Monthly PHRC Newsletter

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    November 06, 2024

    November 2024 Newsletter

    The Power of Love in Challenging Times

    October 03, 2024

    October 2024 Newsletter

    Divine assignment & the weight of servant leadership

    September 03, 2024

    September 2024 Newsletter

    Civil Rights Act of 1964 Revisited

    August 07, 2024

    August 2024 Newsletter

    James Baldwin: Truth Teller for Justice

    July 02, 2024

    July 2024 Newsletter

    Civil Rights Act of 1964: Pillars of Democracy: Justice & Equality

    June 04, 2024

    June 2024 Newsletter

    Recommitting ourselves to the pursuit of true justice and equality

    May 03, 2024

    May 2024 Newsletter

    It's time to remove the stigma surrounding mental wellness

    April 08, 2024

    April 2024 Newsletter

    The Paralysis of Silence: Breaking Through to Reach a Level of Love & Unity.

    March 08, 2024

    March 2024 Newsletter

    The Crucial Role of Black Male Social Workers

    February 02, 2024

    February 2024 Newsletter

    Denouncing Hate and Building the Beloved Community

    January 08, 2024

    January 2024 Newsletter

    The Imperative of Social Change and the Fight for Social Justice: A Perspective from the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Executive Director

