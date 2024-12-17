Skip to agency navigation
    Commercial Vehicle Safety Division

    The Commercial Vehicle Safety Division (CVSD) coordinates the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program (MCSAP) throughout Pennsylvania using a strategy of education, regulatory oversight, and enforcement to prevent crashes and save lives. In addition, the CVSD is responsible for coordinating Pennsylvania’s vehicle weight enforcement and school bus safety programs.

    Commercial Vehicle Safety Training

    The 2025 Municipal Size & Weight training will be held in two locations.

    There will be one North American Standard Inspection class for driver, vehicle, and load inspection certification.

    Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program

    Throughout Pennsylvania, more than 700 specially trained state and local officers inspect commercial vehicles and their drivers for compliance with state and federal motor carrier safety regulations. Inspections are conducted at interstate weigh stations as well as along many of the state’s frequently traveled rural roadways.

    Motor Carrier Rules and Regulations
    PA Truckers Handbook
    FMCSA Emergency Declarations

    Frequently Asked Questions

    • Do you use a small truck (box van, step van) or a pickup truck towing a trailer or a small bus in your business?
    • Is your vehicle used to transport a product?
    • Is your vehicle used to transport passengers?
    • Do you transport any amount of a hazardous material (gasoline, oxygen, propane, fertilizer, etc.)?
    • Do you personally own, lease or use your employee’s vehicles in your business?

    If you answered yes to any of these questions, some or all federal and state safety regulations may apply to your company, vehicles and operators. See this commercial vehicle brochure (PDF) for more information.

    A USDOT number may be required, if you:

    • Use or operate any type of truck, including a pickup, in your business.
    • Transport passengers
    • Haul any kind of hazardous materials such as gasoline, fertilizer, oxygen, acetylene or other chemicals.

    See this USDOT number brochure for more information.

    Review the CDL flowchart document to help determine if you need a commercial driver's license.

    Visit the non-commercial license class page for more information.

    Use the FMCSA Do I need a USDOT Number page to find out how to register.

    Visit PennDOT's Hauling Permit page for guides, applications, and more information.

    Read file a request for data review for information.

    Visit the UJS Portal PAePay® page for more information.

    See the cargo securement brochure for more information.

    Weight Enforcement Program

    Many motor carrier enforcement professionals weigh commercial vehicles during inspections to help protect our transportation infrastructure. Using weigh-in-motion and portable scales, commercial vehicles are checked for compliance with Pennsylvania’s weight laws. Motor carrier height and weight restrictions can be found in the Pennsylvania Truckers Handbook.

    Special Hauling Permit Information

    School Bus Inspection Program

    Each year, more than 28,000 registered school buses are inspected from May through August. School buses and school vehicles are also subjected to random inspections throughout the school year to further ensure the safe transportation of Pennsylvania’s school students.

    Pennsylvania School Bus Drivers Manual
    School Bus & School Vehicle Inspection Standards
    School Bus Safety Tips
    Pennsylvania School Bus Association
    Pennsylvania Association of School Bus Officials

    Additional Resources

    Safety Presentation Request Form
    Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration
    PA Motor Truck Association
    Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance
    PA Public Utility Commission
    PA Department of Transportation