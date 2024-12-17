​Office of Community Engagement

Community Affairs Section



Members assigned to the Community Affairs Section work with a multitude of community groups and organizations, mental health advocacy groups, legislators, and municipal, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to enhance relations between the public and law enforcement. The Community Affairs Section participates in a variety of educational and community outreach events and programs.

Members of the Community Affairs Section can be reached at the following phone numbers, or via email at ra-spoce@pa.gov.



Name Coverage area Phone ​Lt. Ozzie Mills

Commander​ ​717-562-5804

Cpl. Jennifer McMunn

Western Section Supervisor

717-497-4454 Tpr. Tristan Tappe Troop A

717-678-1839 Tpr. Melinda Bondarenka Troop B

412-335-8139 Tpr. Ron Chewning Troop C

814-938-0521 Tpr. Jim Long Troop D

724-284-1134 x262 Tpr. Katelyn Blount Troop E

814-898-4555

Tpr. Joe Dunsmore Troop G

717-678-5112 Tpr. Kelly Smith Troop H

717-585-8790 Cpl. Kelly Macintyre

Eastern Section Supervisor

610-486-6181 Tpr. Rob Evanchick

Troop F

570-662-2151

Tpr. Michael Reynolds Troop J

717-299-7650 Tpr. Jessica Tobin Troop K

610-558-7074

Tpr. Rush Stehlin

Troop L

610-759-6106

Tpr. Ryan Seiple Troop M

717-678-4204 Tpr. Jasmine Berrocal Troop N

717-678-4387 Tpr. Carl Puskar Troop P

717-678-4394 Tpr. Briana Hollenbeck Troop R

717-743-8245

Heritage Affairs Section



Members assigned to the Heritage Affairs Section work with a multitude of community groups and organizations, mental health advocacy groups, legislators, and municipal, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to enhance relations between the public and law enforcement. In addition to actively participating in a variety of educational and community outreach events and programs, the Heritage Affairs Section is responsible for developing and implementing training on discrimination, hate crimes/speech, ethnic intimidation, cultural diversity and sensitivity, and racial profiling. These subjects are taught to all Pennsylvania State Police Cadets. Upon request, trainings may be provided to other law enforcement agencies, groups or organizations, and citizens.

Members of the Heritage Affairs Section can be reached at the following phone numbers, or via email at ra-pspheritageaffair@pa.gov​.

