Firearms Information

All fees charged by the Pennsylvania State Police associated with the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) process are set by law and remain unchanged since the system's inception in 1998. They are as follows:

The fee for a PICS check for a firearm purchase or transfer is $2.00. This fee applies to the actual PICS check conducted by a licensed dealer during a transaction, regardless of how many firearms are purchased or transferred at that time, and is authorized in 18 Pa.C.S. § 6111(b)(3), which reads in part "[t]he requester shall be charged a fee equivalent to the cost of providing the service but not to exceed $2.00 per buyer or transferee". Note: this is the only fee required when completing the required check for the private sale or transfer of a firearm.

In addition, there is a $3.00 surcharge added to a PICS check on the purchase of a "firearm subject to tax". This is authorized in 18 Pa.C.S. § 6111.2(a) and applies only to a firearm purchased from a licensed dealer. The surcharge applies to each firearm purchased in a transaction.



Example: If during the same transaction an individual purchases three firearms from a licensed dealer, they are required by statute to pay a $2.00 fee for the PICS check plus $9.00 in firearm surcharges ($3.00 per firearm), for a total of $11.00 in fees payable to the Pennsylvania State Police.



Please note: Some licensed dealers may charge their own fees associated with a PICS check. There is no prohibition on dealers charging these fees, but this money does not go to Pennsylvania State Police.

License to Carry a Firearm

While the total fee for a License to Carry a Firearm is $19.00 and payable to the Sheriff, only $1.00 of this is sent to the Pennsylvania State Police. This is authorized in 18 Pa.C.S. § 6109(h)(3), which states that

"[a]n additional fee of $1.00 shall be paid by the applicant for a license to carry a firearm and shall be remitted by the sheriff to the Firearms License Validation System Account, which is hereby established as a special restricted receipt account within the General Fund of the State Treasury. The account shall be used for purposes [relating to the Firearms License Validation System]. Moneys credited to the account and any investment income accrued are hereby appropriated on a continuing basis to the Pennsylvania State Police."