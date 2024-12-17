Commercial Vehicle Safety Division

Commercial Vehicle Safety Training

The 2025 Municipal Size & Weight training will be held in two locations.

There will be one North American Standard Inspection class for driver, vehicle, and load inspection certification.

2025 North American Standard Driver, Vehicle, & Load Inspection – July 14 - August 1

Apply to the inspection training



Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program

Throughout Pennsylvania, more than 700 specially trained state and local officers inspect commercial vehicles and their drivers for compliance with state and federal motor carrier safety regulations. Inspections are conducted at interstate weigh stations as well as along many of the state’s frequently traveled rural roadways.



Motor Carrier Rules and Regulations

PA Truckers Handbook

FMCSA Emergency Declarations