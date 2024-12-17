Mission
PA CyberCom promotes cybersecurity awareness across Pennsylvania to help the Commonwealth be more resilient against cyberattacks. The unit serves as a central resource for coordinating Pennsylvania’s cyber defense information sharing among:
- public and private sector critical infrastructure
- government agencies
- law enforcement
To achieve this, we prioritize the following actions:
- Coordinate information sharing and collaboration with critical infrastructure partners
- Establish a community of trust between PA CyberCom and entities from across the different critical infrastructure sectors and then leverage these relationships for enhanced information sharing and collaboration
- Share cyber threat, incident, and vulnerability information in near-real time, and enhancing collaboration to better understand threats and improve network defense for the entire community
- Coordinate incident response when requested from partners in the public and private sectors
- Conduct training to educate partners in various levels of cybersecurity
Services
Information sharing
We share cybersecurity information, including emerging trends and cyber threat information with Pennsylvania’s businesses and local governments as well as federal agencies and public and private critical infrastructure operators. By sharing information, we can bridge the information gap between the local, state, and federal levels and more effectively respond to emerging threats.
Incident reporting
We encourage all Pennsylvania businesses and government agencies to voluntarily report cyber incidents. Reporting incidents fosters communication and collaboration among PA CyberCom, public agencies, and other relevant stakeholders. which can lead to a more robust cybersecurity system.
Outreach
We enhance external public and private sector cybersecurity capabilities by providing trainings and targeted threat briefings. By educating our public and private sector partners and local government agencies on current cyber threats and best practices, we can make the Commonwealth more resilient to cyber threats.