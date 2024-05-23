​​​Forensic Services Training Schedule

Registration

Download and complete the forensic training application, email it to ra-pspforensicservices@pa.gov, or mail it to:

PA State Police – Bureau Of Forensic Services

Training & Technical Support Section – Course Registration

1800 Herr Street

Harrisburg PA 17103

Upon receipt of the application, the applicant will receive a registration confirmation/denial email within 15 business days.

Cost and eligibility

The training is at no cost to the student. Lodging and meals are not provided.

All Applicants must be law enforcement officers with current or anticipated forensic-related duties related to the course, or be an employee of a law enforcement agency and have forensic-related duties. Determinations of acceptance into a training course shall be made on a case-by-case basis by the supervisor of the Training and Technical Support Section.