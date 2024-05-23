Skip to agency navigation
    Professional Members:

    Cestra, Annie Hanna (Secretary)
    10/26/22-10/26/27 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Johnson, Jeffrey J.
    6/8/20 - 6/8/25 USQ for Six Months  
    1st Term

    Rubin,  Anne M
    6/29/23-6/29/28 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

    Saxton,  Guy
    6/29/23-6/29/28 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Cemetery Broker Seat

    Tarantino, Jr., Joseph
    09/24/19 - 09/24/24 USQ for Six Months 
    6th Term

    Ferrara, Armand, N, Jr. 
    10/09/2024 - 10/26/2027 USQ for SIx Months

    Public Members:

    Piccirilli, Gaetano (Public Member) (Chair)
    10/23/19 - 10/23/24 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Sampson, Kyle J. (Vice Chair)
    10/26/22/10/26/27 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Designees:

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

    Thomson, Esq., Jennifer (Consumer Protection)
    Office of Attorney General

     

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS

    Majority of members

    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies

    6 Real Estate Brokers (1 Cemetery Broker) 
    3 Public Members 
    1 Consumer Protection 
    1 Commissioner