Equality and Inclusion Office

Notice to The Public

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) gives public notice of its policy to uphold and assure full compliance with the nondiscrimination requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and related nondiscrimination authorities. Title VI and related nondiscrimination authorities stipulate that no person in the United States of America shall, on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, income level, or Limited English Proficiency, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.

Any person who desires more information regarding the PSP’s Title VI Program can contact its Title VI Coordinator, Captain Vincent D'Angelo, at the address noted below. A copy of the current plan is available.



Any person who believes they have, individually, or as a member of any specific class of persons, been subjected to discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, income level, or Limited English Proficiency, has the right to file a formal complaint. Any such complaint must be in writing and submitted within 180 days following the date of the alleged occurrence to:

Captain Vincent D'Angelo, EIO Director

1800 Elmerton Avenue

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Telephone: 717-787-7220

Complaints may also be submitted to vdangelo@pa.gov.