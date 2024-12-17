Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    File a Complaint or Give a Compliment

    If you want to file a complaint about a Pennsylvania State Police employee, or contact us about a job well done, follow these guidelines.

    Who receives your report?

    Complaints

    Complaints are received and then reviewed by the Internal Affairs Division (IAD). This unit will fully investigate any report of misconduct by a State Police employee. Anyone who files a complaint will be treated with respect.

    Note that if your complaint involves an employee of another agency, you must contact that agency directly. The IAD will only review complaints about PSP employees.

    Compliments

    The employee’s station commander or bureau/office director will review the compliment and pass it along to the appropriate employee(s).

    Pay a Compliment

    If you’d like to, you can pay a compliment online. Or, if you know where the employee works, search the Bureau/Office Directory to find bureau and office contact information, the Troop Directory or go directly to PSP Stations for contact information.

    Filing Your Complaint

    File a complaint online

    Visit the PSP Compliment/Complaint Portal.

    File a complaint by mail

    1. Download and complete the Complaint Verification form:
    2. Fill in blocks 1-5
    3. Submit the original with a signature
    4. Copies will not be accepted but keep one for your records.
    5. Mail the completed and signed form to the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards Internal Affairs Division

    File a complaint in person

    1. Search the PSP Station Directory to locate the station near you
    2. When you go in, a form will be provided to you
    3. Fill out the form, and sign it

    File a complaint by phone

    1. Contact the Internal Affairs Division toll-free at 866-426-9164, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    2. During holidays and non-business hours, leave a message including your name, address, and phone number. You will receive a return call as soon as possible.

    BIPS annual reports

    Annual reports from the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards are listed below.