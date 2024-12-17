Topics include school and school bus safety, drug take-back boxes, rules of the road for drivers, scrap recycler information, fireworks FAQ, and non-commercial license classes.

Read or subscribe to news releases issued by PSP stations, Liquor Control Enforcement offices, and Gaming Enforcement offices.

Browse Contact Data Reporting documents and the Community Access to Information Dashboard (CAID).

PSP Administrative Regulations, Field Regulations, and Operations Manuals deemed public record are available.

This nationwide suspicious activity reporting tool helps in the fight against terrorism. App downloads are available for Apple and Android devices.

