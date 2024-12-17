PHRC Executive Offices
- Open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 333 Market Street, 8th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101-2210
- 717-787-4410 | 717-787-7279 TTY
- Fax: 717-787-0420 or 717-214-0584
Harrisburg Regional Office
- Adams
- Berks
- Bradford
- Centre
- Clinton
- Columbia
- Cumberland
- Dauphin
- Franklin
- Fulton
- Huntingdon
- Juniata
- Lancaster
- Lebanon
- Lycoming
- Mifflin
- Montour
- Northumberland
- Perry
- Potter
- Schuylkill
- Snyder
- Sullivan
- Tioga
- Union
- York
- 717 -787-9780 | 717-787-7279 TTY
- 333 Market Street, 8th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101-2210 (near the instersection of 4th and Walnut streets). Find directions, and view map
- Visitors must sign in with the security guard in the lobby.
- Open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parking Information
- The building is located less than one block west of the Amtrak and Greyhound station and Capitol Area Transit (CAT) bus stops.
- Public parking is available on surrounding streets and in nearby garages.
- The Chestnut Street Garage is directly behind the building.
- Other nearby garages include:
- Walnut Street Garage
- Harrisburg University
- Market Square Garage
- Locust Street Garage
- Public parking map and information
Philadelphia Regional Office
- Bucks
- Carbon
- Chester
- Delaware
- Lackawanna
- Lehigh
- Luzerne
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Northampton
- Pike
- Philadelphia
- Susquehanna
- Wayne
- Wyoming
- 215-560-2496 | 215-560-3599 TTY
- 110 North 8th Street, Suite 501, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (southwest corner of 8th and Arch streets). Find directions, and view map.
- Open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parking Information
- There is no free parking provided.
- Length of parking time at the meters is vigorously enforced.
- Commercial parking lots are located immediately adjacent to and around the building.
Public Transportation
- Subway
- From the Broad Street Line Subway, change at Broad & Ridge and take the Broad-Ridge Spur to the Chinatown/8th & Market Street Stop.
- From the Frankford/69th Street El or the subway-surface system, get off at 8th & Market Street (walking distance to 8th & Arch St.).
- Bus
- At frequent intervals, the C bus runs the length of Broad Street in both directions.
Pittsburgh Regional Office
- Allegheny
- Armstrong
- Beaver
- Bedford
- Blair
- Butler
- Cambria
- Cameron
- Clarion
- Clearfield
- Crawford
- Elk
- Erie
- Fayette
- Forest
- Greene
- Indiana
- Jefferson
- Lawrence
- McKean
- Mercer
- Somerset
- Venango
- Warren
- Washington
- Westmoreland
- 412-565-5395 | 412-565-5711 TTY
- 301 Fifth Avenue, Suite 390, Piatt Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 (the public entrance is located near the corner of Wood Street and Fifth Avenue). Find directions, and view map.
- Open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- There is no free parking provided.
Public Transportation
- Subway
- Exit the T at Wood Street.
- Exit the station on the Sixth Avenue side.
- Cross the street, and turn left toward Wood Street.
- Make a right onto Wood Street.
- Piatt Place is located on the left at the intersection of Wood Street and Fifth Avenue.
- Bus
- Several buses stop near Piatt Place at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Wood Street.