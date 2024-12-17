Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Contact the PHRC

    If you would like to file a complaint or if you have questions about anti-discrimination, contact one of our regional offices.

    Contact us form

    PHRC Executive Offices

    • Open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • 333 Market Street, 8th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101-2210
    • 717-787-4410 | 717-787-7279 TTY
    • Fax: 717-787-0420 or 717-214-0584

    Harrisburg Regional Office

    • Adams
    • Berks
    • Bradford
    • Centre
    • Clinton
    • Columbia
    • Cumberland
    • Dauphin
    • Franklin
    • Fulton
    • Huntingdon
    • Juniata
    • Lancaster
    • Lebanon
    • Lycoming
    • Mifflin
    • Montour
    • Northumberland
    • Perry
    • Potter
    • Schuylkill
    • Snyder
    • Sullivan
    • Tioga
    • Union
    • York
    • 717 -787-9780 | 717-787-7279 TTY
    • 333 Market Street, 8th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101-2210 (near the instersection of 4th and Walnut streets). Find directions, and view map
    • Visitors must sign in with the security guard in the lobby.
    • Open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Parking Information

    • The building is located less than one block west of the Amtrak and Greyhound station and Capitol Area Transit (CAT) bus stops.
    • Public parking is available on surrounding streets and in nearby garages.
    • The Chestnut Street Garage is directly behind the building.
    • Other nearby garages include:
      • Walnut Street Garage
      • Harrisburg University
      • Market Square Garage
      • Locust Street Garage
    • Public parking map and information

    Philadelphia Regional Office

    • Bucks
    • Carbon
    • Chester
    • Delaware
    • Lackawanna
    • Lehigh
    • Luzerne
    • Monroe
    • Montgomery
    • Northampton
    • Pike
    • Philadelphia
    • Susquehanna
    • Wayne
    • Wyoming
    • 215-560-2496 | 215-560-3599 TTY
    • 110 North 8th Street, Suite 501, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (southwest corner of 8th and Arch streets). Find directions, and view map.
    • Open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Parking Information

    • There is no free parking provided.
    • Length of parking time at the meters is vigorously enforced.
    • Commercial parking lots are located immediately adjacent to and around the building.

    Public Transportation

    • Subway
      • From the Broad Street Line Subway, change at Broad & Ridge and take the Broad-Ridge Spur to the Chinatown/8th & Market Street Stop.
      • From the Frankford/69th Street El or the subway-surface system, get off at 8th & Market Street (walking distance to 8th & Arch St.).
    • Bus
      • At frequent intervals, the C bus runs the length of Broad Street in both directions.

    Pittsburgh Regional Office

    • Allegheny
    • Armstrong
    • Beaver
    • Bedford
    • Blair
    • Butler
    • Cambria
    • Cameron
    • Clarion
    • Clearfield
    • Crawford
    • Elk
    • Erie
    • Fayette
    • Forest
    • Greene
    • Indiana
    • Jefferson
    • Lawrence
    • McKean
    • Mercer
    • Somerset
    • Venango
    • Warren
    • Washington
    • Westmoreland
    • 412-565-5395 | 412-565-5711 TTY
    • 301 Fifth Avenue, Suite 390, Piatt Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 (the public entrance is located near the corner of Wood Street and Fifth Avenue). Find directions, and view map.
    • Open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • There is no free parking provided. 

    Public Transportation

    • Subway
      • Exit the T at Wood Street.
      • Exit the station on the Sixth Avenue side.
      • Cross the street, and turn left toward Wood Street.
      • Make a right onto Wood Street.
      • Piatt Place is located on the left at the intersection of Wood Street and Fifth Avenue.
    • Bus
      • Several buses stop near Piatt Place at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Wood Street.