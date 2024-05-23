Professional Members:
Behun, Richard Joseph, PH.D., LPC, NCC,ACS
6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Rotating Seat: LMFT
Boyer, Farida E. MS, LMFT, AS
6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Marriage and Family Therapist Seat
DeCrisio, Eric LPC, MA, Acs
02/09/22-02/09/26
1st Term
Professional Counselor Seat
Dinse, Sau-Ling, DSW
10/9-24 -02/09/26 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Social Worker Seat
Early, LSW Kimberly
10/26/22-02/09/26 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Social Worker Seat
Evans, Erika Dr. Ph.D., LMFT (ViceChair)
6/23/20 - 6/23/24 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Marriage and Family Therapist Seat
Gross, Andrew, LCSW
10/9-24 -02/09/26 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Social Worker Seat
Santiago, Michelle. Psy.D., NCC, CCMHC, LPC (Chair)
10/26/22-10/26/26 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Professional Counselor Seat
Welch, Tiffany, DSW
10/9-24 - 10/9/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Professional Counselor Seat
Vacant, Position Open
Social Worker Seat
Public Members:
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS
Majority of members.
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
5 Social Workers
2 Marriage and Family Therapists
2 Professional Counselors
1 Marriage and Family Therapist/Professional Counselor
2 Public Members
1 Commissioner