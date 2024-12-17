Lethal Weapons Training Program

Overview

A lethal weapon is any firearm, device, instrument, material, or any other substance that is capable of bringing about great bodily harm or death. The Lethal Weapons Training Act (Act 235) incorporates education and training as part of being a certified agent.

Act 235 provides for the training and licensing of watch guards, protective patrolmen, detectives, and criminal investigators in carrying and using lethal weapons in their employment.

The act imposes powers and duties on the Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police.