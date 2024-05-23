A person who holds a certificate issued under authority of the Real Estate Appraisers Certification Act and is authorized to perform appraisals of all types of real property in non-Federally related transactions.

Degree Requirement:

Bachelor's Degree - Applicant must hold a Bachelor's Degree or higher from an accredited college or university and 300 hours of Appraisal Education. The 15-Hour National Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) course or equivalent is required. The course must be approved by the Appraiser Qualifications Board (AQB). This course must be taught by an AQB Certified USPAP instructor who is also a state-certified appraiser.

Certified General Appraisers:



All Certified General Appraiser candidates must complete 300 class hours in appraisal curriculum as prescribed by the AQB. ​



Examination Requirement:

1 Examination - Applicant must pass an AQB-approved examination and meet the following education and experience requirements prior to examination.

Experience:

3,000 Hours of Experience - Appraiser applicants must be able to demonstrate 3,000 hours of acceptable appraisal experience within 18 months. A minimum of 1,500 hours of nonresidential experience is required.

Continuing Education (when renewing license):

28 Hours of Continuing Education - Certified Pennsylvania Appraisers are required to complete 28 continuing education hours every 24 months including the National USPAP Update Course, or equivalent (7 hours) and 2 hours focusing on Real Estate Appraisers Certification Act and the Board's regulations and policies.

Initial Licensing Fee:

Application Fee - $235

PLUS, Initial Certification Fee (Amount varies depending on certification date:

- Certified between 7/1 of even-numbered years and 6/30 of odd-numbered years = $45

- Certified on or after 7/1 of odd-numbered years or on or before 6/30 of even-numbered years = $90

PLUS, National Registry Fee Paid annually to the Appraisal Subcommittee = $40

Total Cost - Based on certification date:

- Between 7/1 (even years) and 6/30 (odd years) $320

- On/after 7/1 (odd years) or on/before 6/30 (even years) $365

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$225.00 Biennial renewal of license

Licensure by Reciprocity & Licensure by Act 41:

To apply by reciprocity, applicant must pass the AQB examination, and be certified in another state where that state's standards are equal or greater then Pennsylvania standards.

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.