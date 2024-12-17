Aviation Patrol Unit zones and locations
APU 1 Helicopter
610-378-4450
Reading Regional Airport
124 West Apron Drive
Reading PA 19605
APU 2 Helicopter
570-457-2444
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Int’l Airport
601 Hangar Road
Avoca PA 18641
APU 3 Fixed Wing
717-712-5003
Capital City Airport
575 Airport Road
New Cumberland PA 17070
APU 4 Helicopter
814-793-3990
Altoona – Blair County Airport
186 Aviation Way
Martinsburg PA 16662
APU 5 Helicopter
724-520-3200
Arnold Palmer Regional Airport
148 Aviation Lane, Suite 106
Latrobe PA 15650
APU 6 Helicopter
814-437-3424
Venango Regional Airport
1526 Airport Road
Franklin PA 16323
Overview
There are six Aviation Patrol Units across Pennsylvania. Helicopters and airplanes fly routine patrol in the entire coverage area. Hangars are located so response time anywhere in a patrol zone is within approximately thirty minutes. No aircraft is restricted to a particular area. Crews are ready to assist anywhere in the Commonwealth, should the need arise.
Contact us
Any municipal, state, or federal law enforcement agency in the Commonwealth can contact a unit directly for assistance. Alternatively, contact the Department Watch Center at 877-777-3375.
History and mission
The State Police aviation unit was created by legislative decree in the fall of 1968. In 1969, two Bell Model 47 Helicopters were purchased, and six pilots were assigned to the Section.
The Section has grown to over thirty trooper pilots and full-time mechanics. The fleet includes six helicopters and two airplanes statewide. The Aviation Section provides aerial support to all Commonwealth law enforcement agencies. They also assist in other non-emergency situations, including major civic and sporting events.
Helicopter and airplane pilots log thousands of hours of flight time a year on missions including:
- conducting searches and rescues
- assisting in vehicle pursuits
- conducting criminal surveillances
- participating in marijuana eradication efforts
- crime and traffic incident scene photography
- transports
- providing an aerial platform for incident command and control
- attending events promoting law enforcement efforts
BESO Contacts
717-508-0033
171 E. Hershey Park Drive
Hershey, PA 17033