    Bureau of Forensic Services

    The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Forensic Services operates a system of six regional forensic laboratories and one DNA laboratory strategically located throughout the Commonwealth.

    Mission

    The mission of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Forensic Services is to serve the citizens of the Commonwealth with competence and professionalism in providing the criminal justice community with testing services and technical and investigative support in the pursuit of justice. This mission is executed with the foremost attention to quality, impartiality, timeliness, and adherence to forensic testing standards that foster excellence.. The Bureau also provides training in:

    • Basic Crime Scene Investigation
    • Shoe and Tire Impression Evidence
    • Crime Scene Photography

    Regional laboratories are located in Bethlehem, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Lima and Wyoming.  The Forensic DNA Division is located in Greensburg. Regular business hours are: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tours of the Pennsylvania State Police Labs are not available to the public.

    The Bureau, Investigative and Operational Support Division, and Scientific Services Division administrative offices are located at Departmental Headquarters, and the Quality Management Division is located at 2900 Seminary Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.

    Testing services vary by laboratory.  Please contact the laboratory for details.  Within the Bureau, the following forensic disciplines are performed:

    • Biology (Body Fluid Identification, Bloodstain Pattern Analysis, DNA)
    • Drug Chemistry (Controlled Substances, Clandestine Laboratory Analysis, Alcohol Beverage Analysis)
    • Firearms and Tool Marks (including Serial Number Restoration)
    • Latent Prints (including Impression Evidence/Footwear &Tires)
    • Toxicology (Blood Alcohol, Blood-Drug Analysis) 
    • Trace Evidence (Paint, Fiber/Textiles, Gunshot Residue, Hair, Explosives, Fire Debris, General Physical and Chemical Analysis)

    The vast majority of BFS testing services are accredited.  Please contact the laboratory for details.  In addition, services currently accredited at each laboratory can be viewed on the accreditation scope document available on the accrediting body’s website.

    Laboratories

    Forensic DNA Division
    80 North Westmoreland Avenue
    Greensburg PA 15601
    Phone: 724-832-5423
    Fax: 724-832-6767

    Bethlehem Regional Laboratory
    2932 Airport Road
    Bethlehem PA 18017
    Phone: 610-861-2103
    Fax: 610-861-2065

    Erie Regional Laboratory
    4310 Iroquois Avenue
    Erie PA 16511
    Phone: 814-899-8447
    Fax: 814-217-0025

    Greensburg Regional Laboratory
    425 Willow Crossing Road
    Greensburg PA 15601
    Phone: 724-832-3299
    Fax: 724-830-2057

    Harrisburg Regional Laboratory
    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Phone: 717-783-5554
    Fax: 717-705-4317

    Lima Regional Laboratory
    350 North Middletown Road
    Media PA 19063
    Phone: 610-891-6360
    Fax: 610-891-6369

    Wyoming Regional Laboratory
    1400 Sathers Drive
    Pittston PA 18640
    Phone: 570-654-5921
    Fax: 570-654-5941