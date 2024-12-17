Who receives your report?
Complaints
Complaints are received and then reviewed by the Internal Affairs Division (IAD). This unit will fully investigate any report of misconduct by a State Police employee. Anyone who files a complaint will be treated with respect.
Note that if your complaint involves an employee of another agency, you must contact that agency directly. The IAD will only review complaints about PSP employees.
Compliments
The employee’s station commander or bureau/office director will review the compliment and pass it along to the appropriate employee(s).
Pay a Compliment
If you’d like to, you can pay a compliment online. Or, if you know where the employee works, search the Bureau/Office Directory to find bureau and office contact information, the Troop Directory or go directly to PSP Stations for contact information.
Filing Your Complaint
File a complaint online
Visit the PSP Compliment/Complaint Portal.
File a complaint by mail
- Download and complete the Complaint Verification form:
- Fill in blocks 1-5
- Submit the original with a signature
- Copies will not be accepted but keep one for your records.
- Mail the completed and signed form to the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards Internal Affairs Division
File a complaint in person
- Search the PSP Station Directory to locate the station near you
- When you go in, a form will be provided to you
- Fill out the form, and sign it
File a complaint by phone
- Contact the Internal Affairs Division toll-free at 866-426-9164, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- During holidays and non-business hours, leave a message including your name, address, and phone number. You will receive a return call as soon as possible.
BIPS annual reports
Annual reports from the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards are listed below.