov

    Greensburg, Westmoreland County

    Southwest Training Center
    2900 Seminary Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601

    Trooper Abby L. Blazavich
    717-614-7971
    ablazavich@pa.gov

    The PA State Police Hill Impact logo
    A group of Hill Impact Cadets watch as two cadets climb ropes in a gym
    Two Hill Impact cadets with a driver in a vehicle during a mock traffic stop at night
    A group of Hill Impact Cadets and instructors pose in a gym