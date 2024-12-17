CALEA accreditation

On November 13, 2020, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) received its ninth consecutive accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), which remains in effect for four years.

PSP was initially accredited by CALEA on July 31, 1993, becoming the largest internationally accredited law enforcement agency in the world. Accreditation facilitates the creation, verification, and maintenance of high-quality policies and procedures through voluntary compliance with a body of performance standards.

CALEA is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization that ensures public safety agencies are abiding by current best practices by continually self-evaluating policies and procedures to maintain compliance with over 450 applicable standards. CALEA conducts yearly reviews, with on-site inspections every four years.

CALEA Public Comment Portal

The purpose of the public comment portal is to enable CALEA to receive comments directly regarding an agency's compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in the service community, delivery of public safety services, and overall candidacy for accredited status. These comments can be made in the form of commendations or concerns. The link below will take you to the CALEA site's comment portal for the PA State Police.