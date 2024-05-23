The .gov means its official.

Past Dialogs
Monday, September 14, 2020. 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Organizing a Community to Preserve its History
How does a community begin preserving its history? Learn how the LGBT Center of Central PA History Project first organized, found volunteers, and collected stories and history from members of the LGBT community in Central Pennsylvania.
Speakers:
Barry Loveland, Chair, LGBT Center of Central PA History Project
Resources
- LGBT Center of Central PA History Project
- LGBT Center of Central PA History Project collection at Dickinson College. LGBT Center of Central PA History Project digital exhibits
- The PA LGBT History Network is a loosely formed network of individuals and representatives of organizations and institutions that have LGBTQ collections or are otherwise interested in LGBTQ history in Pennsylvania, with the mission to engage people in discovering Pennsylvania's LGBTQ+ history, historic sites, history projects, artifacts and archival collections, and to facilitate collaboration between the organizations, institutions and individuals that provide stewardship of this heritage.
- To subscribe to the PA LGBT History Network on Google Groups, send an email to: the-pa-lgbt-history-network+subscribe@googlegroups.com
- Lavender Legacies Guide to LGBTQ history collections in Pennsylvania, Lesbian and Gay Archives Roundtable (LAGAR), Society of American Archivists (SAA); there are also resource listings for all across the U.S.
Tuesday, September 15, 2020. 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Capturing Black History through the Lens of Black Art
Using art as the power to interpret memories, when traditional photography does not exist for your community, and the story still needs to be told.
Speakers:
Ophelia Chambliss, Artist, Commissioner, PA Historical & Museum Commission
Resources
Wednesday, September 16, 2020. 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
What if your History is not Written? Collecting Oral Recollections and Histories
What if your community’s history isn’t written down? Learn how to capture the verbal memories of your community or family members and preserve them for future generations.
Speakers:
Pam Whitenack, Director Emerita, Hershey Community Archives
Resources
- Oral History Association Resources
- Oral History Mid-Atlantic Region Resources
- Smithsonian Oral History Interviewing Guide
Thursday, September 17, 2020. 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Preserving Stories Digitally
Not all stories are saved on paper. Discover how the South Asian American Digital Archives (SAADA) evolved to give voice to its community through documenting, preserving, and sharing stories digitally.
Speakers:
Samip Mallick, Executive Director, South Asian American Digital Archive
Friday, September 18, 2020. 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Resources: Where to find Money and Assistance
There are many places that communities can go to find advice, funding, and partners to help preserve their history and memories. In this session we will discuss some of the resources available in Pennsylvania and where communities can go for more help.
Speakers:
Dana Payne, Director of Diverse Cultures and Heritage at the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts
Dr. Jennifer Garcon, member of Archivists for Black Lives in Philadelphia
Laurie Zierer, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Humanities Council
Josh Stahlman, Archivist, Pennsylvania State Archives; Historical & Archival Records Care Grants; Archives without Tears
November 18, 2020; 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Caring for Artifacts and Objects
Speakers:
Rachel Yerger- Museum Curator, PHMC Bureau of Historic Sites and Museums
Dodie Robbins- Collection Manager, Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.
December 16, 2020 - 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Collaborating with Curators and Archivists to Preserve Community History
How can a community start preserving the many stories that make up its history? Discover how the Western Pennsylvania Disability History and Action Consortium has collaborated with the Senator John Heinz History Center to develop a unique community preservation strategy to preserve and share the stories of Western Pennsylvanians with disabilities. We'll share the ins and outs of this partnership and how it can be replicated for other communities and historical organizations.
Speakers:
Tina Calabro, Founding Member and Disability History Consultant, Western Pennsylvania Disability History and Action Consortium
Sierra Green, Archivist, Senator John Heinz History Center
Anne Madarasz, Director of the Curatorial Division and Chief Historian, Senator John Heinz History Center, Director of the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum.
Emily Ruby, Curator, Senator John Heinz History Center
January 26, 2021 - 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Documenting and Preserving Community Cemeteries
Burial grounds and cemeteries are among the most valuable historic resources we have. They provide a direct link to the history of the individuals and communities where they are located. Discover how the Pennsylvania Hallowed Grounds Project, Historic Eden Cemetery, and Friends of Lebanon Cemetery are working to preserve their community history with an emphasis on African American cemeteries across Pennsylvania.
Speakers:
Barbara Barksdale, Pennsylvania Hallowed Grounds Project
V. Chapman Smith, Eden Cemetery Historical and Archival Records Care Grant Manager
Samantha Dorm, Friends of Lebanon Cemetery
Resources:
Stories of the Pleasant Green Space: Cemetary Roads and Archives
February 10, 2021 - 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
The Black Bethlehem Project is a first-of-its kind effort that seeks to document the experiences of Bethlehem's Black community. Since 2020 it has collected oral histories, documents, and photographs. Learn how librarian M. Rayah Levy started the project, found resources and support, and built up trust with the community to preserve their history.
M. Rayah Levy, Bethlehem Area Public Library
Resources:
- Great Lakes Colleges Association "Oral History in the Liberal Arts" community website
- Let the People Lead: Supporting Sustainability vs Dependency Models for Funding Community-Based Archives (Bergis Jules)
- A Closer Look at Community Partnerships (Brooke Bryan)
April 28th, 2021, 12:00 to 1:30 p.m.
Preserving Your Congregation's History
Many communities are brought together by shared religious views, beliefs and experiences. Preserving the stories of congregations— whether they are newly formed or have gathered for generations— is critical to understanding that community's history and the larger history we all share. Join us to learn how Mother Bethel AME Church, Christ Church, Philadelphia, and Beth Sholom Congregation of Johnstown have been working to preserve the records and stories of their congregations and how your worship community might preserve its own history.
Speakers:
Margaret Jerrido, Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church
Carol Smith, Christ Church, Philadelphia
Barry Rudel, Beth Sholom Congregation of Johnstown
Resources:
- Guide to Arrangement and Description of Local Church Records (Evangelical and Reformed Historical Society, Lancaster PA)
- Manual for Religious Archives and Recordkeeping (South Carolina State Historical Records Advisory Board)
- Johnstown Jewish Museum (Beth Sholom Congregation)
- "In Johnstown's Jewish Community, Relics of a Past Age Loom Large" (Jewish Chronicle)
- Archiving Church Records: What Items to Keep and How to Catalogue Them (Unitarian Universalist History and Heritage Society)
- Digitizing Your Church Records (North Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church Commission on Archives and History)
- "A Guide to Preserving the History and Heritage of Muslims in Britain: Mosques, Madrasahs and Islamic Supplementary Schools" (Everyday Muslim Heritage and Archive Initiative)
August 26, 2021 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM
Resources:
- Cambria Memory Project: https://cambriamemory.org/
- Self-Guided Curriculum for Digitization (Digital Public Library of America): https://dp.la/news/new-self-guided-curriculum-for-digitization/
- Digitization Projects Resources (PA Digital): https://padigital.org/more-resources-for-digitization-projects/
- Technical Guidelines for Digitizing Cultural Heritage Materials (Federal Agencies Digitization Guidelines Initiative): http://www.digitizationguidelines.gov/guidelines/digitize-technical.html
- How to Put Your Digitized Photos and Documents in the Pennsylvania Power Library (PA Power Library): https://document.powerlibrary.org/files/portal/pdf/pa-photos-docs/PaPD_Reference_Guide.pdf [Note: this is only applicable for Pennsylvania-based groups]
December 15, 2021 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM
Resources:
- Community Archives Workshop webpage: https://communityarchiving.org/
- Community Archives Workshop: Preservation Recommendations for Audiovisual Assets
- Center for Home Movies: Resources https://www.centerforhomemovies.org/yours/
- National Film Preservation Foundation: Film Preservation Guide https://www.filmpreservation.org/preservation-basics/the-film-preservation-guide-download]
April 4, 2022 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM
(Re)Writing Community HistoryJoin us for a conversation with current and former students from Penn State Berks, who have been partnering with community groups in the Berks County area to document previously unrecorded histories and stories.
(Re)Writing Local Histories: Racial, Ethnic, and Cultural Communities project website: https://sites.psu.edu/localhistories/
Dr. Laurie Grobman: "(Re)Writing African American History in Berks County, Pennsylvania https://reflectionsjournal.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/V9.N1.Grobman.Laurie.pdf
January 31, 2023 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM
Building a More Inclusive Archives
Join Dominique Luster in a discussion on the role that intentionality takes in the work of memory-keeping. The Luster Company seeks to create a space for Black first-person narratives and to make them accessible in the historical record, but her experience applies to any community that may be underrepresented in traditional archives. What happens when we do not find minority first-person narratives in archival repositories? What is lost? Does that elevate the power of some at the expense of others? Can we do the work of memory-keeping in a way that ensures that the stories of all communities are told? What role can you play in preserving and telling the story of your community? Ms. Luster will focus on ideas around the historiography and construction of memory created by Black people and how those memories are included in English-speaking institutional practices. Her talk is certain to generate discussion on the role that archives and archivists (professional and non-professional alike) hold in our communities and how we can create a more just and equitable world through memory work.
Speaker:
Dominique Luster, The Luster Company
February 28, 2023 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM
Growing and Sharing Community History
Densho is a community-based archives whose mission is to preserve and share the stories of the Japanese American incarceration during World War II. Caitlin Oiye Coon will talk about Densho’s 27 year history, going from a volunteer oral history project to an award-winning non-profit organization. Today Densho has over 1,000 oral histories and about 100,000 digitized historical materials that they freely offer through the Densho Digital Repository. In addition to Densho’s dedication to preservation, they also aim to educate, collaborate, and inspire action for equity. Caitlin will discuss the ways in which they do this, from creating their own educational content, to teaming with Ted ED and podcasters, to supporting artists and writers using Densho content for interpretation and storytelling.
Speaker:
Caitlin Oiye Coon, Densho
Resources:
“This is What We Talk About When We Talk About Community Archives” article: https://densho.org/catalyst/talk-talk-community-archives/
Densho website: https://densho.org/
***