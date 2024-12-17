Liquor Control Enforcement

Mission

BLCE's purpose is to enforce the Commonwealth's Liquor Laws. To effectively achieve State Police goals and objectives, the Bureau must assist individual licensees, as well as the general community, in understanding the laws and regulations governing the proper and lawful operation of a licensed liquor establishment.

Organization

The Bureau consists of Bureau Headquarters, nine district enforcement offices (DEOs), a Special Investigation Unit (SIU), and the Training & Recruitment Unit.

BLCE is headed by a PSP Major, who serves as Bureau Director, and consists of two Divisions; the Administration Division and the Operations Division.

The Administration Division is headed by a PSP Captain and consists of the Report Examination Unit, Computer Systems Support Unit, and the Training & Recruitment Unit.

The Operations Division is headed by a PSP Captain and consists of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and the nine District Enforcement Offices.