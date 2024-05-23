The .gov means its official.

French and Indian War Records

Original documentation of service by Pennsylvanians in the French and Indian War is limited. There are about twenty muster rolls and military returns filed among the Papers of the Provincial Council, 1682-1775 (Record Group 21, available on digitized rolls 580-587). In most cases, the dated returns and rolls simply list the name and rank of the soldier, the military unit or station to which he was attached, and the officer under whom he was serving. At times, the person's date and place of enlistment may appear as well. Most of these records are published in the Pennsylvania Archives, Fifth Series, Volume 1 (available on digitized roll 2069; original items that were in the custody of the Archives at the time of publication have a "c" in parentheses after the document's title.)

Another source can be found in Manuscript Group 262, the Special Microfilm Collections. See the series on digitized roll 1298 entitled: French and Indian War, Records and Accounts, 1756-1764.

A scattering of historical records pertaining to the war also can be found in: