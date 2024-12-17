Skip to agency navigation
    Aviation

    The Aviation Section is a unit of the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations (BESO) specializing in air support for law enforcement operations.

    Aviation Patrol Unit zones and locations

    A county map of Pennsylvania with PSP Aviation zones

    APU 1 Helicopter

    610-378-4450
    Reading Regional Airport
    124 West Apron Drive
    Reading PA 19605

    APU 2 Helicopter

    570-457-2444
    Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Int’l Airport
    601 Hangar Road
    Avoca PA 18641

    APU 3 Fixed Wing

    717-712-5003
    Capital City Airport
    575 Airport Road
    New Cumberland PA 17070

    APU 4 Helicopter

    814-793-3990
    Altoona – Blair County Airport
    186 Aviation Way
    Martinsburg PA 16662

    APU 5 Helicopter

    724-520-3200
    Arnold Palmer Regional Airport
    148 Aviation Lane, Suite 106
    Latrobe PA 15650

    APU 6 Helicopter

    814-437-3424
    Venango Regional Airport
    1526 Airport Road
    Franklin PA 16323

    Overview

    There are six Aviation Patrol Units across Pennsylvania. Helicopters and airplanes fly routine patrol in the entire coverage area. Hangars are located so response time anywhere in a patrol zone is within approximately thirty minutes. No aircraft is restricted to a particular area. Crews are ready to assist anywhere in the Commonwealth, should the need arise. 

    Contact us

    Any municipal, state, or federal law enforcement agency in the Commonwealth can contact a unit directly for assistance. Alternatively, contact the Department Watch Center at 877-777-3375.

    History and mission

    The State Police aviation unit was created by legislative decree in the fall of 1968. In 1969, two Bell Model 47 Helicopters were purchased, and six pilots were assigned to the Section.

    The Section has grown to over thirty trooper pilots and full-time mechanics. The fleet includes six helicopters and two airplanes statewide. The Aviation Section provides aerial support to all Commonwealth law enforcement agencies. They also assist in other non-emergency situations, including major civic and sporting events.

    Helicopter and airplane pilots log thousands of hours of flight time a year on missions including:

    • conducting searches and rescues
    • assisting in vehicle pursuits
    • conducting criminal surveillances
    • participating in marijuana eradication efforts
    • crime and traffic incident scene photography
    • transports
    • providing an aerial platform for incident command and control
    • attending events promoting law enforcement efforts

    BESO Contacts

    717-508-0033
    171 E. Hershey Park Drive
    Hershey, PA 17033