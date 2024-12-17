Mission

The mission of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Forensic Services is to serve the citizens of the Commonwealth with competence and professionalism in providing the criminal justice community with testing services and technical and investigative support in the pursuit of justice. This mission is executed with the foremost attention to quality, impartiality, timeliness, and adherence to forensic testing standards that foster excellence.. The Bureau also provides training in:

Basic Crime Scene Investigation

Shoe and Tire Impression Evidence

Crime Scene Photography​



Regional laboratories are located in Bethlehem, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Lima and Wyoming. The Forensic DNA Division is located in Greensburg. Regular business hours are: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tours of the Pennsylvania State Police Labs are not available to the public.



The Bureau, Investigative and Operational Support Division, and Scientific Services Division administrative offices are located at Departmental Headquarters, and the Quality Management Division is located at 2900 Seminary Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.



Testing services vary by laboratory. Please contact the laboratory for details. Within the Bureau, the following forensic disciplines are performed:



Biology (Body Fluid Identification, Bloodstain Pattern Analysis, DNA)



Drug Chemistry (Controlled Substances, Clandestine Laboratory Analysis, Alcohol Beverage Analysis)



Firearms and Tool Marks (including Serial Number Restoration)



Latent Prints (including Impression Evidence/Footwear &Tires)

Toxicology (Blood Alcohol, Blood-Drug Analysis)

Trace Evidence (Paint, Fiber/Textiles, Gunshot Residue, Hair, Explosives, Fire Debris, General Physical and Chemical Analysis)

The vast majority of BFS testing services are accredited. Please contact the laboratory for details. In addition, services currently accredited at each laboratory can be viewed on the accreditation scope document available on the accrediting body’s website.