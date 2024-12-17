Equality and Inclusion Office

Mission
The office's mission is to support the core values of the Department while ensuring fair and equitable treatment of all Department employees and persons conducting business with the Pennsylvania State Police. The office also ensures compliance with federal and state regulations for Equal Employment Opportunity.
Notice to The Public
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) gives public notice of its policy to uphold and assure full compliance with the nondiscrimination requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and related nondiscrimination authorities. Title VI and related nondiscrimination authorities stipulate that no person in the United States of America shall, on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, income level, or Limited English Proficiency, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.
Any person who desires more information regarding the PSP’s Title VI Program can contact its Title VI Coordinator, Captain Vincent D'Angelo, at the address noted below. A copy of the current plan is available.
Any person who believes they have, individually, or as a member of any specific class of persons, been subjected to discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, income level, or Limited English Proficiency, has the right to file a formal complaint. Any such complaint must be in writing and submitted within 180 days following the date of the alleged occurrence to:
Captain Vincent D'Angelo, EIO Director
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Telephone: 717-787-7220
Complaints may also be submitted to vdangelo@pa.gov.
Training and Education
The EIO provides training to employees and supervisors on topics such as workplace sexual harassment identification and prevention, and cultural diversity. Additionally, employees are educated regarding their rights and avenues of recourse under EIO policies and laws. The office also meets with management to discuss EIO objectives and future plans for the Department.
Inquiry/Investigations
The EIO is responsible for ensuring the Department remains proactive in its support of the Commonwealth’s zero-tolerance policies relating to acts of sexual harassment, discrimination, and inequitable employment actions. Additional responsibilities include Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) complaint reviews. All inquiries/investigations are conducted in a prompt, confidential and professional manner and are reviewed for appropriate action or referral. Anyone who may have a complaint or compliment concerning an employee of the Pennsylvania State Police may review our compliment/complaint procedures.
Monitoring
The EIO monitors personnel actions by reviewing Equal Employment Review Certificates (EERCs). The review of EERCs assures equal employment opportunities for all qualified persons, including minorities, females and the disabled, in the hiring process. The Commonwealth Contract Compliance Program has been implemented to ensure the Department contracts business with vendors and companies who do not engage in discriminatory employment practices.
Recruitment
The EIO assists in various recruitment efforts throughout the Commonwealth by targeting under-represented groups. The EIO also monitors hiring practices to ensure the Department maintains a diverse workforce. Recruitment activities include attending conferences, workshops and meetings with women and minority organizations.
Reporting
The Equal Employment Opportunity Plan is disseminated annually to provide Department personnel with information concerning diversity within the Department workforce. The plan is also used to implement and support the Commonwealth’s Equal Opportunity Programs. The EIO is also responsible for conducting adverse impact studies, as necessary. EEO Plans and adverse impact studies are forwarded to the Office of Administration, the Commonwealth’s administrator of EEO programs, for review. The EIO also prepares the Department's Contract Compliance Annual Program Report and forwards it to the Department of General Services for review. If you have an EEO-related complaint, please download and complete the discrimination complaint form and mail or fax it to:
PSP Equality and Inclusion Office
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg PA 17110
Fax: 717-346-0285