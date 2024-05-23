A person who holds a license issued under the Real Estate Appraisers Certification Act and is authorized to assist a certified residential real estate appraiser or certified general real estate appraiser in the performance of an appraisal.

Degree Requirement:

79 Classroom Hours - An applicant shall submit evidence to the Board of having completed 75 classroom hours in appraisal curriculum, and the 4 hour Trainee/Supervisor Appraiser course:

30 HOURS BASIC APPRAISAL PRINCIPLES

30 HOURS BASIC APPRAISAL PROCEDURES

15 HOURS NATIONAL USPAP OR EQUIVALENT

4 HOURS TRAINEE/SUPERVISOR APPRAISER COURSE *NOTE* SUPERVISORY APPRAISERS MUST ALSO COMPLETE THIS COURSE.

Examination:

No examination requirement for licensure.

Experience:

No experience requirement for licensure.

Continuing Education (when renewing license):

28 Hours - Licensed appraiser trainees shall be subject to the same continuing education requirements for licensure renewal as residential and general appraisers. Certified Pennsylvania Appraisers are required to complete 28 continuing education hours every 24 months including the National USPAP Update Course, or equivalent (7 hours) and 2 hours focusing on Real Estate Appraisers Certification Act and the Board's regulations and policies.

Initial Licensing Fee:

$75.00

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$150.00 Biennial renewal - Limitation on license renewal. An appraiser trainee license may not be biennially renewed more than four times unless the Board, for good cause shown and on a case-by-case basis, should determine that one or more additional renewals is warranted.