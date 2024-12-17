Skip to agency navigation
    For Media

    The PSP Communications Office and Public Information/Community Services Officers act as first points of contact for news outlets.

    Communications Office

    The Communications Office, located at Department Headquarters in Harrisburg, is responsible for statewide community and media relations.

    Contact Information

    Media Contacts

    • Sergeant Logan Brouse, Director
    • Myles Snyder, Communications Director

    Public Information/Community Services Officers

    Public Information Officers (PIOs) and Community Services Officers (CSOs) are assigned to each troop to serve as media liaisons. The first point of contact for news outlets, PIOs and CSOs respond to requests for information regarding crashes, crimes and other incidents investigated by stations within their coverage areas.

    Contact a PIO/CSO in your area

    View or subscribe to Public Information Release Reports in your area