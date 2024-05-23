The .gov means its official.

Past Dialogs



Monday, September 14, 2020. 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Organizing a Community to Preserve its History

How does a community begin preserving its history? Learn how the LGBT Center of Central PA History Project first organized, found volunteers, and collected stories and history from members of the LGBT community in Central Pennsylvania.

Speakers:

Barry Loveland, Chair, LGBT Center of Central PA History Project

Resources

Tuesday, September 15, 2020. 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Capturing Black History through the Lens of Black Art

Using art as the power to interpret memories, when traditional photography does not exist for your community, and the story still needs to be told.

Speakers:

Ophelia Chambliss, Artist, Commissioner, PA Historical & Museum Commission

Resources

Wednesday, September 16, 2020. 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

What if your History is not Written? Collecting Oral Recollections and Histories

What if your community’s history isn’t written down? Learn how to capture the verbal memories of your community or family members and preserve them for future generations.

Speakers:

Pam Whitenack, Director Emerita, Hershey Community Archives

Resources

Thursday, September 17, 2020. 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Preserving Stories Digitally

Not all stories are saved on paper. Discover how the South Asian American Digital Archives (SAADA) evolved to give voice to its community through documenting, preserving, and sharing stories digitally.



Speakers:

Samip Mallick, Executive Director, South Asian American Digital Archive

Friday, September 18, 2020. 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Resources: Where to find Money and Assistance

There are many places that communities can go to find advice, funding, and partners to help preserve their history and memories. In this session we will discuss some of the resources available in Pennsylvania and where communities can go for more help.



Speakers:

Dana Payne, Director of Diverse Cultures and Heritage at the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts

Dr. Jennifer Garcon, member of Archivists for Black Lives in Philadelphia

Laurie Zierer, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Humanities Council

Josh Stahlman, Archivist, Pennsylvania State Archives; Historical & Archival Records Care Grants ; Archives without Tears

November 18, 2020; 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Caring for Artifacts and Objects

January 26, 2021 - 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Documenting and Preserving Community Cemeteries Burial grounds and cemeteries are among the most valuable historic resources we have. They provide a direct link to the history of the individuals and communities where they are located. Discover how the Pennsylvania Hallowed Grounds Project, Historic Eden Cemetery, and Friends of Lebanon Cemetery are working to preserve their community history with an emphasis on African American cemeteries across Pennsylvania. Speakers:

Barbara Barksdale, Pennsylvania Hallowed Grounds Project

V. Chapman Smith, Eden Cemetery Historical and Archival Records Care Grant Manager

Samantha Dorm, Friends of Lebanon Cemetery Resources:

Stories of the Pleasant Green Space: Cemetary Roads and Archives



February 10, 2021 - 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Cambria Memory Project: https://cambriamemory.org/

Self-Guided Curriculum for Digitization (Digital Public Library of America): https://dp.la/news/new-self-guided-curriculum-for-digitization/

Digitization Projects Resources (PA Digital): https://padigital.org/more-resources-for-digitization-projects/

Technical Guidelines for Digitizing Cultural Heritage Materials (Federal Agencies Digitization Guidelines Initiative): http://www.digitizationguidelines.gov/guidelines/digitize-technical.html

How to Put Your Digitized Photos and Documents in the Pennsylvania Power Library (PA Power Library): https://document.powerlibrary.org/files/portal/pdf/pa-photos-docs/PaPD_Reference_Guide.pdf [Note: this is only applicable for Pennsylvania-based groups]

December 15, 2021 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM Community History Dialog- Audio and Film Preservation

Moving images and recorded sound come in many forms like film, tape, discs, and digital. All of them are fragile in different ways and present unique challenges when they preserve a community's history. Join us and learn how Sandra Yates and the Community Archiving Workshop organization has been helping community groups all across the United States preserve their audiovisual materials.

Presenter:

Sandra Yates from Community Archives Workshop

Resources:

April 4, 2022 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM

(Re)Writing Community History Join us for a conversation with current and former students from Penn State Berks, who have been partnering with community groups in the Berks County area to document previously unrecorded histories and stories. Join us for a conversation with current and former students from Penn State Berks, who have been partnering with community groups in the Berks County area to document previously unrecorded histories and stories.

Presenters:

Dr. Laurie Grobman, Penn State Berks Britni (Phillips) Tarr, Penn State Berks (alumnus)

Troi Howell, Penn State Berks

Janique Jones, Penn State Berks



Resources:

(Re)Writing Local Histories: Racial, Ethnic, and Cultural Communities project website: https://sites.psu.edu/localhistories/

Dr. Laurie Grobman: "(Re)Writing African American History in Berks County, Pennsylvania https://reflectionsjournal.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/V9.N1.Grobman.Laurie.pdf

