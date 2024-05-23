Annual Reports in Pennsylvania

On Nov. 3, 2022, Governor Wolf signed into law Act 122 of 2022, which created an annual report requirement (like that imposed by most states) for domestic and foreign business filing associations. The long-time decennial report requirement for these associations has been repealed.
The new annual report filing is required for:
- Domestic business corporations
- Domestic nonprofit corporations
- Domestic limited liability (general) partnerships
- Domestic electing partnerships that are not limited partnerships
- Domestic limited partnerships (including limited liability limited partnerships)
- Domestic limited liability companies
- Domestic professional associations
- Domestic business trusts
- All registered foreign associations
The annual report requirement begins in calendar year 2025. Similar again to other states, failure to file the annual report will subject the association to administrative dissolution/termination/cancellation and loss of the protection of its name.
The annual report must include the following:
- Business name
- Jurisdiction of formation
- Registered office address
- Name of at least one governor (director, member, partner, etc. depending on type of association)
- Names and titles of the principal officers, if any
- Address of the principal office
- Entity number issued by the Pennsylvania Department of State
The fee for the new annual report is $7 for business corporations, limited liability companies (LLCs), limited partnerships (LPs) and limited liability general partnerships (LLPs), with a $0 fee for nonprofit corporations and any LPs or LLCs with a not-for-profit purpose. The deadline for filing the annual report is based on the type of association. For all corporations (business and nonprofit, domestic and foreign), the deadline is June 30 of each year. The deadline for limited liability company annual filings (domestic and foreign) is September 30, and the annual report of any other domestic filing entity or foreign filing association is due December 31 of each year.
The Department of State will mail notice to the registered office address of each association required to make an annual report at least two months prior to the respective deadline, reminding it of the need to make an annual report. It is critical that affected associations keep all information on file with the Department up-to-date, particularly registered office address, to ensure that they receive notice of how and when to make annual reports. Associations also have the ability to provide emails for additional notifications. However, failure by the Department to deliver notice to any party, or failure by any party to receive notice, of an annual report filing requirement does not relieve the association of the obligation to make the annual report filing.
The new annual report requirement is a significant change for Pennsylvania. Therefore, Act 122 requires that the Department provide associations with a transition period before imposing any dissolution/termination/cancellation for failure to file annual reports. Beginning with annual reports due in 2027, associations that fail to file annual reports in the 2027 calendar year will be subject to administrative dissolution/termination/cancellation six months after the due date of the annual report.
Should a domestic filing entity discover that it has failed to make a required annual report and has been dissolved or terminated, it has the opportunity for reinstatement, with no limitation on the period of time for such reinstatement. Such reinstatement must be accompanied by the application for reinstatement fee and a fee for each delinquent annual report that was not previously paid. Once a foreign registration has been terminated for failure to file an annual report, the foreign association may not cure retroactively by reinstating, but instead must reregister by submitting a new Foreign Registration Statement.
During the time of administrative dissolution/termination/cancellation, the association's name (domestic or foreign) is made available to any other filing association. If another association has taken the name of the senior association seeking reinstatement, the association that has appropriated the name may keep the name and the senior association seeking reinstatement (in the case of domestic entities) or reregistration (in the case of foreign registrations) must choose a new name.
Frequently Asked Questions
Filing types that are not required to make Annual Reports are: fictitious names, general partnerships that are not limited liability partnerships, authorities (all subtypes), name reservations, land banks, financial institutions and credit unions, name registrations, trademarks, insignias and marks used with articles and supplies.
The annual report requirement begins on January 1, 2025.
No.
Information in an annual report must be current as of the date the report is delivered to the Department for filing. In other words, information should be current as of the year and date the annual report is filed – information should not be for the prior calendar year.
Yes, the information contained in the annual report will be displayed for each association on the Department’s public website at file.dos.pa.gov/search/business, as well as whether the association is compliant with annual reporting requirements.
The fee is $7 for business corporations, limited liability companies (LLCs), limited partnerships (LPs) and limited liability general partnerships (LLPs). There is no fee for nonprofit corporations and any LPs or LLCs with a not-for-profit purpose.
No.
No. A company’s first annual report is due the year following its formation in Pennsylvania or its initial foreign registration.
The Department of State will mail a postcard notice to the registered office address of each association required to make an annual report at least two months prior to the respective deadline, reminding it of the need to make an annual report. Registered office addresses may be street addresses (no P.O. boxes) or the name of a Commercial Registered Office Provider (CROP). Postcard notices will be sent to registered office addresses that are street addresses. CROPs will not be mailed postcards, but instead will receive Excel files with lists of the associations represented by that CROP. It is then up to the Commercial Registered Office Provider to provide notice of the annual report to the represented company.
It is critical that associations keep address information on file with the Department up-to-date, to ensure that they receive notice of how and when to make annual reports. However, failure by the Department to deliver notice to any party, or failure by any party to receive notice, of an annual report filing requirement does not relieve the association of the obligation to make the annual report filing.
Yes. Associations also have the ability to provide one or more emails for additional notifications about annual reports. The Department will send a courtesy email notification to any email address on file for a particular association.
- Log in to https://file.dos.pa.gov
- Search for the company name under Business Search
- Click on “File Annual Report” icon (no PIN access required)
- Confirm/update your entity information
- Pay the $7 fee (no fee for nonprofits)
- Receive your filed report within minutes under the My Business Work Queue
It is strongly encouraged that annual reports be submitted online at file.dos.pa.gov. Annual reports submitted electronically through Business Filing Services will be automatically and immediately processed, with the filed report available within minutes in the filer’s online My Business Work Queue. Entity information already on file will be prepopulated into the Annual Report form, which avoids filer error.
Annual report filings submitted on paper will be date-stamped with the date of receipt and go into the regular work queue, to be processed with that day’s work, with the filed document returned by mail.
Annual reports must be “signed by the entity or association” (15 Pa.C.S. § 146(a)). The Department of State does not examine a document to determine whether the document has been signed by an authorized person or by sufficient authorized persons or otherwise is duly signed. 15 Pa.C.S. § 135(a)(7).
If an association has terminated its legal existence [via Articles of Dissolution (corporations); Certificate of Termination (LLCs and LPs)] or is a foreign association that has terminated its registration to do business in the Commonwealth, it is not required to file an annual report. Stated another way, if the association status is listed at file.dos.pa.gov/search/business as “Inactive” or any variation thereof (Inactive – Dissolved, Inactive – Terminated, Inactive – Merged Out, Inactive – Withdrawn, Inactive – Cancelled, etc.), no annual report is required. If the association status is “Active” or any variation thereof on the Department’s website, annual reports are required.
No. The decennial report requirement for associations has been repealed. Additionally, the effect of the failure to make annual reports is very different than the effect of the failure to make decennial reports. Decennial reports are still required for Insignia and Marks used with Articles or Supplies. Trademarks do not have a decennial reporting requirement, as they are renewed every five years.
No. Filing an annual report online produces an instantaneous certification, and it is therefore the most expeditious way to file.
No. The Annual Report [DSCB:15-146] does not replace the Certificate of Annual Registration [DSCB:15-8221/8998]. Certificates of Annual Registration are still required of all domestic or foreign limited liability partnerships (LLPs), limited liability limited partnerships (LLLPs) and all domestic or foreign restricted professional companies (RPCs/PLLCs) in existence on December 31 of any year. The Certificate of Annual Registration (CAR) form and the corresponding annual registration fee are not replaced by the Annual Report and must be filed on or before April 15 of each year.
Failure to file the annual report will subject the association to (i) administrative dissolution if it is a domestic filing entity, (ii) administrative cancellation if it is a domestic limited liability partnership; or (iii) administrative termination of its registration if it is a foreign association and loss of the protection of its name beginning with annual reports not filed in 2027. After a Statement of Administrative Dissolution, Cancellation of Registration or Termination of Foreign Registration is filed, the association will not be able to obtain a subsistence certificate and its name becomes available for use by other associations.
The association loses the exclusive right to its name following the filing of a Statement of Administrative Dissolution/Cancellation of Registration or Termination of Foreign Registration by the Department. And:
- Effect of administrative dissolution for domestic filing associations
- Entity may only engage in activities necessary to wind up and liquidate OR apply for reinstatement (see below);
- Continues to be managed by its “governors”; and
- Is not currently subsisting
- Effect of cancellation of registration for domestic limited liability partnership
- Entity continues as a domestic general partnership but loses its limited liability status
- Entity subtype is changed from limited liability partnership to general partnership
- Effect of termination of foreign registration
- Foreign association ceases to be registered to do business in this Commonwealth on the effective date of termination
Governors and Principal Officers
“Governor” is defined as “A person by or under whose authority the powers of an association are exercised and under whose direction the activities and affairs of the association are managed pursuant to the organic law and organic rules of the association. The term includes:
(1) A director of a corporation for profit or a shareholder of a statutory close corporation that is deemed to be a director under section 2332(a) (relating to management by shareholders).
(2) A director or member of an other body of a corporation not-for-profit.
(3) A partner of a general partnership.
(4) A general partner of a limited partnership.
(5) A general partner of an electing partnership.
(6) A manager of a manager-managed limited liability company or a member that has the right to participate materially in the management of a member-managed limited liability company.
(7) A manager of an unincorporated nonprofit association.
(8) A member of the board of governors of a professional association.
(9) A trustee of a business trust, common-law business trust or statutory trust.”
15 Pa.C.S. § 102.
“Principal officers” is not similarly defined. But the Business Corporation and Nonprofit Corporation Laws state: “Every … corporation shall have a president, a secretary and a treasurer, or persons who shall act as such, regardless of the name or title by which they may be designated, elected or appointed and may have such other officers as it may authorize from time to time. The bylaws may prescribe special qualifications for the officers. The president and secretary shall be natural persons of full age. The treasurer may be a corporation, but if a natural person shall be of full age. Unless otherwise restricted in the bylaws, it shall not be necessary for the officers to be directors. Any number of offices may be held by the same person.” 15 Pa.C.S. § 1732 and at 15 Pa.C.S. § 5732. Other entity law, such as the Limited Liability Company Act, contemplate officers, but do not define them. See 15 Pa.C.S. § 8896.
Whether a governor must be a natural person (versus an association) depends upon the type of association. Principal officers must be natural persons, unless that principal officer is a treasurer.[1]
Association Type
Governor
Type of Person
Corporation for Profit
Director
Natural person[2]
Statutory Close Corporation
Director or shareholder deemed to be a director
Natural person[3]
Corporation not for Profit
Director or member of an other body
Natural person[4]
General Partnership
Partner
Natural person or association[5]
Electing Partnership
General Partner
Natural person inferred[6]
Limited Partnership
General Partner
Natural person or association[7]
Manager-Managed Liability Company
Manager
Natural person or association[8]
Member-Managed Liability Company
Member having the right to participate materially in management
Natural person or association[9]
Professional Association
Member of the Board of Governors
Natural person or association[10]
Business Trust, Common-Law Business Trust, or Statutory Trust
Trustee
Natural person inferred[11]
[1] 15 Pa.C.S. § 1732 and § 5732
[2] 15 Pa.C.S. § 1722
[3] 15 Pa.C.S. § 1722
[4] 15 Pa.C.S. § 5722
[5] 1 Pa.C.S. § 1991 and 15 Pa.C.S. § 8221(b)(ii)
[6] 15 Pa.C.S. § 8703
[7] 1 Pa.C.S. § 1991 and 15 Pa.C.S. § 8221(b)(ii)
[8] 15 Pa.C.S. § 8812 (Committee Comment)
[9] 1 Pa.C.S. § 1991
[10] 1 Pa.C.S. § 1991
[11] 15 Pa.C.S. § 9502(d)
Yes.
Title 15 contains no definition of “participate materially.” See 15 Pa.C.S. § 8847(c), which vests equal rights to management in the members of a member-managed LLC and 15 Pa.C.S. § 8815(a)(2), which permits the operating agreement to specify the rights and duties of a person in the capacity of a member or manager. Per the Committee Comments to 15 Pa.C.S. § 8847(c), “this subsection states default rules that, under 8815, are subject to the operating agreement. … The actual authority of the manager or managers of a limited liability company is a question of agency law and depends fundamentally on the contents of the operating agreement and any separate management contract between the company and its manager or managers.” Please review the operating agreement of the limited liability company for the roles and responsibilities of the member(s) in the member-managed limited liability company.
Reinstatement
The answer to depends on whether the association is domestic (formed in Pennsylvania) or foreign (formed in another state or country).
If a domestic filing entity or limited liability partnership or electing partnership discovers that it has failed to make a required annual report and has been administratively dissolved or had its Statement of Registration/Election cancelled, it has the opportunity for reinstatement, with no limitation on the period of time for such reinstatement. Such reinstatement must be accompanied by the application for reinstatement fee and a fee for each delinquent annual report that was not previously paid. The reinstated domestic filing entity or partnership will keep the same entity number/file number with the Department of State.
If a registered foreign association discovers that its foreign registration has been terminated for failure to file an annual report, the foreign association may not cure retroactively by reinstating, but instead must reregister by submitting a new Foreign Registration Statement. The reregistered foreign company will receive a new entity number/file number with the Department of State.
During the time of administrative dissolution/termination/cancellation, the association's name (domestic or foreign) is made available to any other filing association. If another association has taken the name of the senior association seeking reinstatement, the association that has appropriated the name may keep the name and the senior association seeking reinstatement (in the case of domestic entities) or reregistration (in the case of foreign registrations) must choose a new name.
Reinstatement for domestic filing entities and limited liability/electing partnerships is effective as of the date of the administrative dissolution or cancellation, except as to:
Use of the entity’s name, if someone else registered the name in the interim; or
The rights of anyone who relied on the administrative dissolution or cancellation
The fees for reinstatement are
Application for Reinstatement filed online - $35
Application for Reinstatement filed on paper - $40
Additional fee for each missing annual report - $15
Once a domestic PLLC or LLLP is administratively dissolved or the LLP/LLGP has its Statement of Registration cancelled, it will cease to incur Certificate of Annual Registration (CAR) liabilities and the Department will no longer place liens for unpaid and late CARs. Already existing liens will remain. The domestic PLLC, LLLP or LLP/LLGP that successfully reinstates will owe the CARs reports, fees and penalties for the time back to when the company was administratively dissolved or cancelled.
A foreign PLLC, LLLP or LLP/LLGP will not be able to reinstate. Instead, these foreign companies must reregister and that reregistration does not relate back to the date of Administrative Termination of Foreign Registration. Therefore, reregistered foreign PLLCs, LLLPs or LLPs will not incur CAR reports, fees and penalties during the time period while the company was Administratively Terminated. Already existing liens will remain. Unlike domestic PLLCs, LLLPs and LLPs/LLGPs, the activities of the foreign association between the date of its administrative termination and the date it files a new Foreign Registration Statement are not valid as if the administrative termination had never occurred. Furthermore, the liability shield for foreign LLLPs and LLPs/LLGPs is not retroactively reinstated.