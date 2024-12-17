Public Information Release Reports

Types of PSP locations that post PIRRs
- PSP stations
- Bureau of Gaming Enforcement offices
- Bureau of Liquor Enforcement offices
The Computer Crime Task Force posts PIRRs through the station that covers the area of each investigation.
Explore the map to find your area of interest
Each PSP Troop has locations that publish PIRRs which you can subscribe to.
Explore PIRRs
Browse PIRRS below, using filters to search by county or by entering terms the search bar below, such as the station or office name. Click on the “Sort & Filter” button below to filter by station and/or county.
Subscribe to a PIRR feed
Use the Troop Directory or the Station Directory to find a station you would like to subscribe to. Search by county in the Explore PIRRs component above to discover Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and Bureau of Gaming offices.
Using the component below:
- Choose the station or office from the dropdown list
- Enter your email address
- Click the arrow to finish the subscription process
Repeat these steps to subscribe to any number of stations or offices.
Subscribe to PIRR email notifications
NOTE: After you complete the CAPTCHA, it will take a few seconds to get a successful subscription message. You may press the arrow button if you don't receive a message.
Notifications
When a PIRR is uploaded by a PSP location you subscribe to, you will receive an email message.
PIRRs are available approximately 5 minutes after submission. If the PIRR you received notification for is not listed, note that email notifications are sent automatically and may point to a release that has been submitted but is not yet available.
Unsubscribe from a PIRR feed
To unsubscribe, click the Manage Subscriptions link found on every PIRR email message. On the My Subscriptions page, choose the feed and click Unsubscribe.