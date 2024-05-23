Forensic Laboratory Careers

Civilian Forensic Scientist Trainee



Employees participate in a formalized training program designed to develop competency in the analysis of chemical, biological, and physical criminal evidence. Scientists are trained to specialize in one of the following disciplines:

Drug Analysis

Trace Analysis

Serology

DNA Analysis

Work Details



Work involves using a variety of techniques and instruments to analyze blood and other body fluids, hair, fibers, controlled substances, explosives, accelerants, and other materials such as paint and glass fragments.



Minimum Requirements

A bachelor's degree in chemistry, biology, forensic science, or any closely related field with a minimum of 16 credit hours in chemistry.

Individuals may visit the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Employment Website at employment.pa.gov to view and apply for job postings of interest. For more information about the Forensic Scientist Trainee position, contact ra-spspcivilplcmt@pa.gov.

Enlisted Forensic Examiners

Employees must first graduate from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy as a Trooper before assignment to the laboratory, serve their probation period, and complete three years of their first assignment. Troopers must follow the Specialized Position Vacancy Procedures to apply. The enlisted members participate in a formalized training program designed to develop expertise in one of the following disciplines:

AFIS

Latent Prints

Ballistics Examination

Work Details



Work involves using a variety of methods to examine latent prints, shoe and tire impressions, firearms, and tool marks.

Minimum Requirements



Examiners are enlisted positions and must first meet all requirements and complete the training as a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper.

All forensic scientists and examiners receive training in the proper techniques of presenting expert witness testimony in a court of law. Analysts and examiners are, at times, called to present their findings, documented in official reports, to juries and judges in criminal proceedings.

The Pennsylvania State Police is an Equal Opportunity Employer.