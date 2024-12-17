​Office of Community Engagement

Community Affairs Section
Members assigned to the Community Affairs Section work with a multitude of community groups and organizations, mental health advocacy groups, legislators, and municipal, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to enhance relations between the public and law enforcement. The Community Affairs Section participates in a variety of educational and community outreach events and programs.
Members of the Community Affairs Section can be reached at the following phone numbers, or via email at ra-spoce@pa.gov.
|Name
|Coverage area
|Phone
|Lt. Ozzie Mills
|Commander
|717-562-5804
|Cpl. Jennifer McMunn
|Western Section Supervisor
|717-497-4454
|Tpr. Tristan Tappe
|Troop A
|717-678-1839
|Tpr. Melinda Bondarenka
|Troop B
|412-335-8139
|Tpr. Ron Chewning
|Troop C
|814-938-0521
|Tpr. Jim Long
|Troop D
|724-284-1134 x262
|Tpr. Katelyn Blount
|Troop E
|814-898-4555
|Tpr. Joe Dunsmore
|Troop G
|717-678-5112
|Tpr. Kelly Smith
|Troop H
|717-585-8790
|Cpl. Kelly Macintyre
|Eastern Section Supervisor
|610-486-6181
|Tpr. Rob Evanchick
|Troop F
|570-662-2151
|Tpr. Michael Reynolds
|Troop J
|717-299-7650
|Tpr. Jessica Tobin
|Troop K
|610-558-7074
|Tpr. Rush Stehlin
|Troop L
|610-759-6106
|Tpr. Ryan Seiple
|Troop M
|717-678-4204
|Tpr. Jasmine Berrocal
|Troop N
|717-678-4387
|Tpr. Carl Puskar
|Troop P
|717-678-4394
|Tpr. Briana Hollenbeck
|Troop R
|717-743-8245
Heritage Affairs Section
Members assigned to the Heritage Affairs Section work with a multitude of community groups and organizations, mental health advocacy groups, legislators, and municipal, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to enhance relations between the public and law enforcement. In addition to actively participating in a variety of educational and community outreach events and programs, the Heritage Affairs Section is responsible for developing and implementing training on discrimination, hate crimes/speech, ethnic intimidation, cultural diversity and sensitivity, and racial profiling. These subjects are taught to all Pennsylvania State Police Cadets. Upon request, trainings may be provided to other law enforcement agencies, groups or organizations, and citizens.
Members of the Heritage Affairs Section can be reached at the following phone numbers, or via email at ra-pspheritageaffair@pa.gov.
|Name
|Coverage area
|Phone
|Sgt. Timothy Greene
|Commander
|610-268-2022
|Cpl. Aaron Allen
|Area 1 - Western
|717-908-0445
|Cpl. Ismail El-Guemra
|Area 2 - Central
|717-249-2121
|Tpr. Tristan Bennett
|Area 3 – Northeast
|570-646-2271
|Tpr. Jessica Quinn
|Area 4 - Southeast
|570-963-3156