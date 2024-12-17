Overview

There are six Aviation Patrol Units across Pennsylvania. Helicopters and airplanes fly routine patrol in the entire coverage area. Hangars are located so response time anywhere in a patrol zone is within approximately thirty minutes. No aircraft is restricted to a particular area. Crews are ready to assist anywhere in the Commonwealth, should the need arise.

Contact us

Any municipal, state, or federal law enforcement agency in the Commonwealth can contact a unit directly for assistance. Alternatively, contact the Department Watch Center at 877-777-3375.



History and mission

The State Police aviation unit was created by legislative decree in the fall of 1968. In 1969, two Bell Model 47 Helicopters were purchased, and six pilots were assigned to the Section.

The Section has grown to over thirty trooper pilots and full-time mechanics. The fleet includes six helicopters and two airplanes statewide. The Aviation Section provides aerial support to all Commonwealth law enforcement agencies. They also assist in other non-emergency situations, including major civic and sporting events.

Helicopter and airplane pilots log thousands of hours of flight time a year on missions including:

conducting searches and rescues

assisting in vehicle pursuits

conducting criminal surveillances

participating in marijuana eradication efforts

crime and traffic incident scene photography

transports

providing an aerial platform for incident command and control

attending events promoting law enforcement efforts

BESO Contacts

717-508-0033

171 E. Hershey Park Drive

Hershey, PA 17033