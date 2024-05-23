PHRC in the News
2020-Present
December
Gun range fined $89K over religious head coverings 12-4-24
Targetmaster ordered to pay ~$90,000 on discrimination claims 12-4-24
Gun range fined $89K over religious head coverings 12-3-24
November
The 2024 Impact Awards - City & State Pennsylvania 11-25-24
Philly program encourages men of color to hold on to “infinite hope” | Local News | phillytrib.com 11-22-24
PHRC strongly condemns acts of intimidation, racism | huntingdondailynews.com 11-17-24
Public comment sought on harassment in education guidance | huntingdondailynews.com 11-17-24
PHRC asks Charleroi residents to find community in one another | Mon Valley Independent 11-15-24
Immigrants in Charleroi face uncertainty after Trump's victory 11-14-24
Human Relations Commission Asks for Public Comment on Harassment in Education Guidance - BCTV 11-14-24
Editorial: Bullying and harassment need to be defined to be stopped | TribLIVE.com 11-14-24
Human relations commission seeks additional feedback on harassment, bullying guidelines | TribLIVE.com 11-13-24
Central Bucks ends transgender athlete ban- 11-13-24
Editorial: There is no place for hateful messages as we move on after election | TribLIVE.com 11-12-24
Racist Texts Sent To Students In Several Montco School Districts | Norristown, PA Patch 11-11-24
Racist texts sent to Pa. students are part of a nationwide trend | Education | northcentralpa.com 11-10-24
Outrage Erupts as Racist Texts Target Black Students: PHRC Demands Action! - MyChesCo 11-10-24
Racist text messages circulated to Black Americans reach Pittsburgh | TribLIVE.com 11-9-24
Racist text messages reported in states including Pennsylvania | WTAE 11-8-24
Groups condemn racist texts to Black people in Pittsburgh, elsewhere | 90.5 WESA 11-8-24
Justice Served: PHRC Orders $66K Payout in Landmark Anti-Retaliation Ruling - MyChesCo 11-4-24
October
Hazleton Area students speak up for students who don’t know English at state hearing – Hazleton Standard Speaker 10-30-24
Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den ordered to pay former employee in retaliation case 10-30-24
Electric City Aquarium ordered to pay $66K to former employee | 28/22 News 10-30-24
Off the bench - The Philadelphia Sunday Sun 10-27-24
PA Human Relations Commission to meet in Hazleton Oct. 28 – Hazleton Standard Speaker 10-23-24
State Human Relations Commission to hold monthly meeting in Hazleton - The Shenandoah Sentinel 10-21-24
Junior Leadership Hazleton holds session focused on community service | community | standardspeaker.com 10-19-24
Southern York County School Board passes two anti-LBGTQ+ policies 10-18-24
Elizabethtown school board reviews options for installing inclusive playground at school | Community News | lancasteronline.com 10-18-24
PennDOT faces civil rights suit | News, Sports, Jobs - Altoona Mirror 10-17-24
PA Human Relations director tells students to confront fears, maintain hope | News | standardspeaker.com 10-16-24
No evidence to support bullying charges in Cumberland County cheerleading program: Investigator - pennlive.com 10-11-24
Celebrating 48 LGBTQ+ Leaders: A Milestone of Resilience and Progress - Philadelphia Gay News (epgn.com) 10-10-24
Hope dims the legacy of racism at Peace + Justice Awards event - pennlive.com 10-9-24
Peace & Justice in PA honors those who fighting for equality, equity: Watch live - pennlive.com 10-9-24
Service animal rules make things difficult for Philly business owners (inquirer.com) 10-8-24
South Western parents want to talk about the bathroom windows, even if the board doesn't (yorkdispatch.com) 10-7-24
State of prison covered at event | News, Sports, Jobs - Altoona Mirror 10-3-24
Dialogue emphasis: 'No Hate In Our State' town hall (wjactv.com) 10-2-24
Building a Beloved Community: State human relations commission holds informational forum | LehighValleyNews.com 10-1-24
Divine Assignment & The Weight of Servant Leadership| A PHRC monthly newsletter October
September
Q&A with Zulay Rojas - City & State Pennsylvania (cityandstatepa.com) 9-30-24
The 2024 Forty in Their 40s - City & State Pennsylvania (cityandstatepa.com) 9-30-24
2024 Peace + Justice Awards will honor a reverend and two nonprofits helping vulnerable Pennsylvanians | Social Views - pennlive.com 9-26-24
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission reacts to Gettysburg College student incident | ABC27 9-24-24
Gettysburg College swimmer no longer enrolled after racial slur incident - pennlive.com 9-24-24
‘No Hate’ town hall planned for area | News, Sports, Jobs - Altoona Mirror 9-23-24
Tiffiney L. Hall to Speak on Domestic Violence Awareness at the Upcoming SAAFE Happy Hour Event -- WORxK Solutions, LLC | PRLog 9-23-24
Head of Pa. anti-discrimination group looks to highlight unity framework in Johnstown visit (The Tribune-Democrat) 9-17-24
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission statewide tour in Johnstown (wjactv.com) 9-17-24
Community rally against hate held in Harrisburg - pennlive.com 9-14-24
Black career Marine talks about racially motivated shooting that paralyzed his wife, shaped their lives | Local News | lancasteronline.com 9-13-24
How an outsider disrupted Pa.'s struggling state system (insidehighered.com) 9-13-24
Chad Dion Lassiter: A Visionary Leader of Racial Equity and Social Justice - The Leaders Globe Media
Title IX Turbulence: Supreme Court Decision and Kansas Injunction Complicate School Compliance | Fox Rothschild LLP - JDSupra 9-11-24
Submit your nominations now for the 2024 Peace + Justice in PA awards - pennlive.com 9-11-24
Harrisburg property management company ordered to pay over $55k in housing discrimination case – WPXI 9-8-24
Pennsylvania orders landlord to pay $55,000 in discrimination case 9-8-24
Harrisburg housing discrimination case leads to $55k+ fine for management company - pennlive.com 9-6-24
Beloved Community tour of the PHRC stops in Wellsboro | Local | tiogapublishing.com 9-5-24
Civil Rights Act of 1964 Revisited | a PHRC monthly newsletter September
August
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission visits Bradford County | Local/Regional | thedailyreview.com 8-30-24
PA Human Relations Commission joins others in condemning Harrisburg neo-Nazi rally | fox43.com 8-30-24
Who is worthy of being honored for advancing both peace and justice in Pennsylvania? | Social Views - pennlive.com 8-28-24
Harrisburg leaders respond to neo-Nazi march, condemn antisemitism | WITF 8-28-24
Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Filed by Uber to Halt PHRC Investigation - PennWatch 8-27-24
Uber Arbitration Agreement Can't Block Bias Investigation - Law360 8-26-24
Pa. civil rights enforcement agency tour visits Lewisburg | Local News | standard-journal.com 8-22-24
New Title IX rules spark debate in Centre County schools | Centre Daily Times 8-17-24
Pa. releases new guidance on monetary damages for emotional distress in housing discrimination | WPSU 8-15-24
PHRC head Chad Lassiter: How to approach the affordable housing crisis and find ‘beauty in PA’ - City & State Pennsylvania 8-14-24
Pa. Human Relations Commission seeks feedback about school harassment and bullying policies | Education | northcentralpa.com 8-12-24
Schools in over 50 PA school districts blocked from Title IX changes (phillyburbs.com) 8-9-24
PHRC Asks for Public Comment on Harassment in Education Guidance - BCTV 8-9-24
PHRC seeks public input on new guidelines for handling school harassment (fox56.com) 8-8-24
School rules must be reformed to protect Black girls (inquirer.com) 8-8-24
'Hate is a heavy weight to carry': Human Relations Commission promotes its work in York County | York Dispatch 8-8-24
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission holding listening tour in York | ABC27 8-5-24
PA Human Relations Commission | ABA Center for kids with autism (audacy.com) 8-3-24
PHRC to Visit Lewisburg 8-2-24
Federal LGBTQ protections might not be enforceable in some Pa. schools | 90.5 WESA 8-2-24
Are some Pa. school districts exempt from new Title IX policies | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette 8-1-24
James Baldwin: Truth Teller for Justice | a monthly PHRC newsletter August
July
Title IX updates go into effect on Thursday: What that means for local schools 7-30-24
AG works to ensure PA students aren’t discriminated against over sexual orientation, gender identity | WTAJ 7-29-24
Williamsport residents talk about area's discrimination at state commission seminar |wvia.org 7-26-24
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission director: Beloved Community begins with individual | Williamsport Sun-Gazette (sungazette.com) 7-26-24
PHRC Report Details Discrimination in Housing - Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® (parealtors.org) 7-23-24
Mortgage Lending Discrimination: Definition, How to Report It | businessinsider.com 7-20-24
Housing Discrimination: Definition, Examples, How to Report It | businessinsider.com 7-20-24
In split vote, Upper Adams enters contract with Independence Law Center | Gettysburg Connection 7-19-24
How Local Advocacy Groups Can Stay Cool When Others Are Hot Under The Collar - Bucks County Beacon 7-15-24
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission visits local church during statewide tour | WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com 7-15-24
PHRC members release statements on death of 14-year-old transgender girl | WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com 7-13-24
To make America great, start with yourself, civil rights leader says in Hazleton | News | standardspeaker.com 7-11-24
PHRC Partners with AIDS Law Project in Discrimination Case - PennWatch 7-11-24
Commission issues hate crime statement | Local News | ncnewsonline.com 7-11-24
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission plans forum in Williamsport | News, Sports, Jobs - Williamsport Sun-Gazette (sungazette.com) 7-11-24
Pa. Human Relations Commission plans Lycoming County visit | Community | northcentralpa.com 7-9-24
Pa. Human Relations Commission plans Lycoming County visit | State | wfmz.com 7-9-24
Anti-discrimination Penn Hills Advisory Council commended for 'energy and drive' | TribLIVE.com 7-3-24
College age students are most vulnerable to intimate partner violence (inquirer.com) 7-2-24
Civil Rights Act of 1964: Pillars of Democracy: Justice & Equality| a PHRC monthly newsletter July 2024
June
Supporting CARES mission | Staff/Guest Columns | gettysburgtimes.com 6-29-24
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission to hold community forum about discrimination - Philadelphia Gay News (epgn.com) 6-19-24
PHRC Beloved Community tour stops at seminary | Local News | gettysburgtimes.com 6-17-24
PHRC to host second annual disability conference this July - The Philadelphia Sunday Sun (philasun.com) 6-16-24
PHRC to Host Second Annual Disability Conference in July - PennWatch 6-12-24
‘Making a difference’: MLK Jr. Leadership Development Institute set to graduate next class - pennlive.com 6-11-24
FBI: Hate crimes down in Pennsylvania, but up in Delaware, New Jersey and Maryland | phillytrib.com 6-7-24
Pa. Human Rights Commission embarks on statewide tour (audacy.com) 6-7-24
PA Human Relations Commission hears from Hazleton residents | News | standardspeaker.com 6-5-24
NAACP report on Spring Cove song released | News, Sports, Jobs - Altoona Mirror 6-5-24
NAACP head blasts ‘culture of hate’ | News, Sports, Jobs - Altoona Mirror 6-5-24
Two state agencies reach out to Hispanic residents this month in Hazleton | News | standardspeaker.com 6-4-24
New advocacy group, lawmakers call for new LGBTQ protections in Pennsylvania | wgal.com 6-3-24
PHRC Announces June Dates for Statewide Beloved Community Tour | PennWatch 6-3-24
Recommitting ourselves to the pursuit of true justice and equality | a PHRC monthly newsletter June 2024
May
Harrisburg's commission to help residents fight discrimination hasn't met for 2 years | PennLive.com 5-31-24
Central Dauphin residents urged to turn racial reckoning into period of racial progress | PennLive.com 5-20-24
70 years since Brown v. Board of Education | | huntingdondailynews.com 5-20-24
Community raises concern over issues at Central Dauphin School District | fox43.com 5-19-24
Pennsylvania Takes Important Step to Protect LGBTQ Youth By Repudiating ‘Conversion Therapy’ - Bucks County Beacon 5-17-20
Brown v. Board, 70 years later: How Pittsburgh Public Schools responded to the landmark case that integrated schools | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette 5-16-24
'Hear Their Voices' forum will offer solutions to racial issues hurting Black and Brown students | Social Views - pennlive.com 5-13-24
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Brings Listening Tour to Montgomery County to Foster Peace and Understanding - MyChesCo 5-13-24
Comments sought on emotional distress damages | huntingdondailynews.com 5-12-24
PHRC Asks for Public Comment on Emotional Distress Damages Guidance - BCTV 5-9-24
Racial sensitivity training needs to begin now in the Central Dauphin School District | Social Views - pennlive.com 5-8-24
PA Human Relations Commission helps Pennsylvanians ‘bust up’ school-to-prison pipeline (pennlive.com) 5-8-24
House advances bill requiring employers to post discrimination policies - Central Penn Business Journal (cpbj.com) 5-2-24
Harrisburg-area lawmakers call for 'calm and patience' after Justin Johnson's death - pennlive.com 5-1-24
It's time to remove the stigma surrounding mental wellness| a PHRC monthly newsletter May 2024
April
Racism in schools is all too common, Pa. Human Relations Commission leader says | PennLive.com 4-29-24
16-year-old told dad he was going to play tag before fatal chase: police | PennLive.com 4-29-24
Police investigating death of Central Dauphin teen | abc27.com 4-29-24
PHRC issues statement on cancelled speech at CVSD school | fox43.com4-23-24
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission responds to Cumberland Valley canceling actor's event over "lifestyle" | abc27 4-23-24
REALTORS Commemorate Fair Housing Month - BCTV 4-22-24
Legal Matters | Filing a workplace sexual harassment claim (fox56.com) 4-19-24
Fair Housing Strengthens Communities | PennLive.com 4-11-24
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Celebrates Fair Housing Month | BCTV 4-9-24
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Celebrates Fair Housing Month | PennWatch 4-4-24
The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission releases its annual Report | B104 | Dan Holzman (iheart.com)4-6-24
Advisory council in Luzerne County donates books on civil rights to Penn State Hazleton | Poconos and Coal Region | wfmz.com4-4-24
Book donation to Multicultural Center | wnep.com 4-4-24
Swastika Graffiti Sparks Outrage, Condemnation from Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission | hoodline.com 4-3-24
PHRC Continues Beloved Community Tour with New Harrisburg Forum | hoodline.com 4-3-24
PHRC Announces New Date in Statewide Beloved Community Tour | PennWatch 4-2-24
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Releases 2023 Annual Report Highlighting Fight Against Discrimination | MyChesCo 4-1-24
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Releases 2023 Annual Report | BCTV 4-1-24
The Paralysis of Silence: Breaking Through to Reach a Level of Love & Unity | a PHRC monthly newsletter April 2024
March
Beloved Community tour comes to Lansdowne to deepen unity by addressing issues | Delcotimes.com 3-29-24
Pennsylvania Strengthens Front Against Human Trafficking with Advocacy Day and New Initiatives | MyChesCo 3-26-24
Realtors® Commemorate Fair Housing Month | Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors 3-26-24
Shapiro Administration, Workgroup Take Steps to Combat Human Trafficking | GantNews.com 3-26-24
Uniting Forces: Pennsylvania's Strategic Approach to Combat Human Trafficking | Franklin County Free Press 3-25-24
The 2024 Above & Beyond | City & State Pennsylvania 3-25-24
Pennsylvania to Host Groundbreaking Housing Equality Conference in 2024 | MyChesCo 3-24-24
PA Human Relations Commission Celebrates Women’s History Month | PennWatch 3-3-24
State Race Relations Leader Encourages Students to Live with Hope and Resilience |CentralPenn.edu 3-1-24
February
Evening WURDs with Dr. James Peterson 2-29-24
The 2024 Black Trailblazers - City & State Pennsylvania 2-26-24
From a new baseball team name to Black health, here are this week’s talkbacks | WGAL 2-24-24
Doctors are alarmed at the rising number of Black women who die giving birth, and it’s time to do something about it | PennLive Editorial 2-23-24
Chad Dion Lassiter: Pioneering the Global Influence on Race, Peace, and Poverty - Worlds Leaders 2-24
Your Rights, Our Commitment: PHRC's New Civil Rights Division | PennLive.com 2-16-24
Diversity in Business Awards 2024: Chad Lassiter, PHRC - Philadelphia Business Journal (bizjournals.com)2-15-24
Torchbearers of justice: Celebrating Black women of the Civil Rights Movement | Opinion - PennLive.com 2-14-24
Senator Haywood Releases Racial Discrimination Report, Reveals Severe Incidents in Pennsylvania Universities – The Quad: Student News Service of WCU2-12-24
A new lawsuit revives an election plan that HASD voted down in 2006 | Education | standardspeaker.com 2-10-24
Residents work to dispel hate in Forest City | WVIA 2-9-24
Hazelton schools respond to lawsuit alleging unfair voting system | WITF 2-9-24
"No Hate in Our State" Forum Visits Forest City | WOLF (fox56.com) 2-8-24
'No Hate in Our State' Town Hall held in Forest City | WNEP 2-7-24
Susquehanna County community hoping to stop the hate | Eyewitness News (pahomepage.com) 2-7-24
Racial discrimination pervades PA state schools | Spotlight PA 2-2-24
PHRC Executive Director, Senator Art Haywood Release Report Detailing Hate, Harassment on PASSHE Campuses | BCTV 2-1-24
January
Report outlines Pa. college student experiences with racism | KYW Newsradio 1-30-24
Sen. Art Haywood releases report that details discrimination, harassment on PASSHE campuses | Inquirer 1-30-24
Students of color at Pa. state schools endure ongoing racial harassment: Report | PennLive.com 1-30-24
Report highlights ongoing racism at 10 Pa. State System universities | TribLIVE.com 1-30-24
Hate incidents detailed in new report on Pa. campuses prompt leaders to take action | Fox29.com1-30-24
What will Pa. Human Relations Commission new Civil Rights Division do? | WITF 1-29-24
State agency creates civil rights division to fight hate, racism; enforce laws | PennLive.com 1-25-24
Newly formed Civil Rights Division aims to combat hate in Pennsylvania | fox43.com 1-25-24
New PA Human Relations Commission Regulations Protecting the LGBTQ Community Are a ‘Game Changer’ | Bucks County Beacon 1-24-24
PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter Honored with Diversity in Business Award | MyChesCo 1-22-24
Beyond the Byline: Happy Birthday Dr. King | Times Leader 1-14-24
Galeton woman to pay $10k in landlord discrimination case | News | bradfordera.com 1-12-24
Getting prayer breaks at work and religious holidays off could be easier after Supreme Court case | Philadelphia Inquirer 1-12-24
Galeton landlord must pay more than $10,000 in discrimination case | WETM 1-9-24
The Imperative of Social Change and the Fight for Social Justice: A Perspective from the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Executive Director | a monthly PHRC newsletter January
Social Work Leaders Honor Legacy of Past NASW President Mit Joyner | socialworkers.org
December
- Philadelphia Business Journal Diversity in Business Awards: The complete list of 2024 honorees | Philadelphia Business Journal 12-17-23
- South Western school board takes aim at LGBTQ+ students — again | yorkdispatch.com 12-15-23
- Pa. lawmakers grapple with hate speech in education | 90.5 WESA 12-13-23
- Pa. lawmaker takes aim at combating hate speech on college campuses | PennLive.com 12-12-23
- Teaching kids to navigate and resolve conflicts | Fox5 Washington DC 12-11-23
- The 2023 Impact 75 - City & State Pennsylvania 12-11-23
- Urban League luncheon takes on disparities and fair housing | phillytrib.com 12-8-23
- PHRC seeks to hold York County company to compliance | Central Penn Business Journal12-7-23
- A crowning achievement against hair-based discrimination: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission says, ‘Love Your Crown’ | Pennlive.com 12-7-23
- Looking at life in a more appreciative way | a monthly PHRC newsletter November/December
- All Pennsylvanians must join the fight for social justice in our commonwealth | Opinion - pennlive.com 12-1-23
November
- York County trucking company heads to court over discrimination complaint | abc27.com 11-29-23
- State Human Relations Commission files petition for enforcement against York County trucking company, former president | fox43.com 11-29-23
- Pa. lawmakers to consider increasing domestic abuse protections | 90.5 WESA 11-21-23
- Bill introduced to protect tenants facing violence |wtaj.com 11-15-23
- Kudos to PA House for passing new anti-hate laws; the Senate needs to do the same | Social Views - PennLive.com 11-7-23
- New anti-hate crime bills advance in Pennsylvania: Aiming for broader protections and accountability | WOLF (fox56.com) 11-2-23
- The Power of Trauma Transformation | PennLive.com 11-1-23
October
- Fighting back against antisemitism and vandalism right here at home – NBC10 Philadelphia 10-27-23
- City & State honors PA’s rising stars at Forty Under 40 event - City & State Pennsylvania 10-26-23
- The Pennsylvania Forty Under 40 - City & State Pennsylvania 10-23-23
- Israel-Hamas war: Harassment, doxing rise amid conflict in Gaza - WHYY 10-23-23
- Leaders of local mosque fear they are victims of hate due to tensions from the Israel-Hamas war – NBC10 Philadelphia (nbcphiladelphia.com) 10-20-23
- PennLive recognizes those who promote peace and justice across Pa. communities - pennlive.com 10-17-23
- ‘Harrisburg is emblematic’: author examines the region’s role in racial justice against modern-day realities - pennlive.com 10-16-23
- The 2023 Peace & Justice Awards honor people and organizations working for civil rights and equality in Pennsylvania | PennLive Editorial - pennlive.com 10-7-23
- Hazleton One Community Center screens 'Burden' | standardspeaker.com 10-5-23
- Midstate property manager ordered to pay restitution for sexually harassing tenant | abc27.com 10-3-23
- Dauphin County property manager ordered to pay victim over $37,000 | fox43.com 10-3-23
September
- Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission brings equity lens to National Hispanic Heritage Month | pennlive.com 9-29-23
- Peace + Justice in PA: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission leads dialogue for change | pennlive.com 9-29-23
- Housing specialist represents Bradford County at Pa.’s State of Fair Housing event | thedailyreview.com 9-21-23
- Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Goes on Listening Tour Throughout the State | Bucks County Beacon 9-21-23
- Nominate the good people among us for the 2023 Peace + Justice in PA Awards | PennLive.com 9-6-23
- Refusing to forget is a form of protest | a monthly PHRC newsletter September
August
- A Q&A with Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW | City & State Pennsylvania8-28-23
- Politicians, policymakers and leaders talk LGBTQ+ civil rights in town hall | Philadelphia Gay News8-23-23
- Refusing to forget is a form of protest: what the March on Washington means 6 decades later | Opinion - PennLive.com 8-21-23
- Regulations preventing LGBTQ+, hairstyle and religious discrimination now in effect in Pennsylvania | abc27 News8-16-23
- New regs take effect in Pa. for LGBTQ+, race, religion | Central Penn Business Journal 8-16-23
- Pa. law takes on new definitions to protect people from discrimination| WTAJ 8-16-23
- Hair styles, texture added to Pa. regulations on LGBTQ+, race and religion protections | PennLive.com 8-16-23
- How Michael Oher's Conservatorship Drama Exposes Ableism and Racism | insider.com 8-16-23
- Pennsylvania Expands Scope of Discrimination Protections: What You Need to Know | Fox Rothschild LLP 8-15-23
- Engage in a discrimination-free education |PennLive.com 8-4-23
- Annoyed about rental costs? This package of Pennsylvania bills would cap some of them | abc27.com 8-3-23
- Central Pa. woman gets $90K settlement after racial complaint against landlord - pennlive.com 8-2-23
- Shippensburg landlord to pay $90,000 over allegations of discrimination towards Black family | fox43.com 8-2-23
- Shippensburg landlord settles claims of racial discrimination | The Sentinel 8-2-23
- Black woman subjected to harassment, denied lease due to race : Attorney General | WHP8-2-23
- The Beauty of Diversity-A Conversation with Chad Lassiter | Common Ground (spotify.com) 8-1-23
- Now that Affirmative Action is Dead, Looking Backward for the Way Forward | a monthly PHRC newsletter August
July
- Appraisal Bias Addressed at State Conference - Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® | parealtors.org 7-25-23
- Carlee Russell admits there was no abduction. Experts say the saga puts 'real' missing Black women at risk | yahoo.com 7-24-23
- History provides some guidance in how to respond to the Supreme Court’s attack on affirmative action | Opinion - PennLive.com 7-23-23
- Could Bethlehem Area present a model for electing Hazleton Area School Board? | standardspeaker.com 7-22-23
- Conference tackles challenges faced by disabled community | fox43.com 7-20-23
- Pa. Human Relations Commission visits Lancaster to build grassroots support, local connections | One United Lancaster 7-19-23
- 3 Quotes from PHRC’s visit to YWCA Lancaster | YWCA Lancaster 7-19-23
- SCOTUS ruling marks urgency in push for LGBTQ+ rights in Pa. as more challenges loom | Pennsylvania Capital-Star 7-13-23
- Celebrate the ADA Act During Disability Pride Month | PennLive.com 7-7-23
- 'Social justice warrior': Lyle Wood retires from Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
- Residents protest Popeye's after employee fired | Eyewitness News (pahomepage.com) 7-5-23
- ‘All Pennsylvanians deserve these rights’ | Times Leader 7-5-23
- The Power to Take Life | a monthly PHRC newsletter July
June
- Millions of people are suffering in the mental health crisis, especially people of color | Pennlive.com 6-28-23
- Pa. Human Relations Commission announces new LGBTQ+ nondiscrimination regulations | Pennsylvania Capital-Star 6-24-23
- Pa. approves regulations expanding definitions of sex, race and religious creed | CBS Pittsburgh6-20-23
- PA Commission establishes new LGBTQ regulations | LVB 6-20-23
- Why Juneteenth represents freedom better than July 4 for many Americans | yahoo.com 6-19-23
- Where social justice movements stand in Pittsburgh | 90.5 WESA 6-16-23
- Use Juneteenth to reflect on freedom | Opinion | pennlive.com 6-16-23
- Pa's Social Justice and Civil Rights Agency visits Hazleton | wnep.com 6-14-23
- Last Word: Joel Bolstein Uses Spirituality to Fuel Fight Against Hate - Jewish Exponent 6-14-23
- 5 Thoughtful Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth This Year | thespruce.com 6-13-23
- NASW Member Voices: The Power to Take Life | Social Work Blog June
- A Q&A with Chad Dion Lassiter | cityandstatepa.com 6-8-23
- Fox Rothschild Announces Joel Bolstein Receives Homer C. Floyd Pinnacle Award from the PA Human Relations Commission | Pennsylvania Record 6-2-23
- We need Social Workers to help fix our housing issues | A monthly PHRC newsletter June
- Despite recent advances, state officials say LGBTQ discrimination occurs | FOX43 Pride Special 6-1-23
- Our Mission: Safeguard the Rights of All Pennsylvanians | PennLive.com 6-1-23
May
- Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission on-the-road looking for input from communities | WITF 5-23-23
- Face the State | Fairness Act Discussion | WHP 5-21-23
- US needs to do a ‘better job’ treating mental health issues | Sky News Australia 5-18-23
- PHRC launches Social Justice Ambassador Program | bradfordera.com 5-13-23
- Race and policing generate buzz at Harrisburg forum | pennlive.com 5-11-23
- Harrisburg community gathers for summit on policing | fox43.com 5-11-23
- Forum on policing Black communities sparks controversy | abc27.com 5-11-23
- Policing, race to be spotlighted in Wednesday public forum in Harrisburg | pennlive.com 5-8-23
- The author of “Chokehold: Policing Black Men” has the credentials to speak on racism and policing in America | pennlive.com 5-3-23
- Pa. House passes bill adding LGBTQ protections to state nondiscrimination law | pennlive.com 5-2-23
- MLK's death is still our call to action | A monthly PHRC Newsletter May
- Pa. Human Relations Commission publishes housing affordability report | 90.5 WESA 5-1-23
- PA Human Relations Commission: A Look at the Past, Plans for the Future | pennlive.com 5-1-23
April
- Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission supports Pa Fairness Act | wtaj.com 4-25-23
- After 22 years, LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination legislation clears hurdle in Pa. House | Pennsylvania Capital-Star 4-24-23
- Biden names Malcolm Kenyatta, Chad Dion Lassiter to presidential commission | City & State Pennsylvania 4-21-23
- Chad Lassiter, Malcolm Kenyatta among Biden appointees | phillytrib.com 4-21-23
- MLK's death is still our call to action | Pennlive Opinion by Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW 4-9-23
- NASW MEMBER VOICES: MAKE A SMALL DIFFERENCE DAILY And CHANGE WILL FOLLOW | Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW
- Lower Dauphin superintendent to step down amid claims of racism and discrimination | Fox43 4-3-23
- Yesterday & Today: 55 Years of Fair Housing | A monthly PHRC Newsletter April
- Make a Difference During Fair Housing Month | Pennlive 4-1-23
March
- Parents say discriminatory language has been directed at Lower Dauphin High School students | WGAL News 8 3-24-23
- State agency issues warning to central PA. school district amid reports of racial hostility | Pennlive 3-23-23
- Training from the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission: Join the fight against discrimination| Pennlive 3-17-23
- Stop the presses: a man will keynote a women's conference in Central Pennsylvania | Pennlive 3-15-23
- First Black President of Springfield Township Commissioners resigns citing racism from fellow board members | FOX29 3-14-23
- Will America ever be America again? | A monthly PHRC Newsletter March
February
- Antisemitic hate crimes rising | AXIO Philadelphia 2-21-23
- The 2023 Power of Diversity: Black 100 | City & State PA 2-13-23
- Catholic high school investigates after students post 'blackface' video | NCR 2-10-23
- Philadelphia schools under fire after teens display racist behavior in video | NBC NEWS NOW 2-9-23
- Students from 2 Philadelphia schools recorded using racist language in social media video | FOX29 2-8-23
- Blackface video on social media draws protest, controversy to 2 NE Philly high schools | KYW newsradio 2-8-23
- WGAL 8 In Focus: Tyre Nichols | WGAL 8 2-4-23
- Accountability is the key to progress | A monthly PHRC Newsletter February
January
- Outcry continues over brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols as protests continue into second day| FOX29 1-28-23
- Video of Tyre Nichols' arrest released | CTV NEWS 1-28-23
- Pennsylvania set to Expand Discrimination Protections | National Law Review 1-23-23
- Philly group 'rings' Liberty Bell to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day | Philadelphia Tribune 1-16-23
- Volunteers honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with events across Philadelphia | 6abc 1-16-23
- Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King JR. Day of Service across Delaware County | Delaware County Daily Times 1-16-23
- Liberty Bell rings for Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday | Philadelphia Inquirer 1-16-23
December
The 2022 Impact 50: 9. Chad Dion Lassiter 12-12-22
Wolf backs regulatory change that would formalize discrimination protections for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians 12-7-22
May
Wolf admin panel seeks to strengthen to strengthen LGBTQ protections 5-1-22
April
Man who complained of racist comment at Luzerne County golf course rejects settlement offer of year of free golf; he wanted a cart thrown in 4-28-22
West Virginia Human Rights Commission to host virtual Fair Housing Event 4-25-22
State officials addressing school-to-prison pipeline 4-24-22
Pa. Human Relations Commission seeks to strengthen LGBT protections 4-12-22
Sex/gender discrimination could soon be illegal anyway everywhere in Pa. 4-11-22
Ketanji Brown Jackson: Other views 4-7-22
These are your rights at work in Pennsylvania if you’re pregnant 4-5-22
Racists distributed vile propaganda. Lehigh Valley responds, ‘This is not what we want.’ 4-3-22
March
Lawsuit: McDonald's employee subjected to supervisor's sexual harassment and professional retaliation 3-28-22
Black Pa. voters delivered a Biden win in 2020. In 2022, they want 'receipts' for his work 3-17-22
Federal anti-lynching bill a step in the right direction: head of Pa. Human Relations Commission 3-10-22
Students’ White Lives Matter rally led to threatening call to Pa. school, prosecutor says 3-8-22
Pa. has the most white supremacist propaganda in the U.S. What's being done about it? 3-7-22
February
If Washington’s NFL team can finally ditch its racist name, why can’t these local schools do it? 2-9-22
Chambersburg revokes housing NDO, impacts surrounding communities 2-1-22
January
Social workers need a seat at the power tables | Opinion1-30-22
Central Pa. borough poised to become first to repeal LGBTQ protections 1-23-22
Pa. Democrats want to get rid of sex on birth certificates. GOP says there's a bigger crisis 1-20-22
PA award to social worker validates achievements in 2021 1-4-22
As the push for full legal protection continues, Pennsylvania finds itself in the middle of the pack nationally in LGBTQ acceptance, protection 1-1-22
December
PHRC Civil Rights Law internship opportunities open to students 12-10-21
October
A provocative conversation on racism and a challenge to commit to peace and justice | pennlive.com 10-20-2021
May
Don't believe it when people say 'no one wants to work anymore' 5-27-21
Loan preference is shutting some FHA-backed buyers out of Philly area's hot housing market 5-24-21
Harrisburg NAACP looking to push for more diverse police recruitment5-21-21
Dawn Segal reinstated to Pa. bar 5-18-21
Important Resources for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month5-4-21
April
Homes in Black neighborhoods are valued less than similar homes in white areas 4-28-21
Lancaster NAACP, Pa. Human Relations Commission react to Chauvin verdict 4-21-21
Smart Talk: Floyd verdict surprises those who have little faith in justice system 4-21-21
Live updates: Reaction in Pennsylvania following verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial 4-20-21
March
Racism on Pennsylvania high schools and college campuses creates barriers to opportunity 3-31-21
Guest Column: Racism in Pa. schools creates barriers to opportunity 3-26-21
PA Dems Gather Feedback on Racism in Schools 3-26-21
We can no longer make excuses': Pa. Democrats gather feedback on racism in schools 3-26-21
Building It Better Together Town Hall: Take Action Against Hate for Asian Americans 3-21-21
Advocates say reluctance to report anti-Asian harassment stems from mistrust 3-18-21
Asians and Asian Americans living in Pittsburgh fear harassment and violence 3-18-21
Western Pa. community leaders fear mounting intensity of anti-Asian hate, xenophobia3-18-24
Discrimination in Pa. schools 'off the charts': What's being done to protect students? 3-15-21
Some powerful people are helping our communities stand against racist bullies | Social Views 3-11-21
Stimulus update: Key takeaways for Pa. from Biden's speech on vaccines, racism, July 4 3-11-21
Pa. lawmakers receiving credible death threats: How Kenyatta, Sims face hate head-on 3-8-21
February
Hate and extremist groups emboldened across PA last year 2-22-21
Bloomsburg University to host an online conversation about equity and inclusion 2-15-21
National Expert Shares Strategies for Working Against Racism 2-12-21
Students' allegations of past and present racism at Biglerville H.S. force a difficult conversation 2-10-21
Efforts Underway to Amplify Black Voices in Schools 2-9-21
Philly community advocates, Black clergy weigh in on police Commish Outlaw's first year 2-7-21
Upper Adams School District partners with PHRC after social media page alleges racism within schools 2-5-21
Legislature Dashes Hopes for LGBT Equality 2-3-21
UASD Outlines District Response to Racism 2-3-21
Help Us Feel Safe at School 2-2-21
Upper Adams School District addresses alleged racism and discrimination 2-1-21
January
Advocates Push for LGBT Protections 1-29-21
Hershey School Argument Unsealed 1-28-21
PHRC Stands Ready to Investigate Claims of Racism at School 1-28-21
Dr. Levine draws criticism and Biden appointment 1-22-21
I'm not a white supremacist 1-22-21
Major Civil Rights Moments by State 1-18-21
Voices: Opinions on Jan. 6 Assault on the Capitol 1-14-21
Your View: Why we need a federal law to protect LGBTQ rights 1-14-21
Blood at the Capitol is the latest chapter in the brutal politics of angry white men | Opinion 1-11-21
No Place for Hate Here 1-11-21
Charles Blow on the greatest threat to our democracy 1-10-21
Was the assault on the Capitol really 'unprecedented'? Historians weigh in 1-8-21
Three Montco townships enact LGBT-inclusive antibias ordinances 1-6-21
December
Mummers protest Facebook page using potential anti-Semitic racial imagery12-24-20
Carlisle area MLK committee looking for scholarship applicants as events move online12-22-20
Gettysburg passes LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance 12-17-20
Mobilizing for change: Martin Luther King Leadership Development Institute will graduate next class 12-9-20
Advocates call on NEPA school board member to resign 12-1-20
October
Pa. Human Relations Commission Gives Pittsburgh Public Schools Failing Grade For Racial Achievement Gap 10-27-20
Trauma triggered by police shootings can take its toll on your mental health 10-20-20
September
Power Player: Joel Bolstein 9-24-20
Bristol Township civic group holds online forum to discuss racial issues 9-23-20
Five takeaways from diversity educator's digital visit to York County 9-18-20
Prominent diversity educator Jane Elliot to hold virtual lecture for York 9-9-20
Local chambers condemn racist threats against Black-owned businesses9-4-20
State HRC, Congress member condemn Perry in joint statement 9-4-20
Racist emails hit Black-owned small businesses in Philly 9-3-20
August
Black children are suffering from trauma 8-31-20
School board members oppose anti-racism curriculum, community calls for resignations 8-16-20
A panhandler punched a Chinese American woman and called her a slur. Will it be considered a hate crime? 8-14-20
Central Pa. groups condemn attack on Harrisburg Jewish temple, vigil planned for tonight 8-12-20
Community vigil supports Harrisburg synagogue that was target of hate crime 8-12-20
Student stopped from wearing 'Black Lives Matter' mask at York Catholic graduation 8-3-20
July
$425K in Legal Fees Later, Neshaminy High Sticking With Offensive Team Name 7-13-20
Neshaminy, Council Rock North nicknames under scrutiny again 7-13-20
As Washington reviews its NFL team name, what will Neshaminy schools do? 7-10-20
Man pickets former local job 7-2-20
June
High Court: Ban On Sex Discrimination Applies To LGBTQ Employees 6-16-20
Civil Rights Law Protects L.G.B.T. Workers, Supreme Court Rules 6-15-20
Statement from M. Joel Bolstein, Chairman of the PHRC 6-15-20
Calls mount to remove statues and monuments | CTV News 6-11-20
Delaware County Sheriff's Office bans use of all chokeholds | FOX 29 News Philadelphia 6-11-20
Floyd's brother testifies on Capital Hill | CTV News 6-11-20
George Floyd protests give new life to old human rights guidance 6-11-20
PHRC Advocating for Social Change Eradicating Racial Discrimination 6-11-20
Confronting Racism as Jews #4 with Chad Lassiter 6-10-20
Public viewing for George Floyd | CTV News 6-8-20
Town Hall Race Rage and Healing - Where do we go from here? 6-7-20
Flashpoint: When protests turn to riots; Brown ShopRite rebuilds; race conversation starters 6-6-20
Floyd's casket arrives in North Carolina | CTV News 6-6-20
New charges against police in Floyd case | CTV News 6-4-20
George Floyd protests in Pa. being hijacked by white supremacists, state official says 6-2-20
How do we renew our nation's failing human rights commitment? Three ideas 6-2-20
King called riots 'the language of the unheard.' Black Philadelphians say it's now time to listen 6-2-20
One week since George Floyd's death | CTV News 6-1-20
May
Where do we go from here? That's what we need to ask in the wake of George Floyd protests. 5-31-20
Human relations expert: George Floyd protests a result of 'white supremacy in American democracy' - YouTube 5-28-20
Violent protests rock Minneapolis 5-28-20
The Virus of Hate: COVID's Impact on Asian Americans 5-21-20
April
Why African Americans are dis-proportionally affected by COVID-19 4-20-20
Inquiring Minds series: Starbucks One Year Later 4-19-20
Planning for a better community post-pandemic 4-13-20
The Plat is closed-Philly 4-13-20
Asian Americans Use Social Media to Protect against Attack 4-6-20
Attacks on Asian Americans Skyrocket 4-6-20
Pathogens Don't Lie 4-6-20
Social Distancing is a Privilege 4-5-20
A Virus of Hate 4-2-20
State lawmakers want to address hate crimes amid COVID-19 outbreak 4-2-20
March
Racist Acts reported by Asian Americans 3-28-20
There is another Viral Pandemic Spreading Across America-Hate 3-11-20
January
For just one day, put the guns down for Martin Luther King 1-20-20
Undercount on Census could Cost State Billions 1-14-2020
Flashpoint Journey to Forgiveness 1-12-20