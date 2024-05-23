The .gov means its official.

-
Troop Directory
-
Bureau and Office Directory
-
PSP Station Directory
-
Community Services and Public Information Officers
-
Compliment / Complaint Procedures
-
Procedimientos Del Elogio / De la Queja de PSP
-
PSP Employment Verification
-
Report a tip by phone or online
-
Right-to-know request
-
Request audio/video recordings
Popular PSP Contacts
Department Headquarters (non-emergency)
Business Hours: 7 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday-Friday, closed on observed holidays
Telephone: 717-783-5599
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg PA 17110
Bureau of Human Resources
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg PA 17110
- General Human Resource Inquiries: ra-humanresources@pa.gov
- Civilian Employment Inquiries: ra-spspcivilplcmt@pa.gov
- Cadet/Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainee testing and veterans' preference points: ra-spspentrylvlexam@pa.gov
- State Police Cadet currently processing: ra-spcadetprocess@pa.gov
- Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainee currently processing: ra-spleotprocess@pa.gov
State Police Cadet and Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainee fax: 717-772-0978
Human Resources Fax Number: 717-772-1436
Criminal Records & Identification Division
Have you submitted a criminal history request online and know your control number? You can check the status of your request. If you do not know your control number, or for additional criminal history request questions, call the Pennsylvania Access to Criminal History (PATCH) Help Line toll-free at 1-888-QUERY-PA (1-888-783-7972).
PATCH Accounting – 888-783-7972 Option #3
Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) – 717-783-5515
Private Detective Roster, Name Change, Fingerprint Corrections – 717-705-1740
Operational Records Division
Crash Reports – 717-783-3380
Expungement Unit – 717-783-5499
Investigative Records – 717-705-9312
Megan’s Law Section – (Toll-Free) 1-866-771-3170
Right to Know/Subpoena Unit – 717-214-2491 or Toll-Free 1-877-785-7771
Firearms Division
For questions concerning the dealer or sheriff manuals, the Firearms Division portion of the PSP website, or firearm statistics, contact the Firearms Administrative Section at 717-705-5924 or 717-346-3091.
For questions about Act 235 certifications, please call the Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Commission at 717-346-4087 or visit the Lethal Weapons Training Program page.
Firearms Records Unit – 717-783-5599
Written requests for forms, safety brochures, or application/record of sale information may be available via fax at 717-787-2166 or mail to:
Pennsylvania State Police
Firearm Records Unit
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Firearms Compliance Unit – 717-772-1896, FAX: 717-772-4279
Dealer Account information, surcharge remittance forms, or dealer compliance should be directed to the accounting assistant responsible for your account. If you do not have that information, call 717-772-1896.
Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) – 717-705-8843
PICS Operations Section – 717-783-5598, 717-782-4311 or 717-705-8843
PICS Challenge Section – 717-425-5747
Commercial Vehicle Safety Division
1800 Herr Street (Tent Building)
Harrisburg, PA 17103
717-346-7347