Programs and Services

Records Request and Court-related Services
Learn how to request PSP records and services, including:
- Right-to-know request, criminal history background checks
- Crash reports, audio-visual recordings
- Subpeonas for a Trooper to appear, expert testimony, or records
- Criminal record expungement and DNA expungement
Firearms Information
Learn about the PSP Firearms Division, firearms safety, carrying in Pennsylvania, and other materials for gun owners, buyers, and dealers.
For Media
Learn about the PSP Communications Office, public information officers, and public information release reports for the public and news outlets.
AMBER Alert
The Pennsylvania AMBER Alert system helps resolve child abduction emergencies in the Commonwealth. Find information about AMBER Alerts and the Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) system.
Law Enforcement Training
Learn about educational opportunities available to sworn officers and approved agency employees, and lethal weapons training for those who carry firearms for employment.
Law Enforcement Services
PSP offers expertise and services to assist agencies with investigations, methods for data reporting, materials for agency use, and other support.
PA-STARNet
The Pennsylvania Statewide Radio Network (PA-STARNet) is the Commonwealth’s wireless voice and data network for public safety and emergency response communications.
Other Services
Caregivers can have child passenger safety seats checked for proper fit and installation, and groups can request a Trooper to speak or give a presentation at their event.