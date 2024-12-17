Commercial Vehicle Safety Division

Travel Conditions and COVID-19 Information
- Current Pennsylvania roadway travel conditions can be found at 511pa.com
- FMCSA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information & Resources
- FMCSA COVID-19 Drug & Alcohol Testing Guidance
- Opens In A New Window Expanded Emergency Declaration Under 49 CFR § 390.23 No. 2020-002 (Relating to COVID-19)
- CVSA COVID-19 Resources
Commercial Vehicle Safety Training
The 2025 Municipal Size & Weight training will be held in two locations.
- Pittsburgh – June 10-12
Apply to Pittsburgh training
- Philadelphia – August 12-14
Apply to Philadelphia training
There will be one North American Standard Inspection class for driver, vehicle, and load inspection certification.
- 2025 North American Standard Driver, Vehicle, & Load Inspection – July 14 - August 1
Apply to the inspection training
Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program
Throughout Pennsylvania, more than 700 specially trained state and local officers inspect commercial vehicles and their drivers for compliance with state and federal motor carrier safety regulations. Inspections are conducted at interstate weigh stations as well as along many of the state’s frequently traveled rural roadways.
Motor Carrier Rules and Regulations
PA Truckers Handbook
FMCSA Emergency Declarations
Frequently Asked Questions
- Do you use a small truck (box van, step van) or a pickup truck towing a trailer or a small bus in your business?
- Is your vehicle used to transport a product?
- Is your vehicle used to transport passengers?
- Do you transport any amount of a hazardous material (gasoline, oxygen, propane, fertilizer, etc.)?
- Do you personally own, lease or use your employee’s vehicles in your business?
If you answered yes to any of these questions, some or all federal and state safety regulations may apply to your company, vehicles and operators. See this commercial vehicle brochure (PDF) for more information.
A USDOT number may be required, if you:
- Use or operate any type of truck, including a pickup, in your business.
- Transport passengers
- Haul any kind of hazardous materials such as gasoline, fertilizer, oxygen, acetylene or other chemicals.
See this USDOT number brochure for more information.
Weight Enforcement Program
Many motor carrier enforcement professionals weigh commercial vehicles during inspections to help protect our transportation infrastructure. Using weigh-in-motion and portable scales, commercial vehicles are checked for compliance with Pennsylvania’s weight laws. Motor carrier height and weight restrictions can be found in the Pennsylvania Truckers Handbook.
Special Hauling Permit Information
School Bus Inspection Program
Each year, more than 28,000 registered school buses are inspected from May through August. School buses and school vehicles are also subjected to random inspections throughout the school year to further ensure the safe transportation of Pennsylvania’s school students.
Pennsylvania School Bus Drivers Manual
School Bus & School Vehicle Inspection Standards
School Bus Safety Tips
Pennsylvania School Bus Association
Pennsylvania Association of School Bus Officials
