     Professional Members:

    Kuncelman, Steven (Chair)
    6/7/2022-12/8/2024 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Goulet, Andrew S. 
    10/9/24  12/8/27 USQ for Six Months
    3rd Term

    Mitchell, Daniel
    4/20/21 - 12/8/24 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Schmoyer, Brian M.
    4/20/21 - 12/8/24 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

     

    Public Members:

    Bailey, Esq. Elizabeth
    6/29/23-12/8/26 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Vacant, Positon open


    Designees:

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

     

    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies 

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - A majority of the members of the board. 

    BPOA Commissioner
    4 Professional Members
    2 Public Members

    1 Commissioner