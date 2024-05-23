New Continuing Education Regulations in Effect for 7/1/2022 to 6/30/2024 Biennial Renewal Period

On May 21, 2022, final-form rulemaking was published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin which amends the Board’s continuing education requirement effective for the 7/1/2022 to 6/30/2024 biennial renewal period.

Beginning with the 7/1/2022 to 6/30/2024 biennial renewal period, nursing home administrators must complete 12 hours of acceptable continuing education in the subject areas of emergency preparedness and infection control. The 12 hours of continuing education in the subject areas of emergency preparedness and infection control count towards the total continuing education requirement of 48 hours.

Please review the new regulation at the following website: https://www.pacodeandbulletin.gov/Display/pabull?file=/secure/pabulletin/data/vol52/52-21/735.html

Please also note that additional continued competence requirements have been added to the regulations for a nursing home administrator applying to reactivate a license that has been expired or inactive for 5 years or longer. Please see §39.11b

Information

50 State Comparison Report: A Comparison of State Occupational Licensure Requirement and Processes



Act 6 of 2018 Notice to All Licensees, Registrants, Certificate Holders & Permit Holders (PDF)

Notice - Act 65 Of 2023 Expungement Provisions (PDF)​

Act 31 of 2014 Mandated Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting

NAB CE Registry and the PA NHA Board (PDF)

Fentanyl Safety Recommendations (PDF)

State Tax Compliance (PDF)

Health Care Practitioner Photo Identification Badge Requirement (PDF)

Letter to Veteran's Administration Hospitals Regarding License Verifications (PDF)

NHA Continuing Education Information (PDF)

The State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators wants to alert you to new regulations of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services published on April 22, 2024, regarding Minimum Staffing Guidelines for Long-Term Facilities and Medicaid Institutional Payment Transparency Reporting. Both CMS’ Fact Sheet and the regulations are available for your review at the link below:

Medicare and Medicaid Programs: Minimum Staffing Standards for Long-Term Care Facilities and Medicaid Institutional Payment Transparency Reporting Final Rule (CMS 3442-F) | CMS

Elder Abuse Prevention Guides

Elder Financial Abuse (PDF)

Elder Abuse (PDF)

Senior Safe (PDF)