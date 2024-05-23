The .gov means its official.

Popular PSP Contacts



Department Headquarters (non-emergency)

Business Hours: 7 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday-Friday, closed on observed holidays

Telephone: 717-783-5599

1800 Elmerton Avenue

Harrisburg PA 17110

Bureau of Human Resources

1800 Elmerton Avenue

Harrisburg PA 17110

General Human Resource Inquiries: ra-humanresources@pa.gov

​Civilian Employment Inquiries: ​ra-spspcivilplcmt@pa.gov

​Cadet/Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainee testing and veterans' preference points: ra-spspentrylvlexam@pa.gov​

State Police Cadet currently processing : ra-spcadetprocess@pa.gov​​

Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainee currently processing: ra-spleotprocess@pa.gov

State Police Cadet and Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainee fax: 717-772-0978

Human Resources Fax Number: 717-772-1436

Criminal Records & Identification Division



Have you submitted a criminal history request online and know your control number? You can check the status of your request. If you do not know your control number, or for additional criminal history request questions, call the Pennsylvania Access to Criminal History (PATCH) Help Line toll-free at 1-888-QUERY-PA (1-888-783-7972).

PATCH Accounting – 888-783-7972 Option #3

Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) – 717-783-5515

Private Detective Roster, Name Change, Fingerprint Corrections – 717-705-1740



Operational Records Division



Crash Reports – 717-783-3380

Expungement Unit – 717-783-5499

Investigative Records – 717-705-9312

Megan’s Law Section – (Toll-Free) 1-866-771-3170

Right to Know/Subpoena Unit – 717-214-2491 or Toll-Free 1-877-785-7771

Firearms Division



For questions concerning the dealer or sheriff manuals, the Firearms Division portion of the PSP website, or firearm statistics, contact the Firearms Administrative Section at 717-705-5924 or 717-346-3091.

For questions about Act 235 certifications, please call the Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Commission at 717-346-4087 or visit the Lethal Weapons Training Program page.

Firearms Records Unit – 717-783-5599

Written requests for forms, safety brochures, or application/record of sale information may be available via fax at 717-787-2166 or mail to:

Pennsylvania State Police

Firearm Records Unit

1800 Elmerton Avenue

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Firearms Compliance Unit – 717-772-1896, FAX: 717-772-4279

Dealer Account information, surcharge remittance forms, or dealer compliance should be directed to the accounting assistant responsible for your account. If you do not have that information, call 717-772-1896.

Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) – 717-705-8843

PICS Operations Section – 717-783-5598, 717-782-4311 or 717-705-8843

PICS Challenge Section – 717-425-5747

1800 Herr Street (Tent Building)

Harrisburg, PA 17103

717-346-7347