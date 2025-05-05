Overview

Upon successful completion of the coach-pupil training period, Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainees are promoted to Liquor Enforcement Officer.

Currently the starting, yearly salary is $55,436.​

Liquor Enforcement Officers:

Receive 11 vacation days during their first three years of employment. Beginning with the fourth year of employment, they earn 19 vacation days per year.

Earn 11 paid sick days per calendar year.

Receive 11 paid holidays per year.

Receive overtime pay and shift differential as applicable. Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainees are not eligible for overtime compensation or shift differential during the resident training program.

Commonwealth employees, including Liquor Enforcement Officers, are required to join the State Employees Retirement System. Officers contribute 6.25% of their salary to their individual retirement account. The account earns interest, and the Commonwealth contributes to the account in an amount determined annually.

Liquor Enforcement Officers receive medical/hospital coverage for themselves and eligible dependents. The medical/hospital coverage for the employee is effective the first day of employment. Liquor Enforcement Officers pay an employee contribution toward the cost of their health care benefits as per their labor contract. At present, the employee contribution is 5.0% of their regular salary. Employees can earn a waiver (2.5%) by enrolling in and remaining compliant with the PEBTF Get Healthy Program. Three types of health benefit plan options are available: A Health Maintenance Organization Option and two Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) Options, Choice PPO and Basic PPO. The Commonwealth will pay for eligible dependents to be covered after the employee completes 90 days of service. The employee can choose to cover their family members at any time during the first 90 days by paying a biweekly dependent buy-up deduction. Employees can also enroll in the Choice PPO option by paying a plan buy-up through payroll deduction. Employees are eligible to purchase prescription coverage for themselves and their dependents during the first 90 days of employment. After 90 days, prescription and supplemental benefits such as vision, dental and hearing aid coverage are added at no cost to the employee for themselves and eligible dependents.

After 90 days of employment, Liquor Enforcement Officers are eligible for a State-paid group life insurance policy with a benefit equivalent to the nearest $1,000 of an officer's annual salary, not to exceed $40,000.



This information is subject to change with the effective dates of new labor contracts.



Questions regarding the Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainee Selection Procedures may be forwarded to the Pennsylvania State Police at: ra-spleotprocess@pa.gov.​



You may wish to contact a recruiter from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement to learn about career opportunities in Liquor Control Enforcement.