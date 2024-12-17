Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    ​Office of Community Engagement

    The Office of Community Engagement is comprised of the Community Affairs Section and the Heritage Affairs Section. Both Sections work together to build and maintain positive relationships between law enforcement and communities across the Commonwealth, with an emphasis on underserved communities. Personnel assigned to these Sections provide public education regarding the role of law enforcement, in a continued effort to develop stronger relationships and increase trust.  ​

    Community Affairs Section

    Members assigned to the Community Affairs Section work with a multitude of community groups and organizations, mental health advocacy groups, legislators, and municipal, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to enhance relations between the public and law enforcement. The Community Affairs Section participates in a variety of educational and community outreach events and programs. 

    Members of the Community Affairs Section can be reached at the following phone numbers, or via email at ra-spoce@pa.gov.

    NameCoverage areaPhone
    ​Lt. Ozzie Mills
    		Commander​​717-562-5804
    Cpl. Jennifer McMunn
    		Western Section Supervisor
    		717-497-4454
    Tpr. Tristan TappeTroop A
    		717-678-1839
    Tpr. Melinda BondarenkaTroop B
    		412-335-8139
    Tpr. Ron ChewningTroop C
    		814-938-0521
    Tpr. Jim LongTroop D
    		724-284-1134 x262
    Tpr. Katelyn BlountTroop E
    		814-898-4555
    Tpr. Joe DunsmoreTroop G
    		717-678-5112
    Tpr. Kelly SmithTroop H
    		717-585-8790
    Cpl. Kelly Macintyre 
    		Eastern Section Supervisor
    		610-486-6181
    Tpr. Rob Evanchick
    		Troop F
    		570-662-2151
    Tpr. Michael ReynoldsTroop J
    		717-299-7650
    Tpr. Jessica TobinTroop K
    		610-558-7074
    Tpr. Rush Stehlin
    		Troop L
    		610-759-6106
    Tpr. Ryan SeipleTroop M
    		717-678-4204
    Tpr. Jasmine BerrocalTroop N
    		717-678-4387
    Tpr. Carl PuskarTroop P
    		717-678-4394
    Tpr. Briana HollenbeckTroop R
    		717-743-8245

    Heritage Affairs Section

    Members assigned to the Heritage Affairs Section work with a multitude of community groups and organizations, mental health advocacy groups, legislators, and municipal, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to enhance relations between the public and law enforcement. In addition to actively participating in a variety of educational and community outreach events and programs, the Heritage Affairs Section is responsible for developing and implementing training on discrimination, hate crimes/speech, ethnic intimidation, cultural diversity and sensitivity, and racial profiling. These subjects are taught to all Pennsylvania State Police Cadets. Upon request, trainings may be provided to other law enforcement agencies, groups or organizations, and citizens.  

    Members of the Heritage Affairs Section can be reached at the following phone numbers, or via email at ra-pspheritageaffair@pa.gov​.

    NameCoverage areaPhone
    Sgt. Timothy GreeneCommander 
    		610-268-2022
    Cpl. Aaron AllenArea 1 - Western ​
    		717-908-0445
    Cpl. Ismail El-GuemraArea 2 - Central
    		717-249-2121
    Tpr. Tristan Bennett
    		Area 3 – Northeast570-646-2271
    ​Tpr. Jessica Quinn
    		Area 4 - Southeast​570-963-3156