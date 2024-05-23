Public Commission Meetings
- Unless noted, public commission meetings are held at 3 p.m. at the 333 Market Building (333 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101), on the fourth Monday of every month.
- Meetings not held in Harrisburg begin at 5 p.m.
- Agendas can also be found below.
- Email PHRC@pa.gov or contact us if you want to address the commission or require accommodations for language translation or a disability.
- Please allow at least five business days for us to arrange accommodations.
Hazleton Commission Meeting - 1
- Public Session: 5 p.m.
- Location: Hazleton One Community Center, 225 E 4th Street, Hazleton, PA 18201
- Description: Public comments welcome (Register to let us know you can attend)
- Public Agenda: October Public Agenda [PDF]
