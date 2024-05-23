Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    PHRC in the News

    The news and current events that impact how Pennsylvanians live, work, and learn free from unlawful discrimination.

    News

    December 2024

    News articles about the PHRC

    Pennsylvania gun range fined $89K for denying service over religious head coverings

    WTAJ, December 3, 2024

    2020-Present

    December

    Gun range fined $89K over religious head coverings 12-4-24 

    Targetmaster ordered to pay ~$90,000 on discrimination claims 12-4-24 

    Gun range fined $89K over religious head coverings 12-3-24

    November

    The 2024 Impact Awards - City & State Pennsylvania 11-25-24

    Philly program encourages men of color to hold on to “infinite hope” | Local News | phillytrib.com 11-22-24

    PHRC strongly condemns acts of intimidation, racism | huntingdondailynews.com 11-17-24

    Public comment sought on harassment in education guidance | huntingdondailynews.com 11-17-24

    PHRC asks Charleroi residents to find community in one another | Mon Valley Independent 11-15-24

    Immigrants in Charleroi face uncertainty after Trump's victory 11-14-24

    Human Relations Commission Asks for Public Comment on Harassment in Education Guidance - BCTV 11-14-24

    Editorial: Bullying and harassment need to be defined to be stopped | TribLIVE.com 11-14-24

    Human relations commission seeks additional feedback on harassment, bullying guidelines | TribLIVE.com 11-13-24

    Central Bucks ends transgender athlete ban- 11-13-24

    Editorial: There is no place for hateful messages as we move on after election | TribLIVE.com 11-12-24

    Racist Texts Sent To Students In Several Montco School Districts | Norristown, PA Patch 11-11-24

    Racist texts sent to Pa. students are part of a nationwide trend | Education | northcentralpa.com 11-10-24

    Outrage Erupts as Racist Texts Target Black Students: PHRC Demands Action! - MyChesCo 11-10-24

    Racist text messages circulated to Black Americans reach Pittsburgh | TribLIVE.com 11-9-24

    Racist text messages reported in states including Pennsylvania | WTAE 11-8-24

    Groups condemn racist texts to Black people in Pittsburgh, elsewhere | 90.5 WESA 11-8-24

    Justice Served: PHRC Orders $66K Payout in Landmark Anti-Retaliation Ruling - MyChesCo 11-4-24

    October

    Hazleton Area students speak up for students who don’t know English at state hearing – Hazleton Standard Speaker 10-30-24

    Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den ordered to pay former employee in retaliation case 10-30-24

    Electric City Aquarium ordered to pay $66K to former employee | 28/22 News 10-30-24

    Off the bench - The Philadelphia Sunday Sun 10-27-24

    PA Human Relations Commission to meet in Hazleton Oct. 28 – Hazleton Standard Speaker 10-23-24 

    State Human Relations Commission to hold monthly meeting in Hazleton - The Shenandoah Sentinel 10-21-24

    Junior Leadership Hazleton holds session focused on community service | community | standardspeaker.com 10-19-24

    Southern York County School Board passes two anti-LBGTQ+ policies 10-18-24

    Elizabethtown school board reviews options for installing inclusive playground at school | Community News | lancasteronline.com 10-18-24

    PennDOT faces civil rights suit | News, Sports, Jobs - Altoona Mirror 10-17-24

    PA Human Relations director tells students to confront fears, maintain hope | News | standardspeaker.com 10-16-24

    No evidence to support bullying charges in Cumberland County cheerleading program: Investigator - pennlive.com 10-11-24

    Celebrating 48 LGBTQ+ Leaders: A Milestone of Resilience and Progress - Philadelphia Gay News (epgn.com) 10-10-24 

    Hope dims the legacy of racism at Peace + Justice Awards event - pennlive.com 10-9-24 

    Peace & Justice in PA honors those who fighting for equality, equity: Watch live - pennlive.com 10-9-24 

    Service animal rules make things difficult for Philly business owners (inquirer.com) 10-8-24 

    South Western parents want to talk about the bathroom windows, even if the board doesn't (yorkdispatch.com) 10-7-24

    State of prison covered at event | News, Sports, Jobs - Altoona Mirror 10-3-24

    Dialogue emphasis: 'No Hate In Our State' town hall (wjactv.com) 10-2-24

    Building a Beloved Community: State human relations commission holds informational forum | LehighValleyNews.com 10-1-24

    Divine Assignment & The Weight of Servant Leadership| A PHRC monthly newsletter October

    September

    Q&A with Zulay Rojas - City & State Pennsylvania (cityandstatepa.com) 9-30-24

    The 2024 Forty in Their 40s - City & State Pennsylvania (cityandstatepa.com) 9-30-24

    2024 Peace + Justice Awards will honor a reverend and two nonprofits helping vulnerable Pennsylvanians | Social Views - pennlive.com 9-26-24

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission reacts to Gettysburg College student incident | ABC27 9-24-24

    Gettysburg College swimmer no longer enrolled after racial slur incident - pennlive.com 9-24-24 

    ‘No Hate’ town hall planned for area | News, Sports, Jobs - Altoona Mirror 9-23-24

    Tiffiney L. Hall to Speak on Domestic Violence Awareness at the Upcoming SAAFE Happy Hour Event -- WORxK Solutions, LLC | PRLog 9-23-24

    Head of Pa. anti-discrimination group looks to highlight unity framework in Johnstown visit (The Tribune-Democrat) 9-17-24

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission statewide tour in Johnstown (wjactv.com)  9-17-24

    Community rally against hate held in Harrisburg - pennlive.com 9-14-24

    Black career Marine talks about racially motivated shooting that paralyzed his wife, shaped their lives | Local News | lancasteronline.com 9-13-24

    How an outsider disrupted Pa.'s struggling state system (insidehighered.com) 9-13-24

    Chad Dion Lassiter: A Visionary Leader of Racial Equity and Social Justice - The Leaders Globe Media

    Title IX Turbulence: Supreme Court Decision and Kansas Injunction Complicate School Compliance | Fox Rothschild LLP - JDSupra 9-11-24

    Submit your nominations now for the 2024 Peace + Justice in PA awards - pennlive.com 9-11-24

    Harrisburg property management company ordered to pay over $55k in housing discrimination case – WPXI 9-8-24

    Pennsylvania orders landlord to pay $55,000 in discrimination case 9-8-24

    Harrisburg housing discrimination case leads to $55k+ fine for management company - pennlive.com 9-6-24

    Beloved Community tour of the PHRC stops in Wellsboro | Local | tiogapublishing.com 9-5-24

    Civil Rights Act of 1964 Revisited | a PHRC monthly newsletter September

    August

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission visits Bradford County | Local/Regional | thedailyreview.com 8-30-24

    PA Human Relations Commission joins others in condemning Harrisburg neo-Nazi rally | fox43.com 8-30-24

    Who is worthy of being honored for advancing both peace and justice in Pennsylvania? | Social Views - pennlive.com 8-28-24

    Harrisburg leaders respond to neo-Nazi march, condemn antisemitism | WITF 8-28-24 

    Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Filed by Uber to Halt PHRC Investigation - PennWatch 8-27-24 

    Uber Arbitration Agreement Can't Block Bias Investigation - Law360 8-26-24 

    Pa. civil rights enforcement agency tour visits Lewisburg | Local News | standard-journal.com 8-22-24

    New Title IX rules spark debate in Centre County schools | Centre Daily Times 8-17-24 

    Pa. releases new guidance on monetary damages for emotional distress in housing discrimination | WPSU 8-15-24 

    PHRC head Chad Lassiter: How to approach the affordable housing crisis and find ‘beauty in PA’ - City & State Pennsylvania 8-14-24 

    Pa. Human Relations Commission seeks feedback about school harassment and bullying policies | Education | northcentralpa.com 8-12-24 

    Schools in over 50 PA school districts blocked from Title IX changes (phillyburbs.com) 8-9-24

    PHRC Asks for Public Comment on Harassment in Education Guidance - BCTV 8-9-24

    PHRC seeks public input on new guidelines for handling school harassment (fox56.com) 8-8-24

    School rules must be reformed to protect Black girls (inquirer.com) 8-8-24

    'Hate is a heavy weight to carry': Human Relations Commission promotes its work in York County | York Dispatch 8-8-24

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission holding listening tour in York | ABC27 8-5-24 

    PA Human Relations Commission | ABA Center for kids with autism (audacy.com) 8-3-24

    PHRC to Visit Lewisburg 8-2-24

    Federal LGBTQ protections might not be enforceable in some Pa. schools | 90.5 WESA 8-2-24

    Are some Pa. school districts exempt from new Title IX policies | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette 8-1-24

    James Baldwin: Truth Teller for Justice | a monthly PHRC newsletter August

    July

    Title IX updates go into effect on Thursday: What that means for local schools 7-30-24

    AG works to ensure PA students aren’t discriminated against over sexual orientation, gender identity | WTAJ  7-29-24

    Williamsport residents talk about area's discrimination at state commission seminar |wvia.org 7-26-24

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission director: Beloved Community begins with individual | Williamsport Sun-Gazette (sungazette.com) 7-26-24

    PHRC Report Details Discrimination in Housing - Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® (parealtors.org) 7-23-24

    Mortgage Lending Discrimination: Definition, How to Report It | businessinsider.com 7-20-24

    Housing Discrimination: Definition, Examples, How to Report It | businessinsider.com 7-20-24

    In split vote, Upper Adams enters contract with Independence Law Center | Gettysburg Connection 7-19-24

    How Local Advocacy Groups Can Stay Cool When Others Are Hot Under The Collar - Bucks County Beacon 7-15-24

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission visits local church during statewide tour | WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com 7-15-24

    PHRC members release statements on death of 14-year-old transgender girl | WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com 7-13-24

    To make America great, start with yourself, civil rights leader says in Hazleton | News | standardspeaker.com 7-11-24 

    PHRC Partners with AIDS Law Project in Discrimination Case - PennWatch 7-11-24

    Commission issues hate crime statement | Local News | ncnewsonline.com 7-11-24 

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission plans forum in Williamsport | News, Sports, Jobs - Williamsport Sun-Gazette (sungazette.com) 7-11-24

    Pa. Human Relations Commission plans Lycoming County visit | Community | northcentralpa.com 7-9-24

    Pa. Human Relations Commission plans Lycoming County visit | State | wfmz.com 7-9-24

    Anti-discrimination Penn Hills Advisory Council commended for 'energy and drive' | TribLIVE.com 7-3-24

    College age students are most vulnerable to intimate partner violence (inquirer.com) 7-2-24

    Civil Rights Act of 1964: Pillars of Democracy: Justice & Equality| a PHRC monthly newsletter July 2024

    June

    Supporting CARES mission | Staff/Guest Columns | gettysburgtimes.com 6-29-24

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission to hold community forum about discrimination - Philadelphia Gay News (epgn.com) 6-19-24

    PHRC Beloved Community tour stops at seminary | Local News | gettysburgtimes.com 6-17-24

    PHRC to host second annual disability conference this July - The Philadelphia Sunday Sun (philasun.com) 6-16-24

    PHRC to Host Second Annual Disability Conference in July - PennWatch 6-12-24

    ‘Making a difference’: MLK Jr. Leadership Development Institute set to graduate next class - pennlive.com 6-11-24

    FBI: Hate crimes down in Pennsylvania, but up in Delaware, New Jersey and Maryland | ​phillytrib.com 6-7-24 

    Pa. Human Rights Commission embarks on statewide tour (audacy.com) 6-7-24

    PA Human Relations Commission hears from Hazleton residents | News | standardspeaker.com 6-5-24

    NAACP report on Spring Cove song released | News, Sports, Jobs - Altoona Mirror 6-5-24

    NAACP head blasts ‘culture of hate’ | News, Sports, Jobs - Altoona Mirror 6-5-24

    Two state agencies reach out to Hispanic residents this month in Hazleton | News | standardspeaker.com 6-4-24

    New advocacy group, lawmakers call for new LGBTQ protections in Pennsylvania | wgal.com 6-3-24

    PHRC Announces June Dates for Statewide Beloved Community Tour | PennWatch 6-3-24

    Recommitting ourselves to the pursuit of true justice and equality | a PHRC monthly newsletter  June 2024

    May

    Harrisburg's commission to help residents fight discrimination hasn't met for 2 years | PennLive.com​ 5-31-24

    Central Dauphin residents urged to turn racial reckoning into period of racial progress | PennLive.com 5-20-24

    70 years since Brown v. Board of Education | | huntingdondailynews.com 5-20-24

    Community raises concern over issues at Central Dauphin School District | fox43.com 5-19-24

    Pennsylvania Takes Important Step to Protect LGBTQ Youth By Repudiating ‘Conversion Therapy’ - Bucks County Beacon 5-17-20

    Brown v. Board, 70 years later: How Pittsburgh Public Schools responded to the landmark case that integrated schools | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette 5-16-24

    'Hear Their Voices' forum will offer solutions to racial issues hurting Black and Brown students | Social Views - pennlive.com 5-13-24

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Brings Listening Tour to Montgomery County to Foster Peace and Understanding - MyChesCo 5-13-24

    Comments sought on emotional distress damages |  huntingdondailynews.com 5-12-24

    PHRC Asks for Public Comment on Emotional Distress Damages Guidance - BCTV 5-9-24

    Racial sensitivity training needs to begin now in the Central Dauphin School District | Social Views - pennlive.com 5-8-24 

    PA Human Relations Commission helps Pennsylvanians ‘bust up’ school-to-prison pipeline (pennlive.com) 5-8-24

    House advances bill requiring employers to post discrimination policies - Central Penn Business Journal (cpbj.com) 5-2-24

    Harrisburg-area lawmakers call for 'calm and patience' after Justin Johnson's death - pennlive.com 5-1-24

    It's time to remove the stigma surrounding mental wellness| a PHRC monthly newsletter  May 2024

    ​April

    Racism in schools is all too common, Pa. Human Relations Commission leader says | PennLive.com 4-29-24

    16-year-old told dad he was going to play tag before fatal chase: police | PennLive.com 4-29-24

    Police investigating death of Central Dauphin teen | abc27.com 4-29-24

    PHRC issues statement on cancelled speech at CVSD school | fox43.com4-23-24

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission responds to Cumberland Valley canceling actor's event over "lifestyle" | abc27 4-23-24

    REALTORS Commemorate Fair Housing Month - BCTV 4-22-24

    Legal Matters | Filing a workplace sexual harassment claim (fox56.com) 4-19-24

    Fair Housing Strengthens Communities | PennLive.com 4-11-24

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Celebrates Fair Housing Month | BCTV 4-9-24

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Celebrates Fair Housing Month | PennWatch 4-4-24

    ​​The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission releases its annual Report | B104 | Dan Holzman (iheart.com)4-6-24​

    Advisory council in Luzerne County donates books on civil rights to Penn State Hazleton | Poconos and Coal Region | wfmz.com4-4-24

    Book donation to Multicultural Center | wnep.com 4-4-24​

    Swastika Graffiti Sparks Outrage, Condemnation from Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission | hoodline.com 4-3-24

    PHRC Continues Beloved Community Tour with New Harrisburg Forum | hoodline.com 4-3-24

    PHRC Announces New Date in Statewide Beloved Community Tour | PennWatch 4-2-24​

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Releases 2023 Annual Report Highlighting Fight Against Discrimination | MyChesCo 4-1-24

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Releases 2023 Annual Report | BCTV 4-1-24

    The Paralysis of Silence: Breaking Through to Reach a Level of Love & Unity | a PHRC monthly newsletter April 2024

    March

    ​​Beloved Community tour comes to Lansdowne to deepen unity by addressing issues | Delcotimes.com 3-29-24

    Pennsylvania Strengthens Front Against Human Trafficking with Advocacy Day and New Initiatives | MyChesCo 3-26-24

    Realtors® Commemorate Fair Housing Month | Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors 3-26-24

    Shapiro Administration, Workgroup Take Steps to Combat Human Trafficking | GantNews.com 3-26-24

    Uniting Forces: Pennsylvania's Strategic Approach to Combat Human Trafficking | Franklin County Free Press  3-25-24

    The 2024 Above & Beyond | City & State Pennsylvania 3-25-24

    ​​Pennsylvania to Host Groundbreaking Housing Equality Conference in 2024 | MyChesCo 3-24-24​​​

    PA Human Relations Commission Celebrates Women’s History Month | PennWatch 3-3-24

    State Race Relations Leader Encourages Students to Live with Hope and Resilience |CentralPenn.edu 3-1-24

    February

    Evening WURDs with Dr. James Peterson 2-29-24​​​

    The 2024 Black Trailblazers - City & State Pennsylvania 2-26-24​

    From a new baseball team name to Black health, here are this week’s talkbacks | WGAL 2-24-24​​

    Doctors are alarmed at the rising number of Black women who die giving birth, and it’s time to do something about it | PennLive Editorial  2-23-24

    Chad Dion Lassiter: Pioneering the Global Influence on Race, Peace, and Poverty - Worlds Leaders 2-24

    ​​Your Rights, Our Commitment: PHRC's New Civil Rights Division | PennLive.com 2-16-24

    Diversity in Business Awards 2024: Chad Lassiter, PHRC - Philadelphia Business Journal (bizjournals.com)2-15-24

    Torchbearers of justice: Celebrating Black women of the Civil Rights Movement | Opinion - PennLive.com 2-14-24

    Senator Haywood Releases Racial Discrimination Report, Reveals Severe Incidents in Pennsylvania Universities – The Quad: Student News Service of WCU2-12-24

    A new lawsuit revives an election plan that HASD voted down in 2006 | Education | standardspeaker.com 2-10-24​

    Residents work to dispel hate in Forest City | WVIA 2-9-24

    Hazelton schools respond to lawsuit alleging unfair voting system | WITF​ 2-9-24

    "No Hate in Our State" Forum Visits Forest City | WOLF (fox56.com) 2-8-24

    'No Hate in Our State' Town Hall held in Forest City | WNEP 2-7-24

    Susquehanna County community hoping to stop the hate | Eyewitness News (pahomepage.com) 2-7-24​

    Racial discrimination pervades PA state schools | Spotlight PA 2-2-24

    PHRC Executive Director, Senator Art Haywood Release Report Detailing Hate, Harassment on PASSHE Campuses | BCTV 2-1-24

    ​January 

    Report outlines Pa. college student experiences with racism | KYW Newsradio 1-30-24​

    Sen. Art Haywood releases report that details discrimination, harassment on PASSHE campuses | Inquirer 1-30-24

    Students of color at Pa. state schools endure ongoing racial harassment: Report | PennLive.com 1-30-24

    Report highlights ongoing racism at 10 Pa. State System universities | TribLIVE.com 1-30-24

    Hate incidents detailed in new report on Pa. campuses prompt leaders to take action | Fox29.com1-30-24

    What will Pa. Human Relations Commission new Civil Rights Division do? | WITF 1-29-24

    State agency creates civil rights division to fight hate, racism; enforce laws | PennLive.com 1-25-24

    Newly formed Civil Rights Division aims to combat hate in Pennsylvania | fox43.com​ 1-25-24

    New PA Human Relations Commission Regulations Protecting the LGBTQ Community Are a ‘Game Changer’ | Bucks County Beacon 1-24-24

    PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter Honored with Diversity in Business Award | MyChesCo 1-22-24

    Beyond the Byline: Happy Birthday Dr. King | Times Leader 1-14-24

    Galeton woman to pay $10k in landlord discrimination case | News | bradfordera.com​ 1-12-24

    ​​​Getting prayer breaks at work and religious holidays off could be easier after Supreme Court case | Philadelphia Inquirer 1-12-24

    Galeton landlord must pay more than $10,000 in discrimination case | WETM 1-9-24​​

    The Imperative of Social Change and the Fight for Social Justice: A Perspective from the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Executive Director | a monthly PHRC newsletter January

    Social Work Leaders Honor Legacy of Past NASW President Mit Joyner | socialworkers.org​​​​​

    December

    November

    October

    September

    August

    July

    June

    May

    April

    March

    February

    January

    December

    The 2022 Impact 50: 9. Chad Dion Lassiter 12-12-22

    Wolf backs regulatory change that would formalize discrimination protections for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians 12-7-22

    May

    Wolf admin panel seeks to strengthen to strengthen LGBTQ protections 5-1-22

    April

    Man who complained of racist comment at Luzerne County golf course rejects settlement offer of year of free golf; he wanted a cart thrown in  4-28-22

    West Virginia Human Rights Commission to host virtual Fair Housing Event 4-25-22

    State officials addressing school-to-prison pipeline 4-24-22

    Pa. Human Relations Commission seeks to strengthen LGBT protections 4-12-22

    Sex/gender discrimination could soon be illegal anyway everywhere in Pa. 4-11-22

    Ketanji Brown Jackson: Other views 4-7-22

    These are your rights at work in Pennsylvania if you’re pregnant 4-5-22

    Racists distributed vile propaganda. Lehigh Valley responds, ‘This is not what we want.’ 4-3-22

    March

    Lawsuit: McDonald's employee subjected to supervisor's sexual harassment and professional retaliation 3-28-22

    Black Pa. voters delivered a Biden win in 2020. In 2022, they want 'receipts' for his work 3-17-22

    Federal anti-lynching bill a step in the right direction: head of Pa. Human Relations Commission 3-10-22

    Students’ White Lives Matter rally led to threatening call to Pa. school, prosecutor says 3-8-22

    Pa. has the most white supremacist propaganda in the U.S. What's being done about it? 3-7-22

    February

    If Washington’s NFL team can finally ditch its racist name, why can’t these local schools do it?  2-9-22

    Chambersburg revokes housing NDO, impacts surrounding communities 2-1-22

    January

    Social workers need a seat at the power tables | Opinion1-30-22

    Central Pa. borough poised to become first to repeal LGBTQ protections 1-23-22

    Pa. Democrats want to get rid of sex on birth certificates. GOP says there's a bigger crisis 1-20-22

    PA award to social worker validates achievements in 2021 1-4-22

    As the push for full legal protection continues, Pennsylvania finds itself in the middle of the pack nationally in LGBTQ acceptance, protection 1-1-22

    December

    PHRC Civil Rights Law internship opportunities open to students 12-10-21

    October

    A provocative conversation on racism and a challenge to commit to peace and justice | pennlive.com 10-20-2021

    May

    Don't believe it when people say 'no one wants to work anymore' 5-27-21

    Loan preference is shutting some FHA-backed buyers out of Philly area's hot housing market  5-24-21

    Harrisburg NAACP looking to push for more diverse police recruitment5-21-21

    Dawn Segal reinstated to Pa. bar  5-18-21

    Important Resources for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month5-4-21

    April

    Homes in Black neighborhoods are valued less than similar homes in white areas 4-28-21

    Lancaster NAACP, Pa. Human Relations Commission react to Chauvin verdict 4-21-21

    Smart Talk: Floyd verdict surprises those who have little faith in justice system  4-21-21

    Live updates: Reaction in Pennsylvania following verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial 4-20-21

    March

    Racism on Pennsylvania high schools and college campuses creates barriers to opportunity  3-31-21

    Guest Column: Racism in Pa. schools creates barriers to opportunity 3-26-21

    PA Dems Gather Feedback on Racism in Schools  3-26-21

    We can no longer make excuses': Pa. Democrats gather feedback on racism in schools 3-26-21

    Building It Better Together Town Hall: Take Action Against Hate for Asian Americans  3-21-21

    Advocates say reluctance to report anti-Asian harassment stems from mistrust  3-18-21

    Asians and Asian Americans living in Pittsburgh fear harassment and violence  3-18-21

    Western Pa. community leaders fear mounting intensity of anti-Asian hate, xenophobia3-18-24

    Discrimination in Pa. schools 'off the charts': What's being done to protect students?  3-15-21

    Some powerful people are helping our communities stand against racist bullies | Social Views 3-11-21

    Stimulus update: Key takeaways for Pa. from Biden's speech on vaccines, racism, July 4 3-11-21

    Pa. lawmakers receiving credible death threats: How Kenyatta, Sims face hate head-on 3-8-21

    February

    Hate and extremist groups emboldened across PA last year 2-22-21

    Bloomsburg University to host an online conversation about equity and inclusion  2-15-21

    National Expert Shares Strategies for Working Against Racism 2-12-21

    Students' allegations of past and present racism at Biglerville H.S. force a difficult conversation  2-10-21

    Efforts Underway to Amplify Black Voices in Schools  2-9-21

    Philly community advocates, Black clergy weigh in on police Commish Outlaw's first year 2-7-21

    Upper Adams School District partners with PHRC after social media page alleges racism within schools 2-5-21

    Legislature Dashes Hopes for LGBT Equality  2-3-21

    UASD Outlines District Response to Racism  2-3-21

    Help Us Feel Safe at School 2-2-21

    Upper Adams School District addresses alleged racism and discrimination 2-1-21

    January

    Advocates Push for LGBT Protections 1-29-21

    Hershey School Argument Unsealed 1-28-21

    PHRC Stands Ready to Investigate Claims of Racism at School  1-28-21

    Dr. Levine draws criticism and Biden appointment  1-22-21

    I'm not a white supremacist 1-22-21

    Major Civil Rights Moments by State 1-18-21

    Voices: Opinions on Jan. 6 Assault on the Capitol  1-14-21

    Your View: Why we need a federal law to protect LGBTQ rights  1-14-21

    Blood at the Capitol is the latest chapter in the brutal politics of angry white men | Opinion  1-11-21

    No Place for Hate Here 1-11-21

    Charles Blow on the greatest threat to our democracy 1-10-21

    Was the assault on the Capitol really 'unprecedented'? Historians weigh in  1-8-21

    Three Montco townships enact LGBT-inclusive antibias ordinances 1-6-21

    A Racial Slur, a Viral Video, and a Reckoning  1-4-21

    December

    Mummers protest Facebook page using potential anti-Semitic racial imagery12-24-20

    Carlisle area MLK committee looking for scholarship applicants as events move online12-22-20

    Gettysburg passes LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance  12-17-20

    Mobilizing for change: Martin Luther King Leadership Development Institute will graduate next class 12-9-20

    Advocates call on NEPA school board member to resign 12-1-20

    October

    Pa. Human Relations Commission Gives Pittsburgh Public Schools Failing Grade For Racial Achievement Gap  10-27-20

    Trauma triggered by police shootings can take its toll on your mental health  10-20-20

    September

    Power Player: Joel Bolstein  9-24-20

    Bristol Township civic group holds online forum to discuss racial issues  9-23-20

    Five takeaways from diversity educator's digital visit to York County 9-18-20

    Prominent diversity educator Jane Elliot to hold virtual lecture for York 9-9-20

    Local chambers condemn racist threats against Black-owned businesses9-4-20

    State HRC, Congress member condemn Perry in joint statement 9-4-20

    Racist emails hit Black-owned small businesses in Philly  9-3-20

    August

    Black children are suffering from trauma 8-31-20

    School board members oppose anti-racism curriculum, community calls for resignations  8-16-20

    A panhandler punched a Chinese American woman and called her a slur. Will it be considered a hate crime?  8-14-20

    Central Pa. groups condemn attack on Harrisburg Jewish temple, vigil planned for tonight 8-12-20

    Community vigil supports Harrisburg synagogue that was target of hate crime 8-12-20

    Student stopped from wearing 'Black Lives Matter' mask at York Catholic graduation  8-3-20

    July

    $425K in Legal Fees Later, Neshaminy High Sticking With Offensive Team Name  7-13-20

    Neshaminy, Council Rock North nicknames under scrutiny again  7-13-20

    As Washington reviews its NFL team name, what will Neshaminy schools do? 7-10-20

    Man pickets former local job  7-2-20

    June

    High Court: Ban On Sex Discrimination Applies To LGBTQ Employees 6-16-20

    Civil Rights Law Protects L.G.B.T. Workers, Supreme Court Rules  6-15-20

    Statement from M. Joel Bolstein, Chairman of the PHRC  6-15-20

    Calls mount to remove statues and monuments | CTV News  6-11-20

    Delaware County Sheriff's Office bans use of all chokeholds | FOX 29 News Philadelphia  6-11-20

    Floyd's brother testifies on Capital Hill | CTV News  6-11-20

    George Floyd protests give new life to old human rights guidance 6-11-20

    PHRC Advocating for Social Change Eradicating Racial Discrimination  6-11-20

    Confronting Racism as Jews #4 with Chad Lassiter 6-10-20

    Public viewing for George Floyd | CTV News  6-8-20

    Town Hall Race Rage and Healing - Where do we go from here? 6-7-20

    Flashpoint: When protests turn to riots; Brown ShopRite rebuilds; race conversation starters  6-6-20

    Floyd's casket arrives in North Carolina | CTV News  6-6-20

    New charges against police in Floyd case | CTV News 6-4-20

    George Floyd protests in Pa. being hijacked by white supremacists, state official says  6-2-20

    How do we renew our nation's failing human rights commitment? Three ideas  6-2-20

    King called riots 'the language of the unheard.' Black Philadelphians say it's now time to listen  6-2-20

    One week since George Floyd's death | CTV News  6-1-20

    May

    Where do we go from here? That's what we need to ask in the wake of George Floyd protests.  5-31-20

    Human relations expert: George Floyd protests a result of 'white supremacy in American democracy' - YouTube  5-28-20

    Violent protests rock Minneapolis  5-28-20

    The Virus of Hate: COVID's Impact on Asian Americans  5-21-20

    April

    Why African Americans are dis-proportionally affected by COVID-19 4-20-20

    Inquiring Minds series: Starbucks One Year Later  4-19-20

    Planning for a better community post-pandemic  4-13-20

    The Plat is closed-Philly 4-13-20

    Asian Americans Use Social Media to Protect against Attack  4-6-20

    Attacks on Asian Americans Skyrocket  4-6-20

    Pathogens Don't Lie  4-6-20

    Social Distancing is a Privilege 4-5-20

    A Virus of Hate 4-2-20

    State lawmakers want to address hate crimes amid COVID-19 outbreak 4-2-20

    March

    Racist Acts reported by Asian Americans 3-28-20

    There is another Viral Pandemic Spreading Across America-Hate  3-11-20

    January

    For just one day, put the guns down for Martin Luther King 1-20-20

    Undercount on Census could Cost State Billions  1-14-2020

    Flashpoint Journey to Forgiveness  1-12-20

    Pittsburgh Man gets prison for ethnic intimidation  1-9-20