Communications Office
The Communications Office, located at Department Headquarters in Harrisburg, is responsible for statewide community and media relations.
Contact Information
- Phone: 717-783-5556
- Email: ra-pspcomm@pa.gov
Media Contacts
- Sergeant Logan Brouse, Director
- Myles Snyder, Communications Director
Public Information/Community Services Officers
Public Information Officers (PIOs) and Community Services Officers (CSOs) are assigned to each troop to serve as media liaisons. The first point of contact for news outlets, PIOs and CSOs respond to requests for information regarding crashes, crimes and other incidents investigated by stations within their coverage areas.