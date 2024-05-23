Professional Members:
Cestra, Annie Hanna (Secretary)
10/26/22-10/26/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Johnson, Jeffrey J.
6/8/20 - 6/8/25 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Rubin, Anne M
6/29/23-6/29/28 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Saxton, Guy
6/29/23-6/29/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Cemetery Broker Seat
Tarantino, Jr., Joseph
09/24/19 - 09/24/24 USQ for Six Months
6th Term
Ferrara, Armand, N, Jr.
10/09/2024 - 10/26/2027 USQ for SIx Months
Public Members:
Piccirilli, Gaetano (Public Member) (Chair)
10/23/19 - 10/23/24 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Sampson, Kyle J. (Vice Chair)
10/26/22/10/26/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
Thomson, Esq., Jennifer (Consumer Protection)
Office of Attorney General
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS
Majority of members
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
6 Real Estate Brokers (1 Cemetery Broker)
3 Public Members
1 Consumer Protection
1 Commissioner