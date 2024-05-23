Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Contact Us

    Use the links below to find contact data for various State Police units.

    For an emergency or crime in progress, call 911.

    Quick links

    Popular PSP Contacts

    Department Headquarters (non-emergency)

    Business Hours: 7 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday-Friday, closed on observed holidays
    Telephone: 717-783-5599

    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg PA 17110

    Bureau of Human Resources

    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg PA 17110

    State Police Cadet and Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainee fax: 717-772-0978

    Human Resources Fax Number: 717-772-1436

    Criminal Records & Identification Division

    Have you submitted a criminal history request online and know your control number? You can check the status of your request. If you do not know your control number, or for additional criminal history request questions, call the Pennsylvania Access to Criminal History (PATCH) Help Line toll-free at 1-888-QUERY-PA (1-888-783-7972).

    PATCH Accounting888-783-7972 Option #3
    Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS)717-783-5515
    Private Detective Roster, Name Change, Fingerprint Corrections – 717-705-1740

    Operational Records Division

    Crash Reports717-783-3380
    Expungement Unit717-783-5499
    Investigative Records717-705-9312
    Megan’s Law Section – (Toll-Free) 1-866-771-3170
    Right to Know/Subpoena Unit717-214-2491 or Toll-Free 1-877-785-7771

    Firearms Division

    For questions concerning the dealer or sheriff manuals, the Firearms Division portion of the PSP website, or firearm statistics, contact the Firearms Administrative Section at 717-705-5924 or 717-346-3091.

    For questions about Act 235 certifications, please call the Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Commission at 717-346-4087 or visit the Lethal Weapons Training Program page.

    Firearms Records Unit 717-783-5599

    Written requests for forms, safety brochures, or application/record of sale information may be available via fax at 717-787-2166 or mail to:

    Pennsylvania State Police
    Firearm Records Unit
    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Firearms Compliance Unit 717-772-1896, FAX: 717-772-4279

    Dealer Account information, surcharge remittance forms, or dealer compliance should be directed to the accounting assistant responsible for your account. If you do not have that information, call 717-772-1896.

    Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) 717-705-8843
    PICS Operations Section 717-783-5598, 717-782-4311 or 717-705-8843
    PICS Challenge Section 717-425-5747

    Commercial Vehicle Safety Division

    1800 Herr Street (Tent Building)
    Harrisburg, PA 17103
    717-346-7347