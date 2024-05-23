PHRC Publications and Reports

Section 5 of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA) requires Pennsylvania employers, businesses, schools, colleges, lenders, and housing providers to post Fair Practice Notices, which do the following:
- Inform the public of their rights and responsibilities under non-discrimination law.
- Protect workers, students, and others from discrimination.
- Help protect businesses or organizations from liability.
Additional mandatory labor law notices/posters on other important topics (minimum wage, child labor, etc.) can be found at the Department of Labor & Industry's website.
All Pennsylvania posters are available free of charge.
- Fair Education [PDF]
- Fair Employment [PDF]
- Fair Housing [PDF]
- Fair Lending [PDF]
- Public Accommodations [PDF]
PHRC's Annual Reports include statistics about:
- Type and number of discrimination complaints filed in Pennsylvania each year
- Legal orders issued
- Information about promoting equal opportunity
- Information about enforcing non-discrimination laws
Email PHRC to learn more or find Annual Reports before 2011.
- 2023 PHRC Annual Report
- 2022 PHRC Annual Report
- 2021 PHRC Annual Report
- 2020 PHRC Annual Report
- 2019 PHRC Annual Report
- 2018 PHRC Annual Report
- 2017 PHRC Annual Report
- 2016 PHRC Annual Report
- 2015 PHRC Annual Report
- 2014 PHRC Annual Report
- 2013 PHRC Annual Report
- 2012 PHRC Annual Report
- 2011 PHRC Annual Report
In 2018, PHRC launched a new social justice initiative, "No Hate in Our State," to bridge divides and foster understanding in our communities. The initiative provides an open forum where residents, activists, and others can come together to voice their concerns, learn about their rights, and begin the healing process.